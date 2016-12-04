Tiger Woods Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (41) / 12/30/1975 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 185

Latest News Recent News

79-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods makes his season debut and 328th career start at the Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla, California, his first official TOUR action since T10 at the 2015 Wyndham Championship 75 weeks ago. The California native's 4-shot win here in 2013 (as the 36- and 54-hole leader) came in his season debut and was the first (of five) wins that year en route to Player of the Year honors. It was his 75th TOUR title in 294 career starts (280 pro), came as the World No. 2, and was his seventh Farmers victory in 13 tries, becoming the first player in TOUR history to win on the same golf course eight times (2008, U.S. Open). The 41-year-old holds the tournament record of 22-under 266 and the course record on Torrey Pines South of 10-under 62, both occurring in 1999, though the par-72 South Course played 698 yards shorter then. He checks in this week at World No. 663 and arrives off a 15th-place finish (of 17) at the unofficial Hero World Challenge eight weeks ago (73-65-70-76). Woods was a T80/MDF (72-71-79) at his most recent Farmers (2014), missing a secondary 54-hole cut for the first time in his career. Source: PGATOUR.com

Tournament host and 5-time champion Tiger Woods bobbed and weaved to a 4-over-par 36-40=76 in the final round of the 18th Hero World Challenge to post 4-under 284, down five places to solo 15th (of 17 players), 14 in arrears to champion Hideki Matsuyama. The 40-year-old, who celebrates his birthday Dec. 30th, began the final frame in solo 10th on 8-under after opening his 15th appearance in 73, bogey-free 65, and 70. He circled five birdies, including three straight on Nos. 7-9 and back-to-backs on 14 and 15, but outbalanced them with three bogeys and three doubles, eventually carding the worst round of the day. For the week, the 79-time TOUR winner carded a field-best 24 birdies, but gave 20 of those back with eight bogeys and a field-worst six doubles. This was Woods' first competitive action in 466 days and while an unofficial TOUR event, the World No. 898 does collect 4.38 world-ranking points and jumps 248 places to No. 650.

Tiger Woods looked to be in full form today, styling a bogey-free, 7-under-par 33-32=65 during round two of the Hero World Challenge, raising seven spots up to T10 on the live leaderboard with play still in progress. Woods looked good in his opening round, but a double-par-double finish ruined the sparkle of the round. That placed him in 17th place (of 18) after day one. With Justin Rose withdrawing before the round, Woods went out solo today and completed his round in just under three hours. He found 15 greens in regulation, but he really kept the momentum rolling with key par-savers throughout the round, making good use of the Scotty Cameron that is back in his bag. At 898th in the Official World Golf Rankings, the 40-year-old will be skyrocketing up the rankings if this round is any indication of the Woods we will see in 2017. This blemish-free navigation of Albany will have his stock symbol pointing upwards regardless of how he finishes out the week.