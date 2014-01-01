Billy Hurley III Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (34) / 6/9/1982 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 170

With preferred lies in effect, Billy Hurley III styled a 3-under-par 33-36=69 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship, climbing to 5-under 139 at the midpoint, good for the early clubhouse lead on a weather-delayed Friday. BH3 kicked off his round on the back nine and traded two birdies with two bogeys before making the turn. That included the highlight of the round, a 46'3" hole out for birdie at the par-4 16th. Despite preferred lies being used, the scoring conditions were not easy by any means, given the wind gusts that exceeded 30 MPH at times. After the turn, the 34-year-old really settled in and then closed out his day with birdies in four of his last seven holes. It was largely due to great ball-striking as he walked off the course gaining 4.031 strokes approaching-the-green. Helping his dinner taste a little better, Hurley III also splashed home a 9'5" par-saver at the closing par-4 ninth hole.

World No. 137 Billy Hurley III hung up a 5-under-par 33-33=66 in the third round of the RBC Heritage for a three-day total of 7-under 206, up 35 spots on the live leaderboard to T12 and tying the low round in the clubhouse with two others. UPDATE: With play completed, Hurley III is T13 while leader Jason Dufner shot the low round with 65. This is the 34-year-old's third appearance, first since a missed cut in 2015, cashing a T31 on debut in 2014 (70-69-73-72). He arrived at 116th in the FedExCup standings, 7-for-12 on the season with two top-25 finishes, and checked in off three straight missed cuts, including last week (by one) in his Masters debut (75-76). The Annapolis, Maryland, resident opened with 69-71, one inside the cut line, despite eating one double bogey-7 in each of the first two rounds. He kept the big numbers off the card on Moving Day, squaring just one bogey-5, surrounded by six birdies, including back-to-backs at 2 and 3 and 6 and 7.

Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 136 Billy Hurley III tossed up a 4-under-par 32-35=67 in today's first round of the Genesis Open, T5 on the live leaderboard. The 34-year-old is making his fourth visit to Riviera CC, first since a missed cut in 2015, with a lone cash of T24 in 2014 (70-71-74-69). This is his eighth start of the season and has two top 20s among five cashes, including a season-best T15 at the OHL Classic. The U.S. Naval Academy grad found seven (of 14) fairways and 10 greens in regulation, posting 1.400 putts per GIR and 24 putts total. He kicked off with back-to-back birdies at 10 and 11, the latter from 15'1", before dropping one at the par-4 15th (failed scramble). The Virginia native connected three straight on holes 1-3, including a long of 16'11" for birdie-2 at 2, added a sixth birdie at the par-4 seventh, before walking off with bogey-5 at nine (failed sand save).