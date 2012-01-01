Nicholas Petit-Frere | Tackle

Uncommitted four-star 2018 T Nicholas Petit-Frere is taking an official visit to Notre Dame this weekend.

Petit-Frere (6'6/272) will be drinking in the atmosphere in South Bend for this weekend's monster game against USC. The Irish will have several recruits on campus for that contest and a victory could go a ways toward locking up some pledges. Scout.com's No. 40 overall prospect in the 2018 class could use some added muscle, but that figures to come as he matures. He already boasts a fluid, tenacious mindset on the line. Florida, Alabama, Auburn and Ohio State are also vying for Petit-Frere's pledge, with the Gators considered the probable leader for the Tampa native come Signing Day.