Brian Harman Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 1/19/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'7' / 150

Latest News Recent News

World No. 93 Brian Harman birdied his final two holes en route to a 4-under-par 35-33=68 in today's final round of the Wells Fargo Championship for a 72-hole total of 10-under 278, good for a 1-shot win over Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez, and his second PGA TOUR title in his 172nd career start (168 pro). The 30-year-old set up the dramatic winner with a 4-footer for birdie at the 71st hole, and then banged in a 28'4" birdie-4 at the 72nd to collect the trophy. His maiden title came at the 2014 John Deere (88 starts ago), where he was the 54-hole leader by one and won by one, closing in 5-under 66. The Georgia alum won in his sixth WFC visit, with a prevous best of T10 in 2013 (Quail Hollow), and his 17th start of the season, eclipsing a T3 at the CareerBuilder. After kicking off in 71-69-70, he began T4, two back of 54-hole leader Patrick Reed. Playing out of the third-to-last twosome, Harman striped 13 (of 14) fairways and hit 14 greens in regulation, posting 3.068 SG: Tee-to-Green and 1.284 SG: Putting. He squared bogeys at 4 and 15 (3-putt from 40'5"), camouflaged by six birdies at 5, 9, 12, 14, 17 and 18.

World No. 93 Brian Harman signed for a 2-under-par 33-37=70 after the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship for a 54-hole total of 6-under 210, up one place into a four-way T4, two in arrears to leader Patrick Reed. With opening rounds of 71-69, the 30-year-old began in an 8-way logjam on 4-under, two back of 18- and 36-hole leader Francesco Molinari. He mustered eight (of 14) fairways and 11 greens in regulation, losing 0.480 strokes approaching-the-green but gaining 1.614 around-the-green. The Georgia native and resident circled five birdies at Nos. 1, 4, 5, 7 and 12, sandwiching three bogeys at 8, 10 (3-putt from 40'2") and 11. His split featured four conventional, all from inside of 17 feet, adding a chip-in 4 at the par-5 fourth from 32'10" away. Harman's lone TOUR title in 171 career events came at the 2014 John Deere, where he was the 54-hole leader by one and won by one. He'll play out of the third-to-last twosome on Sunday.

Brian Harman smoothed a 3-under-par 35-34=69 during round two of the Wells Fargo Championship, reaching the midpoint on 4-under 140, good for a spot inside the top 10. Taking on a wet Eagle Point Golf Club after a three-hour delay, Harman started his day with a bogey at the par-3 10th. Spoiler alert, he would play the final 17 holes blemish-free. The lefty did most of his scoring early with a three-hole birdie train that included a 27'3" hole out at the 12th and two birdie splashes from the 22-to-24 foot range at the following two holes. The Georgia Bulldog entered the week of the heels of three top 15s over his last four starts and he's off to the races again this week in Wilmington, North Carolina.