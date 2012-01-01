J.D. King | Running Back

Oklahoma State freshman RB J.D. King came on in relief of the injured Justice Hill to rush for a season-high 142 yards and two touchdowns while catching five balls for 29 yards and another score in Saturday's 50-39 win over West Virginia.

Hill, the Big 12's leading rusher, was knocked out of the game on OSU's first possession. He later returned to the game, but by that point, his agile true freshman backup had ingratiated himself as a key component of OSU's attack. The Cowboys shockingly gave King 41 touches from scrimmage. King, a three-star prospect, was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 45 running back in the 2017 class.