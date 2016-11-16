Sam Saunders Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 7/30/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 175

Due to heavy rain in the area, round one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was suspended at 1:34 p.m. PT with no timetable for play to resume at this point. Sam Saunders snuck into the clubhouse just before the greens started to puddle up. He traded four birdies with two bogeys while taking on Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course today. This is Saunders seventh appearance at this event and will go in the books as his lowest opening lap, previously posting 70s in 2011 and 2016. Saunders will take his talents to Spyglass Hill tomorrow. Many golfers were not so lucky to finish their rounds before the weather horn sounded. They were removed from the course and will sit around in the clubhouse until the rain dies down and puddles can be cleared. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)

Playing this season on conditional status, Sam Saunders is in the published field at The RSM Classic and has made just one start so far in 2016-17, missing the cut at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms. The 29-year-old made just 10 cuts in 24 starts last season, finishing 148th in the FedExCup standings and missing the Playoffs for a second straight season (137th/2015). He had two top 10s in back-to-back starts (in opposite-field events), a T9 (Barracuda) and T8 (Barbasol), but closed out the season with 75-CUT-WD-T68. The St. Augustine, Florida, resident made only one start in the Web.com Tour Finals, missing the cut at the DAP Championship. This is his third consecutive RSM, missing the cut in each of the last two editions, including by two last year on rounds of 66-76. Source: PGATOUR.com

Sam Saunders returned to action with a 4-under-par 32-34=66 during round one of the Wyndham Championship. Saunders backed out of last week's John Deere Classic with one hole remaining in his second round. It was not injury related, he just didn't want to stay an extra day when his missed-cut fate was already sealed. Saunders got right back on the horse today, landing 14 greens and gaining 1.988 strokes with the flat stick. Entering Sedgefield Country Club ranked 148th in the FedExCup standings, he'll need a monster week to qualify for next week's playoff opener, The Barclays.