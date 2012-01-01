Shamari Brooks | Running Back Team: Tulsa Golden Hurricane Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 185

Tulsa freshman RB Shamari Brooks will miss the remainder of the season with a broken collarbone. Brooks (5'9/185) was waylaid by the broken collarbone in the first quarter of Friday's loss to SMU. Said HC Philip Montgomery, "Shamari has done a great job. It’s one of those hits that happens every day and it’s just one of those freak-looking deals. I hate that for him." The freshman is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday, ending what's been a fantastic first foray into collegiate play. In nine games, Brooks has rushed for 687 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's managed four performances of at least 100 yards rushing. While the loss of Brooks is far from ideal for the 2-7 Golden Hurricane, they still have D'Angelo Brewer in the fold starting. The depth behind Brewer is considerably thinned now, though. Source: Tulsa World

Tulsa freshman RB Shamari Brooks ran for 164 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 31 carries in Saturday's 20-14 loss to UConn. With D'Angelo Brewer out with injury, the Golden Hurricanes rode their talented freshman running back. Brooks (5'9/185) didn't disappoint, averaging 5.3 YPC despite a high of only 17 yards. He's now rushed for 100-plus yards in three straight games.