Stuart Appleby Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (46) / 5/1/1971 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 185

After an opening 1-over 71, sponsor invite and World No. 511 Stuart Appleby withdrew prior to Round 2 of the Travelers Championship citing a back injury. The 46-year-old made 23 starts last season, 20 of those on a Major Medical Extension (back) and didn't meet the terms. He wound up 143rd in the FedExCup standings so plays this season on conditional status. This was the Aussie's 11th start of the season, fifth on a sponsor exemption, and second mid-tourney WD, checking out after a first-round 76 at the Shriners, also on a sponsor invite. Overall, it's his eight career mid-tourney WD in 531 career starts. Appleby entered this week 242nd in the FedExCup standings. Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter

Alternate and World No. 447 Stuart Appleby plays his 11th AT&T Byron Nelson and arrives at 240th in the FedExCup standings. UPDATE: At 7-over 76-71=147, Appleby missed the cut by five shots. The 46-year-old is a 9-time TOUR winner in 528 career events, last winning in 2010 at The Greenbrier Classic. He's playing this season on conditional status and making just a ninth start, four on sponsor exemptions and second as an alternate, missing the cut at the Wells Fargo in his most recent start two weeks ago, his sixth MC in 2016-17. The Aussie did sneak in a T6 on the Web.com Tour three weeks ago in Mexico, collecting his first world-ranking points since last year's WCT Finals. He's 4-for-10 at the Byron Nelson with a best of T27 in 2005, T58 and T57, respectively, in his last two visits in 2016 and 2013. Source: PGATOUR.com

Sponsor invite Stuart Appleby looks to make the most of his opportunity at this week's Shell Houston Open. Playing on conditional status this season, starts have not been easy to come by for the Aussie (1-for-6 to open the season). Perhaps a return to the Golf Club of Houston will spark his form, the site of his 2006 victory. It was the first year this venue was in use here and he returned with a very strong runner-up finish the following year. More recently, his course results have started to resemble his current form, missing the cut in four of his last five visits to Humble, Texas. Until he flashes any sign of form, gamers can safely keep him on the shelf. Source: PGATOUR.com