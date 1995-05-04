Kenny Young | Running Back

Miami (OH) redshirt junior RB Kenny Young had 198 all-purpose yards (100 rushing, 98 receiving on nine catches) in Tuesday's 24-14 win over Akron.

The return of starting QB Gus Ragland and the victory itself were the primary stories on Tuesday, but Young stole the show with his multi-dimensional contributions. He accounted for over 40-percent of Ragland's passing yards while topping 100 yards for the third time in his last five games.