Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rays 'looking at' A.J. Ramos, Justin Wilson
Lamb's two homers, six RBI propel D'Backs
TEX activates closer candidate Keone Kela
MRI shows no damage in Steven Souza's hip
Brewers have interest in SP Justin Verlander
Reed attracting most trade interest on Mets
Dodgers 'remain in mix' on O's Zach Britton
Mariners get David Phelps for four prospects
Astros' pursuit of Sonny Gray is 'heating up'
A.J. Ramos drawing interest from three clubs
JD Martinez (hand) out for D'Backs on Thurs.
Taijuan Walker placed on paternity leave list
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
Open Championship Preview
Jul 17
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
Schauffele wins the Greenbrier
Jul 10
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Flores co-leading early at the Barbasol
Tringale sets an early target at the Barbasol
Kuchar signs a clean card in R1 of The Open
Koepka cruises to co-lead in return to action
Spieth sets the tone in R1 of The 146th Open
Furyk misses The Open; pegs it at Barbasol
Snedeker (ribs) WDs from The 146th Open
Defending champion Stenson heads to Birkdale
Spieth sets his eyes on the Claret Jug
Rose will look to beat Amateur mark at Open
McIlroy facing huge test as third MC looms
Rodgers finishes runner-up for second time
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Martin Flores
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 2/17/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 180
Latest News
Recent News
Martin Flores feasted on Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Grand National in round one of the Barbasol Championship, firing a bogey-free, 6-under-par 32-33=65 to claim a share of the early lead alongside Cameron Tringale.
Flores was firing on all cylinders today, as he split 10 (of 14) fairways and setup nine scoring chances from inside 14 feet. He converted on six of them while also saving par from 10'5" at the ninth to maintain momentum. The University of Oklahoma product entered the week ranked 151st in the FedExCup race, in need of some points as the season starts to wind down. Flores has previously led/co-lead just once after 18 holes (2013 St. Jude Classic). He would fade to T47 by week's end, but the field is a bit thinner in Opelika, Alabama, so we should see Flores keep his name in the mix a bit longer this week.
Jul 20 - 4:16 PM
Martin Flores flew through TPC Deere Run, escaping with a 6-under-par 34-31=65 during round two of the John Deere Classic, grabbing an early spot inside the top 10 with a two-day tally of 7-under 135.
Flores pieced together a ho-hum, 1-under 70 on day one. He improved in all four sub-categories of strokes gained metrics today. Most notable was the approach play, as he stuffed seven approach shots inside 13 feet. On top of that, he added a bonus birdie when he drilled a 28'1" bomb at the 15th. Given his recent form, this start is a bit of a surprise as Flores hasn't been inside the top 30 thru R2 since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am back in February. Perhaps he is channeling his 2013 visit to TPC Deere Run where he posted four sub-70 rounds including a closing 8-under 63 to walk away with a T4 finish, the second-best finish of his career.
Jul 14 - 2:45 PM
Web.com Tour grad and World No. 286 Martin Flores is in Potomac, Maryland, for the Quicken Loans National and arrives 147th in the FedExCup standings.
UPDATE:
Flores finished T55 on 7-over 287 (68-75-72-72).
The Oklahoma alum is 2-for-4 at the QLN with a best of T21 in 2013 (Congressional CC), missing his last two cuts in 2014 and 2015. Along with a large majority of the 120-man field, he's getting his first competitive look at the par-70 TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, which tips out at 7,109 yards. This is the 35-year-old's 162nd career TOUR start and he owns just seven top 10s, one in his last 62 starts, a T10 at the opposite-field Puerto Rico Open nine starts ago. He's not completed 72 holes since, missing five cuts and three MDF's.
Jun 28 - 1:22 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Martin Flores is back in Irving, Texas, for a home game at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson.
The Dallas resident missed the cut in his first four tries at this event, rattling off T43-T59-T39-T63 since then. On the season he ranks 134th in the FedExCup race thanks to a trio of top 25s in 15 starts. The biggest asset has been the flat stick, currently ranked T57 in strokes gained putting. With the local factor in his favor and decent season-long form, gamers could give Flores a look in deep formats this week.
May 17 - 1:59 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Flores co-leading early at the Barbasol
Jul 20 - 4:16 PM
Flores flashes up the board in R2 of the JDC
Jul 14 - 2:45 PM
Flores 147th in FedExCup ahead of QL Nat'l
Jun 28 - 1:22 PM
Flores preps for home game @ TPC Four Seasons
May 17 - 1:59 PM
More Martin Flores Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
20
0
0
0
0
714
187
3
156
18
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
John Deere Classic
64
0
0
1
14
47
9
1
0
The Greenbrier Classic
50
0
0
0
10
54
8
0
0
Quicken Loans National
55
0
0
0
8
49
15
0
0
Travelers Championship
n/a
0
0
1
2
25
7
1
0
FedEx St. Jude Classic
72
0
0
0
10
34
7
3
0
DEAN & DELUCA Invitational
n/a
0
0
0
6
17
12
0
1
AT&T Byron Nelson
n/a
0
0
0
2
25
9
0
0
Wells Fargo Championship
76
0
0
0
13
24
16
0
1
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
37
0
0
0
10
39
5
0
0
Valero Texas Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
23
6
1
0
Shell Houston Open
n/a
0
0
0
3
25
6
2
0
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
0
6
23
6
1
0
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
5
21
8
2
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
14
0
0
0
15
50
6
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
28
0
0
0
15
47
10
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
8
39
7
0
0
The RSM Classic
45
0
0
1
13
51
6
1
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
24
0
0
0
18
48
5
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
41
0
0
0
19
45
5
3
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
28
3
1
0
