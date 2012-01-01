Clay Johnston | Linebacker

Baylor HC Matt Rhule said that redshirt sophomore LB Clay Johnston (foot) could miss the remainder of the season.

Johnston (6'1/220) is dealing with a sprained foot and Rhule explained to reporters that he wants to avoid the redshirt sophomore linebacker developing a Lisfranc fracture (notoriously one of the trickiest injuries to come back from in full). In eight games this season, Johnston leads the Bears with 54 tackles (9.0 for loss). Rhule indicated that Lenoy Jones Jr. will probably start in his place moving forward.