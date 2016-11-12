Webb Simpson

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jacob deGrom says elbow is pain-free
McCutchen moving to RF, Marte to CF
Gausman and Orioles settle at $3.45M
Report: Jays, Joe Smith agree to 1-yr deal
Angels reach minor league deal with Ackley
Jung Ho Kang to enter treatment program
Wilmer Flores beats Mets in arbitration case
Mets agree to contract with Jerry Blevins
Astros and Will Harris agree to two-year deal
Rays sign Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
Mets agree to bring back Fernando Salas
Rays ink Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Banged-up C Alex Mack active against Pats
Michael Floyd inactive for Super Bowl 51
Kyle Shanahan interested in Patriots LB coach
Aldon Smith expected to be reinstated in March
Report: Pats pursued Hopkins at trade deadline
Patriots expect Brady to play 3-5 more years
Chip Kelly a serious OC consideration for ATL
Rams interested in Matt LaFleur for OC postion
Schefter: Cowboys an 'option' for Peterson
Matt Schaub could follow Shanahan to 49ers
Ware 'leaving door open for return' to Dallas
Michael Floyd expected to be inactive for SB51
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Russell Westbrook scores 42 points vs. POR
Victor Oladipo ties career-high w/ 13 boards
Damian Lillard scores 29 points w/ four treys
Kris Dunn (hand) questionable Monday vs. MIA
Al Horford fills up stat sheet in win vs. LAC
Isaiah Thomas scores 28 points w/ eight dimes
Jamal Crawford scores 23 points w/ full line
Blake Griffin scores 23 points in loss to BOS
Jonas Jerebko (nose) will not return Sunday
Jimmy Butler (heel) a game-time call Monday
Deron Williams (toe) a game-time call Monday
Robert Covington, Okafor practice on Sunday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kreider matches career high in goals
Montoya sensational in tough S/O loss to EDM
Cam Talbot perfect in Montreal on Sunday
Grubauer shuts out Kings with 38 saves
Fabbri out for the season with ACL injury
Yeo liked Jake Allen's game Saturday
McDavid to play in 100th career game Sunday
Mikael Granlund is now a star
Rielly playing through high ankle sprain
Phillip Danault questionable Sunday v Oilers
Patrick Marleau is on a six-game point streak
Mike Smith faces 40 SOG, steals win for Yotes
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Corey LaJoie gets 2-race sponsor
Newman 3rd-best at Charlotte, 5th at Kansas
Kyle Larson 3rd-best at Pocono
Kevin Harvick 3rd-best at Michigan
Matt Kenseth 4th-best at Kansas
Dauzat attempting ARCA Racing Daytona opener
SHR sues Danica Patrick sponsor
Kyle Busch 3rd-best at NHMS
Partridge back chasing NASCAR K&N West title
Armour featured on JRM’s No. 1 and 88 entries
Cole Whitt in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup entry
Gray Gaulding to join rookie battle
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Simpson closes with 64; loses 4-hole playoff
Matsuyama wins back-to-back playoffs at WMPO
Spaun career-best T4; back-to-back top 10s
Oosthuizen wraps WMPO debut w/ bogey-free 65
Garcia wins 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic
Defender Matsuyama four shy w/ third-round 68
Laird one back in Scottsdale after 65 in R3
An leader by 1 at WMPO after bogey-free 65
Leishman 10-for-10 scrambling; bogey-free 65
Career- and week-low 63 for John Peterson
Garcia scoots clear in Dubai Desert Classic
Garcia has lead by 3 at halfway in Dubai DC
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jayhawks start '18 cycle hot w/ WR Jason
Transferring DT Fehoko receiving many offers
Fournette: Bowl absence not my decision
Four Gophers have punishments dismissed
Further Wakeyleaks details unearthed
Guidry won't sign with LSU; returning to JUCO
Cal starting LT Cochran to transfer as a grad
Art Briles allegedly intervened in discipline
NFL isn't excited about QBs Trubisky or Kizer
RB Mixon and WR Zamora not invited to Combine
La Canfora: Cardinals very high on QB Watson
Deshaun Watson will throw at NFL Combine
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mkhitaryan leads MUN to 3-0 win at Leicester
Foxes reeling after Manchester United defeat
Siggy nearly heroic again but Swans lose, 2-1
Jesus with a miraculous match winner for MCI
Son wins key penalty as Spurs win 1-0
De Roon misses golden opportunity late
Black Cats victory comes at a cost
Tigers tame toothless Liverpool attack
2-0 defeat ends Liverpool's title challenge
Lukaku becomes top scorer with four-goal show
Morrison gives Tony Pulis last laugh on Stoke
Gabbiadini's debut goal too little for Saints
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Full Depth Charts
Webb Simpson
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 8/8/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Playing out of the fifth-to-last threesome in the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, World No. 89 Webb Simpson twirled the
day's low round
with a bogey-free 7-under-par 31-33=64 to match defending champ Hideki Matsuyama on 17-under 267, and then lost on the fourth hole of sudden death.
