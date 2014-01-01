Welcome,
Article Results
Billy Hurley III
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Billy Hurley III
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 6/9/1982
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 170
Latest News
Recent News
With preferred lies in effect, Billy Hurley III styled a 3-under-par 33-36=69 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship, climbing to 5-under 139 at the midpoint, good for the early clubhouse lead on a weather-delayed Friday.
BH3 kicked off his round on the back nine and traded two birdies with two bogeys before making the turn. That included the highlight of the round, a 46'3" hole out for birdie at the par-4 16th. Despite preferred lies being used, the scoring conditions were not easy by any means, given the wind gusts that exceeded 30 MPH at times. After the turn, the 34-year-old really settled in and then closed out his day with birdies in four of his last seven holes. It was largely due to great ball-striking as he walked off the course gaining 4.031 strokes approaching-the-green. Helping his dinner taste a little better, Hurley III also splashed home a 9'5" par-saver at the closing par-4 ninth hole.
May 5 - 3:55 PM
World No. 137 Billy Hurley III hung up a 5-under-par 33-33=66 in the third round of the RBC Heritage for a three-day total of 7-under 206, up 35 spots on the live leaderboard to T12 and tying the low round in the clubhouse with two others.
UPDATE:
With play completed, Hurley III is T13 while leader Jason Dufner shot the low round with 65.
This is the 34-year-old's third appearance, first since a missed cut in 2015, cashing a T31 on debut in 2014 (70-69-73-72). He arrived at 116th in the FedExCup standings, 7-for-12 on the season with two top-25 finishes, and checked in off three straight missed cuts, including last week (by one) in his Masters debut (75-76). The Annapolis, Maryland, resident opened with 69-71, one inside the cut line, despite eating one double bogey-7 in each of the first two rounds. He kept the big numbers off the card on Moving Day, squaring just one bogey-5, surrounded by six birdies, including back-to-backs at 2 and 3 and 6 and 7.
Apr 15 - 3:15 PM
Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 136 Billy Hurley III tossed up a 4-under-par 32-35=67 in today's first round of the Genesis Open, T5 on the live leaderboard.
The 34-year-old is making his fourth visit to Riviera CC, first since a missed cut in 2015, with a lone cash of T24 in 2014 (70-71-74-69). This is his eighth start of the season and has two top 20s among five cashes, including a season-best T15 at the OHL Classic. The U.S. Naval Academy grad found seven (of 14) fairways and 10 greens in regulation, posting 1.400 putts per GIR and 24 putts total. He kicked off with back-to-back birdies at 10 and 11, the latter from 15'1", before dropping one at the par-4 15th (failed scramble). The Virginia native connected three straight on holes 1-3, including a long of 16'11" for birdie-2 at 2, added a sixth birdie at the par-4 seventh, before walking off with bogey-5 at nine (failed sand save).
Feb 16 - 4:17 PM
Billy Hurley III cruised to a bogey-free, 6-under-par 33-31=64 during round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
BH3 warmed up his sticks last week with a 29th-place finish (of 32) at the SBS Tournament of Champions. All four rounds were posted at 72 or worse, but it appears he's successfully shaken off the rust. Today, he landed 14 greens in regulation and let his short game go to work from there. BH3 connected on three putts from the 13-to-16 foot range and then holed out an 11'7" birdie from the fringe, as well. Hurley III has been very good at holding onto early momentum during the course of his career. He's found himself inside the top 10 after R1 on seven occasions and he went on to post top 10s in five of those events. That includes his victory at the 2016 Quicken Loans National where he was T3 after day one.
Jan 12 - 10:10 PM
Hurley III heats up in R2 of the Wells Fargo
May 5 - 3:55 PM
Hurley III fires 6-birdie 66 in R3 on HHI
Apr 15 - 3:15 PM
Hurley III kicks off Genesis Open with 67
Feb 16 - 4:17 PM
Hurley III gets hot with the flat stick in R1
Jan 12 - 10:10 PM
More Billy Hurley III Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
14
0
0
0
0
527
163
3
119
14
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Valero Texas Open
37
0
0
0
12
49
9
2
0
RBC Heritage
22
0
0
1
18
43
7
3
0
The Masters
54
0
0
0
6
20
8
1
1
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard
n/a
0
0
0
4
23
9
0
0
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
0
5
25
6
0
0
The Honda Classic
52
0
0
0
19
34
17
2
0
Genesis Open
28
0
0
0
13
51
8
0
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
131
0
0
0
6
36
11
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
77
0
0
0
9
33
11
1
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
20
0
0
1
15
51
5
0
0
Tournament of Champions
29
0
0
0
13
49
8
2
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
8
23
3
2
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
15
0
0
1
18
46
7
0
0
CIMB Classic
51
0
0
0
17
44
10
0
1
