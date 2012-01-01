Nicholas Petit-Frere | Tackle

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Team Roundup: Orioles
Oct 19
Postseason Dose: Masa-Hero
Oct 19
Team Roundup: Marlins
Oct 18
Postseason Dose: Darvish Deals
Oct 18
Team Roundup: Mariners
Oct 17
Postseason Dose: CC Cruises
Oct 17
Team Roundup: Braves
Oct 16
Postseason Dose: Turner Power
Oct 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Zobrist in RF, hitting eighth in NLCS Game 5
Brantley out 4-5 months after ankle surgery
Baez blasts two bombs in 3-2 Cubs victory
Tanaka brilliant in Game 5 win, Yanks up 3-2
Ethier back in lineup for Dodgers in Game 5
No Zobrist in lineup for Cubs for Game 4
Ron Gardenhire interviews for Red Sox job
La Russa, Diamondbacks have parted ways
MIN will not exercise option on Glen Perkins
McCann starting at catcher in ALCS Game 5
Headley serving as Yanks' DH in ALCS Gm 5
Contreras (forearm) expected for NLCS Gm 4
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Matchup: Chiefs @ Raiders
Oct 19
Silva's Week 7 Matchups
Oct 19
Week 7 Rankings
Oct 19
Week 7 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Oct 19
Podcast: Tight End Bonanza
Oct 19
Dose: Diggs Still Down
Oct 19
Week 7 Power Rankings
Oct 18
The NFL Week 7 Worksheet
Oct 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: DeVante Parker feeling 'much better'
Albert Wilson (knee) active vs. Raiders
Cliff Avril: I'm not considering retirement
Keenan (shoulder) pops up on injury report
Wendell Smallwood (knee) practicing in full
Snead (hamstring) again listed as limited
Brandon Williams (foot) practicing in full
Stefon Diggs (groin) officially listed as DNP
Rob Kelley (ankle) gets in limited practice
Mike Wallace (back) expects to play Week 7
Jameis Winston expected to do more on Friday
Mularkey cops to doubt with Murray's status
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Season Predictions
Oct 19
Dose: The Real Opening Night!
Oct 19
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 18
Oct 18
Notable Numbers
Oct 18
Dose: Celtics Lose Hayward
Oct 18
The Week Ahead
Oct 17
Draft Guide: Abuse the Ranks
Oct 16
Draft Guide: Auction $ Values
Oct 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Sessions, THJ, Lee, KP & Kanter will start
Norman Powell will start against the Bulls
Aaron Gordon (sore ankle) questionable vs. BK
Andre Iguodala, Omri Casspi questionable Fri
Jamal Murray won job for fit with starters
Zach Collins (illness) probable for Friday
Caris LeVert talks about growth with D'Angelo
SVG didn't have a game plan regarding Boban
Jarell Martin likely starter for J-Myke Green
If Dray can't go, Jordan Bell likely to start
Draymond Green (knee) doubtful for Friday
Myles Turner (neck) questionable Friday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 3
Oct 19
Dose: Schwartz Deli-vers
Oct 19
Podcast: Can't Stop Kucherov
Oct 18
Slumping Forwards Bright Spots
Oct 18
Dose: Kucherov Making History
Oct 18
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Oct 17
Dose: Lightning Strikes Again
Oct 17
Washington Capitalizing on PP
Oct 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jordan Weal won't play vs. NSH on Thursday
Patrice Bergeron will play vs. Canucks on Thu
Report: Jeff Carter out at least 6-8 weeks
Kings ink Derek Forbort to two-year extension
Bruins announce Tuukka Rask has a concussion
Kings sign Brooks Laich to one-year deal
Robin Lehner (illness) misses skate Thursday
Wayne Simmonds said he's good to play
Jeff Carter has leg surgery, out indefinitely
Zach Parise won't play on Friday, Saturday
Anton Forsberg will get the nod Thursday
Report: Jeff Carter's injury could be serious
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Kansas (Fall)
Oct 19
Caps After Talladega (Fall)
Oct 17
Wrapup: Talladega
Oct 15
Update: Talladega (Fall)
Oct 14
DFS: Talladega (Fall)
Oct 13
Chasing Talladega (Fall)
Oct 11
Caps After Talladega (Fall)
Oct 10
Wrapup: Charlotte
Oct 8
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bonsignore 10th at Thompson, 3rd in points
Pennink: 4th at Thompson, 4th in NWMT points
Goodale 16th at Thompson, 5th in NWMT points
Ryan Preece: Sunoco World Series 150 results
William Byron: Kansas Lottery 300 advance
Sapienza: Sunoco World Series 150 results
Matt Swanson: Sunoco World Series 150 results
Michael Annett: Kansas Lottery 300 advance
Rob Summers: Sunoco World Series 150 results
Elliott Sadler: Kansas Lottery 300 advance
Craig Lutz: Sunoco World Series 150 results
Justin Allgaier: Kansas Lottery 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: The CJ CUP
Oct 17
CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES Preview
Oct 17
