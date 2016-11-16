Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Reds sign Desmond Jennings to minors deal
Perkins experiencing more shoulder issues
Byung Ho Park clears waivers, still with MIN
Thor says he has put on 17 lbs this offseason
Twins have 'talked about' 1B/DH Pedro Alvarez
Phelps wins arb case vs. Marlins, gets $4.6M
Braves void Jordan Walden's minors contract
Wilson going full-time with car racing, sales
Blue Jays finalize $3M pact with J.P. Howell
Report: Loria to sell Miami Marlins for $1.6B
Mets re-sign Blevins to one-year, $6.5M deal
Wieters suffered a forearm laceration in Nov.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Sam Saunders
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 7/30/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Due to heavy rain in the area, round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was suspended at 1:34 p.m. PT with no timetable for play to resume at this point.
Sam Saunders snuck into the clubhouse just before the greens started to puddle up. He traded four birdies with two bogeys while taking on Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course today. This is Saunders seventh appearance at this event and will go in the books as his lowest opening lap, previously posting 70s in 2011 and 2016. Saunders will take his talents to Spyglass Hill tomorrow. Many golfers were not so lucky to finish their rounds before the weather horn sounded. They were removed from the course and will sit around in the clubhouse until the rain dies down and puddles can be cleared.
Feb 9 - 4:43 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Playing this season on conditional status, Sam Saunders is in the published field at The RSM Classic and has made just one start so far in 2016-17, missing the cut at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms.
The 29-year-old made just 10 cuts in 24 starts last season, finishing 148th in the FedExCup standings and missing the Playoffs for a second straight season (137th/2015). He had two top 10s in back-to-back starts (in opposite-field events), a T9 (Barracuda) and T8 (Barbasol), but closed out the season with 75-CUT-WD-T68. The St. Augustine, Florida, resident made only one start in the Web.com Tour Finals, missing the cut at the DAP Championship. This is his third consecutive RSM, missing the cut in each of the last two editions, including by two last year on rounds of 66-
76
.
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 02:45:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Sam Saunders returned to action with a 4-under-par 32-34=66 during round one of the Wyndham Championship.
Saunders backed out of last week's John Deere Classic with one hole remaining in his second round. It was not injury related, he just didn't want to stay an extra day when his missed-cut fate was already sealed. Saunders got right back on the horse today, landing 14 greens and gaining 1.988 strokes with the flat stick. Entering Sedgefield Country Club ranked 148th in the FedExCup standings, he'll need a monster week to qualify for next week's playoff opener, The Barclays.
Thu, Aug 18, 2016 07:28:00 PM
Sam Saunders withdrew on Saturday prior to the restart of Round 2 at the John Deere Classic.
The 29-year-old was 2-under thru 17 holes of his second frame, even-par total, when play was called on Friday due to darkness. With just one hole remaining on his lap, the par-4 18th, and the projected cut on 2-under, he did not return for Saturday's restart at 7:00 a.m. CT. This is Saunders' third mid-tourney WD in 73 career starts, first since the 2014-15 Sanderson Farms. With one tournament remaining until the beginning of the FedExCup Playoffs, he's projected at 151st in the FEC standings. The Web.com Tour grad is in the published field at next week's Wyndham Championship. No reason was provided for the WD thus far.
Sat, Aug 13, 2016 08:23:00 AM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
Weather delays R1 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Feb 9 - 4:43 PM
Saunders on conditional status for 2016-17
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 02:45:00 PM
Saunders smooth in Round 1 of Wyndham
Thu, Aug 18, 2016 07:28:00 PM
Saunders WD prior to restart of R2 at Deere
Sat, Aug 13, 2016 08:23:00 AM
More Sam Saunders Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
2
0
0
0
0
84
24
1
13
4
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
11
35
5
3
0
The RSM Classic
57
0
0
1
13
49
8
1
0
