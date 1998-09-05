Player Page

Levi Lewis | Quarterback

Team: Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns
Age / DOB:  (19) / 5/9/1998
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 175

UL-Lafayette HC Mark Hudspeth said he's not sure if freshman QB Levi Lewis (ankle) will start Saturday against New Mexico State, but he said Lewis will play.
On Hudspeth's coaches' show, he said both Lewis and Jordan Davis will play in the game. Lewis suffered an ankle injury in last Saturday's game against Ole Miss. He was limited in practice this week. Nov 17 - 12:31 PM
Source: Tim Buckley on Twitter
