Martin Flores

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (35) / 2/17/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180

Martin Flores feasted on Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Grand National in round one of the Barbasol Championship, firing a bogey-free, 6-under-par 32-33=65 to claim a share of the early lead alongside Cameron Tringale.
Flores was firing on all cylinders today, as he split 10 (of 14) fairways and setup nine scoring chances from inside 14 feet. He converted on six of them while also saving par from 10'5" at the ninth to maintain momentum. The University of Oklahoma product entered the week ranked 151st in the FedExCup race, in need of some points as the season starts to wind down. Flores has previously led/co-lead just once after 18 holes (2013 St. Jude Classic). He would fade to T47 by week's end, but the field is a bit thinner in Opelika, Alabama, so we should see Flores keep his name in the mix a bit longer this week. Jul 20 - 4:16 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017200 0 0 07141873156182
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
John Deere Classic640011447910
The Greenbrier Classic500001054800
Quicken Loans National550008491500
Travelers Championshipn/a001225710
FedEx St. Jude Classic720001034730
DEAN & DELUCA Invitationaln/a0006171201
AT&T Byron Nelsonn/a000225900
Wells Fargo Championship7600013241601
Zurich Classic of New Orleans370001039500
Valero Texas Openn/a000623610
Shell Houston Openn/a000325620
Valspar Championshipn/a000623610
The Honda Classicn/a000521820
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am140001550610
Farmers Insurance Open2800015471000
CareerBuilder Challengen/a000839700
The RSM Classic450011351610
OHL Classic at Mayakoba240001848510
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open410001945530
Safeway Openn/a000428310
 

 