Holton Hill | Cornerback

Texas junior CB Holton Hill has been suspended for the remainder of the season due to a violation of team rules.

Longhorns HC Tom Herman said that Hill will be allowed to practice with the team during the suspension. Just what the starting corner did to incur the displeasure of the coaching staff is not yet known. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder ranked second on the team with 51 tackles through nine games -- he's started all nine of those contests -- while returning both of his interceptions on the season for touchdowns. With Hill out suspended, Texas could potentially task true freshman CB Josh Thompson with an expanded role. There's at least a chance that we've seen the last of the junior in the collegiate ranks. He's eligible to jump for the draft this winter.