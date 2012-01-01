Jordan Ta'amu | Quarterback

Ole Miss junior QB Jordan Ta'amu entered in relief of Shea Patterson (knee) on Saturday against LSU and will likely to take over starting duties now that Patterson is out for the year.

Ta'amu (6'2/212) went 7-for-11 for 78 yards and 20 rushing yards on three carries against the Tigers. "I’m very confident (in Ta'amu moving forward)," HC Matt Luke said. "He showed some flashes tonight and did some things with his legs. I was impressed with him throwing the ball tonight. He led us on two scoring drives and that gave him some valuable experience." Ta’amu posted 3,000 passing yards and 39 total touchdowns last season at the junior college level. In the 2017 cycle, Ta'amu was tabbed as a three-star prospect by Scout and ESPN and the No. 4 JUCO dual-threat QB in the nation by ESPN. He was also a member of the Scout JUCO Top 100, listed as the No. 99 overall JUCO prospect in the country. "Jordan is a player and can handle the spotlight," said New Mexico Military HC Joe Forchtner, Ta'amu's JUCO coach. "I’d take him as my quarterback at any school in the country."