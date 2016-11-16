Player Page

Sam Saunders

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/30/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 175

Due to heavy rain in the area, round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was suspended at 1:34 p.m. PT with no timetable for play to resume at this point.
Sam Saunders snuck into the clubhouse just before the greens started to puddle up. He traded four birdies with two bogeys while taking on Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course today. This is Saunders seventh appearance at this event and will go in the books as his lowest opening lap, previously posting 70s in 2011 and 2016. Saunders will take his talents to Spyglass Hill tomorrow. Many golfers were not so lucky to finish their rounds before the weather horn sounded. They were removed from the course and will sit around in the clubhouse until the rain dies down and puddles can be cleared. Feb 9 - 4:43 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201720 0 0 0842411340
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001135530
The RSM Classic570011349810
 

 