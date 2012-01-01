Diontae Johnson | Wide Receiver

The Rockets' offense was mostly grounded on Wednesday -- especially in the second half, when they were outscored 28-3 -- but Johnson finished with a superb evening's work nonetheless. His touchdown came on a 34-yard pass from Logan Woodside near the end of the first half. The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder's strong showing bumped over 1,000 yards receiving on the season and he's now logged five games of at least 100 yards. He's currently on a streak of three straight games of 140-plus receiving yards.

Johnson also had a rush for four yards. Over the last two games, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound playmaker has 335 yards receiving. That's good. The only thing Johnson didn't do against the Huskies was score, but running back Terry Swanson usurped three scores from the Rockets' passing game. He'll look to stay hot next week against Ohio.

Toledo sophomore WR Diontae Johnson caught four passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a 58-17 route of Ball State on Thursday.

This could have been a much bigger game for Johnson if the Rockets hadn't have called off the dogs in this route. Both of this touchdown catches came from deep from quarterback Logan Woodside, as he scored from 88 and 67 yards, respectfully. Very quietly, Johnson has now scored eight times, and the 5-foot-11, 170-pound wideout is just another quality weapon for Woodside in the Rockets sensational passing attack.