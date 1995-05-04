Welcome,
Full Depth Charts
Kenny Young | Running Back
Team:
Miami (OH) RedHawks
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 4/5/1995
Ht / Wt:
5'7' / 179
Latest News
Recent News
Miami (OH) redshirt junior RB Kenny Young had 198 all-purpose yards (100 rushing, 98 receiving on nine catches) in Tuesday's 24-14 win over Akron.
The return of starting QB Gus Ragland and the victory itself were the primary stories on Tuesday, but Young stole the show with his multi-dimensional contributions. He accounted for over 40-percent of Ragland's passing yards while topping 100 yards for the third time in his last five games.
Nov 8 - 4:48 PM
Miami (OH) redshirt junior RB Kenny Young rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in Saturday's 24-14 win over Buffalo.
Young (5'7/179) turned in touchdown runs of seven and 35 yards in the first and third quarters, respectively. The redshirt junior has posted at least 80 yards on the ground in four of his last five games and has now rushed for a respectable 566 yards and three touchdowns in eight games.
Oct 21 - 6:19 PM
Young shreds Akron for 198 all-purpose yards
Nov 8 - 4:48 PM
Redhawks RB Kenny Young scores twice in win
Oct 21 - 6:19 PM
More Kenny Young Player News
Best Big Play Wide Receivers
Nov 8
Josh Norris checks in with the top big play WRs in college football, with one standing above the rest.
