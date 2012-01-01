Holton Hill | Cornerback

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Roy Halladay killed in plane crash at age 40
Shohei Otani chooses CAA to represent him
Holland gets qualifying offer from Rockies
Closer Wade Davis extended qualifying offer
Arrieta receives qualifying offer from Cubs
Cardinals release Trevor Rosenthal (elbow)
Lance Lynn extended qualifying offer by Cards
Carlos Santana gets qualifying offer from CLE
Alex Cobb gets qualifying offer from Rays
Rangers decline Mike Napoli's '18 option
Welington Castillo declines option, hits FA
Cozart won't get qualifying offer from Reds
Quarterback-desperate Texans ink Josh Johnson
Peterson's 37 carries record for 30-plus back
Shea McClellin expected to miss rest of 2017
Woodhead doesn't guarantee Week 11 return
Tomlin confirms Martavis Bryant will play
Case Keenum will remain starter Week 10
Vikings 'discussing' sending Bradford to IR
Bryan Bulaga tore his ACL Monday night
Giants reinstate Janoris Jenkins after 1 game
Paxton Lynch thinks he can play if needed
McCarthy: Brett Hundley is not our issue
TyMont out-gains Jones 51-11 on 1 fewer touch
Myles Turner won't have minutes limit Tuesday
Markieff Morris will have minutes limit Tues
John Wall will start, Frazier to the bench
Marc Gasol (ankle) will play Tuesday
Official: Eric Bledsoe sent to MIL for Monroe
Ben McLemore (foot) targeting Saturday
Jerryd Bayless looking at multi-game absence
Trevor Booker, Allen out Tuesday vs. Denver
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) out Tuesday
Domantas Sabonis (calf) ruled out Tuesday
John Wall (shoulder) probable for Tuesday
Danilo Gallinari (glute) doubtful for Tuesday
Philipp Grubauer will start vs Buffalo on TUE
Penguins take Justin Schultz off IR list
Jaromir Jagr (groin) off the injured reserve
Ryan Getzlaf has surgery, might miss 2 months
Hawks assemble top line of Kane, Toews, Sharp
Charlie Lindgren will start Tuesday night
Kyle Turris won't debut for Predators Tuesday
Jaromir Jagr (LBI) is a game-time decision
Justin Schultz a game-time decision Tuesday
Brad Marchand (UBI) not traveling with team
Blake Wheeler picks up four assists in win
Mark Scheifele scores 2G, 1A in win over DAL
22 Racing and Alex Tagliani join forces again
Bell holds playoffs lead after third in Texas
Crafton: 9th at Fort Worth, 3rd in playoffs
Chris Eggleston: Runner-up in K&N West points
Blaine Perkins: Stock Car HOF 150 results
Hemric: 14th at Fort Worth, 7th in NXS points
Joey Gase: O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 results
Cindric 4th in playoffs after 2nd at TMS
Ron Norman: Stock Car HOF 150 results
Reed: 23rd at Fort Worth, 8th in NXS points
Smithley: O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 results
Noah Gragson: JAG Metals 350 results
Schniederjans WDs ahead of OHL Classic
Noren set for his Nedbank Challenge defense
Hatton seeks to maintain hot run in Sun City
Niebrugge punches Monday Q ticket into OHL
Cameron Champ makes pro debut at OHL Classic
Sponsor invite McInerney T10 in TOUR debut
Whee Kim R4 66 for career-tying-best P2
Cantlay R4 67; wins Shriners in sudden death
Hadley R4 68 for third straight top-5 finish
Cejka posts -9 with week-low nine-birdie 63
Near miss for Colsaerts; takes 2nd in Turkey
Rose is Turkish champ; has back-to-back wins
Texas CB Hill suspended for rest of season
Iowa S Brandon Snyder re-tears left ACL
QB Shirreffs (concussion) to miss UCF game
Darnold has 'shut down draft talk for now'
Report: Aggies interested in FSU HC Fisher
Mack Wilson (foot) expected to miss 4-6 weeks
Florida to roll with QB Malik Zaire again
Broncos RB Bogan (foot) out for rest of year
BYU QB Mangum (Achilles) to undergo surgery
Monarchs RB Cox (clavicle) done for year
Vols S Evan Berry (upper body) out for year
Harbaugh: It's possible Speight will return
England squad decimated by injury
Kante focused on recovery after sharp return
United look stronger heading into Christmas
David Moyes appointed new Hammers boss
Fonte vows to return stronger after surgery
Benteke hoping to train this week
Benitez: Colback won't play for Newcastle
Schindler set for one-match ban
West Ham part ways with Slaven Bilic
Merino missing for longer than first thought
Goalkeeper injury was a game changer
Leighton Baines wins it late for Toffees
Holton Hill | Cornerback
Team:
Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
Texas junior CB Holton Hill has been suspended for the remainder of the season due to a violation of team rules.
Longhorns HC Tom Herman said that Hill will be allowed to practice with the team during the suspension. Just what the starting corner did to incur the displeasure of the coaching staff is not yet known. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder ranked second on the team with 51 tackles through nine games -- he's started all nine of those contests -- while returning both of his interceptions on the season for touchdowns. With Hill out suspended, Texas could potentially task true freshman CB Josh Thompson with an expanded role. There's at least a chance that we've seen the last of the junior in the collegiate ranks. He's eligible to jump for the draft this winter.
Nov 7 - 5:38 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
NFL Draft Scout's Dane Brugler notes that Texas junior CB Holton Hill is "one of the best tackling cornerbacks in the country."
"Hill is quick to recognize the run with the drive mechanics to click and close, throwing his body around to take out the legs of the ball-carrier," Brugler writes, later adding that the 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior's "draft arrow continues to trend north." In seven games this season, Hill has recorded 42 tackles, two interceptions -- both of which he returned for touchdowns -- and four passes defended.
Oct 27 - 6:57 PM
Source:
NFL Draft Scout
Texas CB Hill suspended for rest of season
Nov 7 - 5:38 PM
Texas CB Holton Hill has sound technique
Oct 27 - 6:57 PM
More Holton Hill Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Mayfield
OK
(962)
2
J. Rosen
UCL
(953)
3
B. Love
STA
(830)
4
S. Darnold
USC
(788)
5
M. Rudolph
OKS
(719)
6
S. Barkley
PSU
(668)
7
M. Zaire
UF
(613)
8
J. Washington
OKS
(606)
9
S. Ehlinger
TX
(600)
10
D. Guice
LSU
(567)
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
FSU five-star frosh Cam Akers faces his biggest test yet against Clemson as we explore Week 11's most intriguing match-ups.
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
Nov 5
»
College Football Predictions
Nov 3
Nov 3
»
Top Receiving Running Backs
Nov 1
Nov 1
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 10
Oct 29
Oct 29
»
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
Oct 27
»
Best Red Zone WRs
Oct 27
Oct 27
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 9
Oct 22
Oct 22
»
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
Oct 19
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Texas CB Hill suspended for rest of season
»
Iowa S Brandon Snyder re-tears left ACL
»
QB Shirreffs (concussion) to miss UCF game
»
Darnold has 'shut down draft talk for now'
»
Report: Aggies interested in FSU HC Fisher
»
Mack Wilson (foot) expected to miss 4-6 weeks
»
Florida to roll with QB Malik Zaire again
»
Broncos RB Bogan (foot) out for rest of year
»
BYU QB Mangum (Achilles) to undergo surgery
»
Monarchs RB Cox (clavicle) done for year
»
Vols S Evan Berry (upper body) out for year
»
Harbaugh: It's possible Speight will return
