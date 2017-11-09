Player Page

Christian Rector | Defensive Lineman

Team: USC Trojans
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 275

Latest News

Recent News

USC sophomore DL Christian Rector (hand) has received medical clearance to play in Saturday's game against Colorado.
"He’s not experiencing any pain right now," explained Trojans HC Clay Helton on Thursday, "so basically we’re going to take (Friday) and the next day, warm him up on Saturday and make a decision from there, and see how he’s feeling about it." The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Rector is mending up from a broken hand sustained in practice near the end of October. Prior to being sidelined by the injury, the sophomore had been playing some stellar ball over the course of the first seven games, recording 31 tackles (10.0 for loss), 6.5 sacks and two fumbles forced (also two fumbles recovered). Nov 10 - 6:13 PM
Source: Los Angeles Times