The 31-year-old was making his 215th career start (213 pro) and seventh start of the season with a previous-best T13 at the Sony Open. He was chasing his fifth TOUR title, first since the 2014 Shriners (as 54-hole leader), but settles for his sixth career runner-up, and drops to 1-4 in extra time. After opening laps of 67-71-65, the Wake Forest alum began on 10-under (T12),
six back
of 54-hole leader Byeong Hun An. He kicked off with eagle-3 at three and circled birdie-3s at 6 and 8 (from 28'8") to turn 4-under. The North Carolinian opened the back side with five straight pars before birdieing 15, 17 and 18. In the playoff, the pair matched par 4s on holes 18, 18, and 10, with Simpson having birdie tries to win on each, and then succumbed with par 4 on the 17th to Matsuyama's birdie from mid-range.
Feb 5 - 7:28 PM
World No. 89 Webb Simpson crafted a 6-under-par 31-34=65 in today's third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open for a three-day tally of 10-under 203, up 16 places on the live leaderboard to T12.
The 31-year-old is making his seventh appearance and has four straight top-15 finishes, including a pair of T8s in 2011 and 2012. Today's lap was his 25th at TPC Scottsdale and tied a personal low (2012/R1). After opening in 67-71, the Wake Forest alum began on 4-under (T28) and squared a lone bogey-4 at the raucous par-3 16th (3-jacking from 38'8"), but sandwiched it with birdies on 15 and 17, and five other circles, highlighted by a 30-footer for birdie-3 at 11 and a pitch-in 2 at the par-3 fourth.
Feb 4 - 4:30 PM
Webb Simpson recovered from an early hiccup to sign for a 5-under-par 32-33=65 during round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii, climbing to 9-under 131 at the midpoint.
The Wake Forest product got off to a rocky start after missing the green at the par-4 first hole and that resulted in a bogey. Simpson rallied from there to circle six birdies and no more bogeys. That included a three-hole birdie train from holes 7 to 9. The Achilles heal is always the flat stick but he's gained 1.901 strokes putting through two days of play. Today, he splashed home three putts in the 12-to-14 foot range. Simpson already owns three top 15s here at Waialae Country Club and he could be on his way to a fourth, especially if his putter can stay hot over the weekend.
Jan 13 - 5:09 PM
Playing out of the final threesome, Webb Simpson patched together a 2-under-par 35-34=69 in today's third round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba dropping three places to solo fifth on 14-under 199, four in arrears to 54-hole leader Gary Woodland.
The 31-year-old began the third frame in solo second one shy of overnight leader Woodland after kicking off his tourney debut with twin bogey-free 65s. He was heading in the right direction with birdie at the par-4 third and eagle at the par-5 fifth before eating a double bogey-7 at the seventh after trouble off the tee. The North Carolinian didn't do much from there, but did outpace bogey-5 at 16 with birdies at the par-5 13th and a walk-off 3 at the 18th. He landed nine (of 14) fairways and improved slightly to 12 greens in regulation, posting 1.583 putts per GIR.
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 05:35:00 PM
Simpson closes with 64; loses 4-hole playoff
Feb 5 - 7:28 PM
Simpson moves up the board with 65 in Round 3
Feb 4 - 4:30 PM
Simpson splashing some putts thru 36 @ Sony
Jan 13 - 5:09 PM
Simpson backs up after 69 in R3 at OHL
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 05:35:00 PM
More Webb Simpson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
6
0
0
0
0
248
95
2
47
4
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
CareerBuilder Challenge
66
0
0
0
20
39
11
2
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
13
0
0
0
20
45
7
0
0
The RSM Classic
36
0
0
0
15
50
7
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
24
0
0
1
18
45
7
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
31
0
0
1
17
46
7
1
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
23
8
0
0
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Ryan Moore has a solid history in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Check out where he lands in this week's power ranking.
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
