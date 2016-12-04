Player Page

Tiger Woods

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (41) / 12/30/1975
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 185

Latest News

Recent News

79-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods makes his season debut and 328th career start at the Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla, California, his first official TOUR action since T10 at the 2015 Wyndham Championship 75 weeks ago.
The California native's 4-shot win here in 2013 (as the 36- and 54-hole leader) came in his season debut and was the first (of five) wins that year en route to Player of the Year honors. It was his 75th TOUR title in 294 career starts (280 pro), came as the World No. 2, and was his seventh Farmers victory in 13 tries, becoming the first player in TOUR history to win on the same golf course eight times (2008, U.S. Open). The 41-year-old holds the tournament record of 22-under 266 and the course record on Torrey Pines South of 10-under 62, both occurring in 1999, though the par-72 South Course played 698 yards shorter then. He checks in this week at World No. 663 and arrives off a 15th-place finish (of 17) at the unofficial Hero World Challenge eight weeks ago (73-65-70-76). Woods was a T80/MDF (72-71-79) at his most recent Farmers (2014), missing a secondary 54-hole cut for the first time in his career. Jan 25 - 7:49 AM
Source: PGATOUR.com
More Tiger Woods Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201590 0 1 0303119394165
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 