Frank Nutile | Quarterback

Temple redshirt junior QB Frank Nutile will start Thursday's game against Navy.

With regular starter Logan Marchi dealing with a lower-body injury, Nutile slides in once again. He also started against Army last time out, completing 20-of-29 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown in what was a solidly respectable performance in a losing effort. The redshirt junior was a three-star prospect in the 2014 class.