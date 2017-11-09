Christian Rector | Defensive Lineman

"He’s not experiencing any pain right now," explained Trojans HC Clay Helton on Thursday, "so basically we’re going to take (Friday) and the next day, warm him up on Saturday and make a decision from there, and see how he’s feeling about it." The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Rector is mending up from a broken hand sustained in practice near the end of October. Prior to being sidelined by the injury, the sophomore had been playing some stellar ball over the course of the first seven games, recording 31 tackles (10.0 for loss), 6.5 sacks and two fumbles forced (also two fumbles recovered).

USC sophomore DL Christian Rector (hand) has received medical clearance to play in Saturday's game against Colorado.

USC sophomore DL Christian Rector will be out "several weeks" after breaking his hand in practice on Thursday.

Rector (6'4/275) had been playing the "predator" position for the Trojans, and had picked up 6.5 sacks in 2017 playing the position. Jordan Iosefa, Connor Murphy and Oluwole Betiku all have a chance to replace Rector at the position, according to USC beat writer Joey Kaufman.