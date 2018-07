David Duval Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (46) / 11/9/1971 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 180

David Duval swallowed a 9-over-par 80 in round one of The 147th Open and then withdrew before his second-round tee time, citing an illness. Phil Casey of the Press Association reported via social media, "Former champion David Duval withdraws from @TheOpen before second round due to illness. The 2001 winner shot 80 on Thursday." Duval has now had an early exit in each of his last 10 (individual) starts on the PGA TOUR. His last cut made came at the 2015 Open Championship (T49). Source: Phil Casey (Twitter)

David Duval will make a rare start on the PGA TOUR as he joins Jim Furyk as partners for this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The 46-year-old serves as an analyst now days but that doesn't stop him from making the occasional PGA TOUR start. This will be his third start of the season and he made three appearance in the season prior, as well. All of those starts resulted in missed cuts. You'd have to go back to the 2015 Open Championship to find his last cut made (T49). Looking at their career accomplishments, this team has 30 combined wins on the PGA TOUR and both are members of the 50s club (shooting a sub-60 round, not age). Furyk has shown no urgency in terms of regaining his typical form, making this an easy team to swerve in any fantasy formats this week. Source: PGATOUR.com

Past champ David Duval withdrew prior to the second round of the 145th Open Championship. UPDATE: Duval returned from a 15-week absence on Oct. 27th and missed the cut at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms Championship on a sponsor exemption. The 2001 winner (Royal Lytham) was making his 20th appearance and opened with an 11-over 82 that included a lone birdie and a quintuple bogey-9 on the 11th hole. He was scheduled to begin his second round at 12:09 p.m. (local) but never made it. No reason has been published as of this writing but if something of significance surfaces, we'll update this post. The 44-year-old broke a string of six consecutive missed cuts in The Open with a T49 last year at St. Andrews, and in the bigger picture, this week was just his second start on TOUR since that finish (MC, 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach). UPDATE: Duval made an appearance in the Golf Channel broadcast booth and let viewers know that he had wrist and elbow surgeries just four weeks ago, but tried to give it a go this week anyway. It became clear after one round that he wasn't ready physically, which explains the WD before round two.