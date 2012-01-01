Welcome,
Richard Gouraige | Tackle
Team:
Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 250
Latest News
Recent News
Florida received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 verbal T commit Richard Gouraige.
Gouraige (6'5/250) opted for the Gators over fellow finalist Clemson. He ranks as Rivals' No. 101 prospect in the 2018 class. The Tampa native offers the flexibility and frame of a likely future left tackle, but will need to continue to hone his strength and physicality once he heads down to Gainesville.
Oct 20 - 5:26 PM
Source:
SEC Country
Florida nets pledge from four-star T Gouraige
Oct 20 - 5:26 PM
More Richard Gouraige Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Love
STA
(866)
2
K. Tate
AZ
(735)
3
J. Ursua
HI
(722)
4
L. Fournette
LSU
(680)
5
L. Scott
MSU
(660)
6
S. Darnold
USC
(589)
7
J. Rosen
UCL
(580)
8
T. Huntley
UT
(578)
9
B. Mayfield
OK
(547)
10
J. Ertz
KSU
(526)
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
Thor Nystrom dishes on Notre Dame-USC, Penn State-Michigan and 11 more of his favorite games on the Week 8 card.
