Webb Simpson

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (31) / 8/8/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 175

Playing out of the fifth-to-last threesome in the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, World No. 89 Webb Simpson twirled the day's low round with a bogey-free 7-under-par 31-33=64 to match defending champ Hideki Matsuyama on 17-under 267, and then lost on the fourth hole of sudden death.
The 31-year-old was making his 215th career start (213 pro) and seventh start of the season with a previous-best T13 at the Sony Open. He was chasing his fifth TOUR title, first since the 2014 Shriners (as 54-hole leader), but settles for his sixth career runner-up, and drops to 1-4 in extra time. After opening laps of 67-71-65, the Wake Forest alum began on 10-under (T12), six back of 54-hole leader Byeong Hun An. He kicked off with eagle-3 at three and circled birdie-3s at 6 and 8 (from 28'8") to turn 4-under. The North Carolinian opened the back side with five straight pars before birdieing 15, 17 and 18. In the playoff, the pair matched par 4s on holes 18, 18, and 10, with Simpson having birdie tries to win on each, and then succumbed with par 4 on the 17th to Matsuyama's birdie from mid-range. Feb 5 - 7:28 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201760 0 0 02489524740
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
CareerBuilder Challenge6600020391120
Sony Open in Hawaii130002045700
The RSM Classic360001550700
OHL Classic at Mayakoba240011845710
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open310011746710
Safeway Openn/a000523800
 

 