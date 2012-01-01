Player Page

Diontae Johnson | Wide Receiver

Team: Toledo Rockets
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 181

Toledo sophomore WR Diontae Johnson caught nine passes for 144 yards and a touchdown in Wednesday's 38-10 loss to Ohio.
The Rockets' offense was mostly grounded on Wednesday -- especially in the second half, when they were outscored 28-3 -- but Johnson finished with a superb evening's work nonetheless. His touchdown came on a 34-yard pass from Logan Woodside near the end of the first half. The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder's strong showing bumped over 1,000 yards receiving on the season and he's now logged five games of at least 100 yards. He's currently on a streak of three straight games of 140-plus receiving yards. Nov 9 - 2:26 PM
