</>
Full Depth Charts
Levi Lewis | Quarterback
Team:
Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 5/9/1998
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 175
Latest News
Recent News
UL-Lafayette HC Mark Hudspeth said he's not sure if freshman QB Levi Lewis (ankle) will start Saturday against New Mexico State, but he said Lewis will play.
On Hudspeth's coaches' show, he said both Lewis and Jordan Davis will play in the game. Lewis suffered an ankle injury in last Saturday's game against Ole Miss. He was limited in practice this week.
Nov 17 - 12:31 PM
Source:
Tim Buckley on Twitter
UL-Lafayette freshman QB Levi Lewis (ankle) "didn't look 100 percent" in Tuesday's practice, according to HC Mark Hudspeth.
"He didn't look 100 percent, but he practiced and moved around," Hudspeth said. According to the coach, no decision has been made as to who starts Saturday against New Mexico State. Lewis should get the call if he proves he's healthy.
Nov 15 - 2:33 PM
Source:
Tim Buckley on Twitter
UL-Lafayette freshman QB Levi Lewis (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against Ole Miss.
Lewis was replaced by Jordan Davis after injuring his ankle. Davis will play out the remainder of the contest, now, with the freshman officially ruled out. Expect the team to pass along updates as to Lewis' playing status moving forward in the coming days.
Nov 11 - 2:55 PM
Source:
Cody Junot on Twitter
UL-Lafayette freshman QB Levi Lewis left Saturday's game against Ole Miss due to a right ankle injury.
Lewis was just named the starter for the remainder of the campaign this week. With him down injured during Saturday's game, Jordan Davis has taken over at signal-caller. Consider Lewis questionable to return.
Nov 11 - 2:46 PM
Source:
Tim Buckley on Twitter
ULL HC Hudspeth: We'll use 2 QBs against NMSU
Nov 17 - 12:31 PM
ULL QB Lewis (ankle) limited in practice
Nov 15 - 2:33 PM
Levi Lewis (ankle) ruled out for rest of game
Nov 11 - 2:55 PM
Lafayette loses QB Levi Lewis to ankle injury
Nov 11 - 2:46 PM
More Levi Lewis Player News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Week 12 CFB Best Bets
Nov 16
Thor Nystrom runs through his 13 best bets of the weekend, including picks on Wisconsin-Michigan, TCU-Texas Tech and WVU-Texas.