Perez 4-shot winner at CIMB
Oct 16
Valderrama Masters Preview
Oct 16
Expert Picks: CIMB Classic
Oct 10
CIMB Classic Preview
Oct 10
Steele back-to-back in Napa
Oct 9
Italian Open Preview
Oct 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Course horse Luiten shares lead at Valderrama
Sergio fires 66; has share of Valderrama lead
J. Thomas takes commanding R1 lead @ CJ CUP
Garcia has multiple incentives at Valderrama
Sung Kang preps for home game at The CJ CUP
Rahm walks his childhood fairways of dreams
Cantlay cuts The CJ CUP from his schedule
Ross Fisher falls one short despite Sunday 63
Hatton makes it a double with a win in Milan
K. Bradley R4 67; runner-up in Malaysia
Perez cards Sunday 69; wins CIMB by four
Fleetwood eyes hat trick after day-low 63
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
Top Big Play Running Backs
Oct 18
Match-ups Mixer: Week 8
Oct 15
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Four-star T Petit-Frere taking Irish official
Beavers WR Collins (health) out indefinitely
Purdue LB McCollum (undisclosed) unlikely
Sparty's Scott arrested for suspended license
Kellen Mond to remain Aggies QB starter
Report: FAU WR Woods expected for Saturday
Ahmmon Richards (hamstring) looking ready
NFL Exec: Mayfield will be a starting NFL QB
Florida DE Sherit (hip) done after surgery
Evidence Njoku (lower extremity) out for year
QB Allen (shoulder) may return vs. Auburn
Rapsheet: Dallas will host the 2018 NFL Draft
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW9
Oct 19
Sean's Super Subs - Week 9
Oct 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW9
Oct 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 9
Oct 18
The Bargain Hunter - Week 9
Oct 18
Thoughts on Managers
Oct 17
FPL Draft Recap - Week 8
Oct 16
Team News - Week 8
Oct 14
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Giroud nets a late winner for Arsenal
Mourinho won't cry over injuries
Chelsea involved in a bruising UCL encounter
Wilson looking forward to partnering Defoe
Shane Duffy in contention to face Hammers
Bruno calls on Brighton to improve away form
Tadic admits to Saints' nerves at St. Mary's
Benteke hoping to be back before the break
Baggies face an anxious wait over Ben Foster
Craig Shakespeare sacked by Leicester City
Rojo eyes an early return first-team action
Davies illness will have him miss Real Madrid
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Nicholas Petit-Frere | Tackle
Team:
High School Players
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 272
Latest News
Recent News
Uncommitted four-star 2018 T Nicholas Petit-Frere is taking an official visit to Notre Dame this weekend.
Petit-Frere (6'6/272) will be drinking in the atmosphere in South Bend for this weekend's monster game against USC. The Irish will have several recruits on campus for that contest and a victory could go a ways toward locking up some pledges. Scout.com's No. 40 overall prospect in the 2018 class could use some added muscle, but that figures to come as he matures. He already boasts a fluid, tenacious mindset on the line. Florida, Alabama, Auburn and Ohio State are also vying for Petit-Frere's pledge, with the Gators considered the probable leader for the Tampa native come Signing Day.
Oct 19 - 7:28 PM
Source:
247Sports
Four-star T Petit-Frere taking Irish official
Oct 19 - 7:28 PM
More Nicholas Petit-Frere Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Love
STA
(847)
2
K. Tate
AZ
(787)
3
J. Ursua
HI
(716)
4
J. Franklin
PSU
(636)
5
T. Huntley
UT
(622)
6
K. Bryant
CLE
(616)
7
J. Rosen
UCL
(611)
8
L. Fournette
LSU
(610)
9
S. Darnold
USC
(595)
10
J. Ertz
KSU
(525)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
Thor Nystrom dishes on Notre Dame-USC, Penn State-Michigan and 11 more of his favorite games on the Week 8 card.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
»
Top Big Play Running Backs
Oct 18
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 8
Oct 15
»
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
»
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
»
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Four-star T Petit-Frere taking Irish official
»
Beavers WR Collins (health) out indefinitely
»
Purdue LB McCollum (undisclosed) unlikely
»
Sparty's Scott arrested for suspended license
»
Kellen Mond to remain Aggies QB starter
»
Report: FAU WR Woods expected for Saturday
»
Ahmmon Richards (hamstring) looking ready
»
NFL Exec: Mayfield will be a starting NFL QB
»
Florida DE Sherit (hip) done after surgery
»
Evidence Njoku (lower extremity) out for year
»
QB Allen (shoulder) may return vs. Auburn
»
Rapsheet: Dallas will host the 2018 NFL Draft
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved