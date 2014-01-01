Player Page

Billy Hurley III

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (34) / 6/9/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 170

With preferred lies in effect, Billy Hurley III styled a 3-under-par 33-36=69 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship, climbing to 5-under 139 at the midpoint, good for the early clubhouse lead on a weather-delayed Friday.
BH3 kicked off his round on the back nine and traded two birdies with two bogeys before making the turn. That included the highlight of the round, a 46'3" hole out for birdie at the par-4 16th. Despite preferred lies being used, the scoring conditions were not easy by any means, given the wind gusts that exceeded 30 MPH at times. After the turn, the 34-year-old really settled in and then closed out his day with birdies in four of his last seven holes. It was largely due to great ball-striking as he walked off the course gaining 4.031 strokes approaching-the-green. Helping his dinner taste a little better, Hurley III also splashed home a 9'5" par-saver at the closing par-4 ninth hole. May 5 - 3:55 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017140 0 0 05271633119142
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Valero Texas Open370001249920
RBC Heritage220011843730
The Masters54000620811
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCardn/a000423900
Valspar Championshipn/a000525600
The Honda Classic5200019341720
Genesis Open280001351800
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1310006361110
Farmers Insurance Open770009331110
Sony Open in Hawaii200011551500
Tournament of Champions290001349820
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000823320
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open150011846700
CIMB Classic5100017441001
 

 