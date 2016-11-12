Webb Simpson Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (31) / 8/8/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 175

Playing out of the fifth-to-last threesome in the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, World No. 89 Webb Simpson twirled the day's low round with a bogey-free 7-under-par 31-33=64 to match defending champ Hideki Matsuyama on 17-under 267, and then lost on the fourth hole of sudden death. The 31-year-old was making his 215th career start (213 pro) and seventh start of the season with a previous-best T13 at the Sony Open. He was chasing his fifth TOUR title, first since the 2014 Shriners (as 54-hole leader), but settles for his sixth career runner-up, and drops to 1-4 in extra time. After opening laps of 67-71-65, the Wake Forest alum began on 10-under (T12), six back of 54-hole leader Byeong Hun An. He kicked off with eagle-3 at three and circled birdie-3s at 6 and 8 (from 28'8") to turn 4-under. The North Carolinian opened the back side with five straight pars before birdieing 15, 17 and 18. In the playoff, the pair matched par 4s on holes 18, 18, and 10, with Simpson having birdie tries to win on each, and then succumbed with par 4 on the 17th to Matsuyama's birdie from mid-range.

World No. 89 Webb Simpson crafted a 6-under-par 31-34=65 in today's third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open for a three-day tally of 10-under 203, up 16 places on the live leaderboard to T12. The 31-year-old is making his seventh appearance and has four straight top-15 finishes, including a pair of T8s in 2011 and 2012. Today's lap was his 25th at TPC Scottsdale and tied a personal low (2012/R1). After opening in 67-71, the Wake Forest alum began on 4-under (T28) and squared a lone bogey-4 at the raucous par-3 16th (3-jacking from 38'8"), but sandwiched it with birdies on 15 and 17, and five other circles, highlighted by a 30-footer for birdie-3 at 11 and a pitch-in 2 at the par-3 fourth.

Webb Simpson recovered from an early hiccup to sign for a 5-under-par 32-33=65 during round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii, climbing to 9-under 131 at the midpoint. The Wake Forest product got off to a rocky start after missing the green at the par-4 first hole and that resulted in a bogey. Simpson rallied from there to circle six birdies and no more bogeys. That included a three-hole birdie train from holes 7 to 9. The Achilles heal is always the flat stick but he's gained 1.901 strokes putting through two days of play. Today, he splashed home three putts in the 12-to-14 foot range. Simpson already owns three top 15s here at Waialae Country Club and he could be on his way to a fourth, especially if his putter can stay hot over the weekend.