Adrian Killins | Running Back

UCF sophomore RB Adrian Killins rushed for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15 carries in Saturday's 31-21 win over Navy.

Much of Killins' damage came courtesy of a 79-yard touchdown sprint in the third quarter, a score that broke a 14-14 tie. A home run threat waiting to happen, Killins is averaging nine yards a carry. He's surpassed 100 yards in three of the last five games.