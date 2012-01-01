Player Page

Richard Gouraige | Tackle

Team: Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 250

Latest News

Recent News

Florida received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 verbal T commit Richard Gouraige.
Gouraige (6'5/250) opted for the Gators over fellow finalist Clemson. He ranks as Rivals' No. 101 prospect in the 2018 class. The Tampa native offers the flexibility and frame of a likely future left tackle, but will need to continue to hone his strength and physicality once he heads down to Gainesville. Oct 20 - 5:26 PM
Source: SEC Country
More Richard Gouraige Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 