Player Page

Kenny Young | Running Back

Team: Miami (OH) RedHawks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/5/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'7' / 179

Latest News

Recent News

Miami (OH) redshirt junior RB Kenny Young had 198 all-purpose yards (100 rushing, 98 receiving on nine catches) in Tuesday's 24-14 win over Akron.
The return of starting QB Gus Ragland and the victory itself were the primary stories on Tuesday, but Young stole the show with his multi-dimensional contributions. He accounted for over 40-percent of Ragland's passing yards while topping 100 yards for the third time in his last five games. Nov 8 - 4:48 PM
More Kenny Young Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 