Martin Flores Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (35) / 2/17/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 180

Martin Flores feasted on Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Grand National in round one of the Barbasol Championship, firing a bogey-free, 6-under-par 32-33=65 to claim a share of the early lead alongside Cameron Tringale. Flores was firing on all cylinders today, as he split 10 (of 14) fairways and setup nine scoring chances from inside 14 feet. He converted on six of them while also saving par from 10'5" at the ninth to maintain momentum. The University of Oklahoma product entered the week ranked 151st in the FedExCup race, in need of some points as the season starts to wind down. Flores has previously led/co-lead just once after 18 holes (2013 St. Jude Classic). He would fade to T47 by week's end, but the field is a bit thinner in Opelika, Alabama, so we should see Flores keep his name in the mix a bit longer this week.

Martin Flores flew through TPC Deere Run, escaping with a 6-under-par 34-31=65 during round two of the John Deere Classic, grabbing an early spot inside the top 10 with a two-day tally of 7-under 135. Flores pieced together a ho-hum, 1-under 70 on day one. He improved in all four sub-categories of strokes gained metrics today. Most notable was the approach play, as he stuffed seven approach shots inside 13 feet. On top of that, he added a bonus birdie when he drilled a 28'1" bomb at the 15th. Given his recent form, this start is a bit of a surprise as Flores hasn't been inside the top 30 thru R2 since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am back in February. Perhaps he is channeling his 2013 visit to TPC Deere Run where he posted four sub-70 rounds including a closing 8-under 63 to walk away with a T4 finish, the second-best finish of his career.

Web.com Tour grad and World No. 286 Martin Flores is in Potomac, Maryland, for the Quicken Loans National and arrives 147th in the FedExCup standings. UPDATE: Flores finished T55 on 7-over 287 (68-75-72-72). The Oklahoma alum is 2-for-4 at the QLN with a best of T21 in 2013 (Congressional CC), missing his last two cuts in 2014 and 2015. Along with a large majority of the 120-man field, he's getting his first competitive look at the par-70 TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, which tips out at 7,109 yards. This is the 35-year-old's 162nd career TOUR start and he owns just seven top 10s, one in his last 62 starts, a T10 at the opposite-field Puerto Rico Open nine starts ago. He's not completed 72 holes since, missing five cuts and three MDF's. Source: PGATOUR.com