Brian Harman

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/19/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'7' / 150

World No. 93 Brian Harman birdied his final two holes en route to a 4-under-par 35-33=68 in today's final round of the Wells Fargo Championship for a 72-hole total of 10-under 278, good for a 1-shot win over Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez, and his second PGA TOUR title in his 172nd career start (168 pro).
The 30-year-old set up the dramatic winner with a 4-footer for birdie at the 71st hole, and then banged in a 28'4" birdie-4 at the 72nd to collect the trophy. His maiden title came at the 2014 John Deere (88 starts ago), where he was the 54-hole leader by one and won by one, closing in 5-under 66. The Georgia alum won in his sixth WFC visit, with a prevous best of T10 in 2013 (Quail Hollow), and his 17th start of the season, eclipsing a T3 at the CareerBuilder. After kicking off in 71-69-70, he began T4, two back of 54-hole leader Patrick Reed. Playing out of the third-to-last twosome, Harman striped 13 (of 14) fairways and hit 14 greens in regulation, posting 3.068 SG: Tee-to-Green and 1.284 SG: Putting. He squared bogeys at 4 and 15 (3-putt from 40'5"), camouflaged by six birdies at 5, 9, 12, 14, 17 and 18. May 7 - 5:59 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017160 1 3 06042245126130
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Zurich Classic of New Orleans140002245500
RBC Heritage90002043720
Shell Houston Openn/a000719910
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard130011348910
Valspar Championshipn/a0008151300
The Honda Classic480011247930
Genesis Openn/a0005201100
Waste Management Phoenix Open240011352600
Farmers Insurance Open900119401110
CareerBuilder Challenge30012243600
Sony Open in Hawaii200001750500
The RSM Classicn/a000624510
OHL Classic at Mayakoba550001745820
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open150002242710
CIMB Classic330001746900
Safeway Openn/a000425610
 

 