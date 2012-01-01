Richard Gouraige | Tackle

Florida received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 verbal T commit Richard Gouraige.

Gouraige (6'5/250) opted for the Gators over fellow finalist Clemson. He ranks as Rivals' No. 101 prospect in the 2018 class. The Tampa native offers the flexibility and frame of a likely future left tackle, but will need to continue to hone his strength and physicality once he heads down to Gainesville.