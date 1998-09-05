Levi Lewis | Quarterback Team: Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns Age / DOB: (19) / 5/9/1998 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 175

Latest News Recent News

UL-Lafayette HC Mark Hudspeth said he's not sure if freshman QB Levi Lewis (ankle) will start Saturday against New Mexico State, but he said Lewis will play. On Hudspeth's coaches' show, he said both Lewis and Jordan Davis will play in the game. Lewis suffered an ankle injury in last Saturday's game against Ole Miss. He was limited in practice this week. Source: Tim Buckley on Twitter

UL-Lafayette freshman QB Levi Lewis (ankle) "didn't look 100 percent" in Tuesday's practice, according to HC Mark Hudspeth. "He didn't look 100 percent, but he practiced and moved around," Hudspeth said. According to the coach, no decision has been made as to who starts Saturday against New Mexico State. Lewis should get the call if he proves he's healthy. Source: Tim Buckley on Twitter

UL-Lafayette freshman QB Levi Lewis (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against Ole Miss. Lewis was replaced by Jordan Davis after injuring his ankle. Davis will play out the remainder of the contest, now, with the freshman officially ruled out. Expect the team to pass along updates as to Lewis' playing status moving forward in the coming days. Source: Cody Junot on Twitter