Stuart Appleby

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (46) / 5/1/1971
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 185

After an opening 1-over 71, sponsor invite and World No. 511 Stuart Appleby withdrew prior to Round 2 of the Travelers Championship citing a back injury.
The 46-year-old made 23 starts last season, 20 of those on a Major Medical Extension (back) and didn't meet the terms. He wound up 143rd in the FedExCup standings so plays this season on conditional status. This was the Aussie's 11th start of the season, fifth on a sponsor exemption, and second mid-tourney WD, checking out after a first-round 76 at the Shriners, also on a sponsor invite. Overall, it's his eight career mid-tourney WD in 531 career starts. Appleby entered this week 242nd in the FedExCup standings. Jun 23 - 12:31 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201780 0 0 01873805751
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
FedEx St. Jude Classicn/a000522810
AT&T Byron Nelsonn/a000324810
Wells Fargo Championshipn/a000229410
Shell Houston Openn/a000127701
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7800013271400
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000326700
The RSM Classicn/a000725400
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a00047520
 

 