Brad Fritsch

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Tigers still dangling Jose Iglesias via trade
Astros have engaged Pirates on Gerrit Cole
Red Sox avoid arbitration with Carson Smith
Rosenthal: Nationals interested in Lance Lynn
Blue Jays acquire INF Solarte from Padres
Padres re-sign Stammen for two years, $4.5M
Report: Cobb rejected 3/42 offer from Cubs
Mets keeping an eye on Moustakas, Frazier
Blue Jays, Orioles, Giants, Mets in on CarGo
Yanks check in with Orioles again on Machado
Dodgers pick up LHP Alexander in 3-team deal
Machado offers not 'close' to what O's want
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Packers to interview Mike Pettine for DC gig
Antonio Brown expected back in 'full form'
Raiders tab Guenther & Olson as coordinators
Teryl Austin hired as Bengals D-Coordinator
Antonio Brown (calf) returns to practice
Chiefs offensive assistant Childress retiring
Bears tab Chiefs OC Matt Nagy as new HC
Chris Jones suffered torn MCL in WC loss
Gruden wants a decision made on Kirk Cousins
Sammy Watkins willing to re-sign with Rams
Report: Bengals set to make Teryl Austin DC
Kamara scores late TD to save fantasy day
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Gerald Green scores 22 points w/ four triples
DeMar DeRozan scores 35 in overtime win
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson pulls down 17 boards
Trevor Ariza hits six 3-pointers w/ full line
Spencer Dinwiddie scores career-high 31 pts
Allen Crabbe (leg) returns, scores 20 points
Taurean Prince (finger) starting vs. Clippers
Wes Johnson starting for Clippers Monday
Kyle Lowry carried to locker room in overtime
Zach Randolph starting, Skal to Kings bench
Anthony Davis (ankle) will not return Monday
Domantas Sabonis (wrist) notches 17 & 10
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Panarin scores OT winner for Columbus
Patrice Bergeron lands 1st star of the week
Wild to start Alex Stalock on Tuesday night
Mikko Koivu (flu) questionable for Tuesday
Chicago puts Cody Franson on waivers
Canes' Aho skates, status unclear for Tuesday
Sabres' Robin Lehner day-to-day with UBI
Roberto Luongo may be back in early Feburary
Connor McDavid goalless in seven games
Wild Bill scores game-winner vs. Rangers
Evgeni Malkin powers Penguins over Boston
Ondrej Pavelec gets the start in Vegas
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Burton returns to KBM with expanded schedule
Michael Self partners with Venturini for 2018
Houff joins Mason Mitchell in ARCA at Daytona
Gragson focused on Chilly Will 150 trophy
Menards to sponsor Brandon Jones for 10 races
Ryan Truex parts ways with Hattori Racing
Go Green Racing teams with Joey Gase in 2018
Brandon Brown set for 10 XFINITY Series races
Deegan to drive in NASCAR K&N Pro Series
Lupton back with JGL Racing for 2018 season
Erik Jones back in SLM for CRA SpeedFest 2018
Martins Motorsports closes down Truck team
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Bozzelli returns to action at the Sony Open
John Oda Monday Qs for a home game @ Sony
Brad Fritsch violates Anti-Doping Policy
Rahm R4 69 for solo 2nd at Sentry TOC
Dustin Johnson week-low 65; wins by eight
Dustin Johnson R3 66; leads Sentry by two
Rahm posts 12-under; bogey-free 66 in R3
Leishman bogey-free 69 in R2; maintains share
Harman holds a share of 36-hole Sentry lead
Dustin Johnson one off the pace thru 36 @ TOC
Perez 36-hole clubhouse leader w/ R2 66
Jordan Spieth rebounds from rocky Round 1
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Standout Tide T Jonah Williams forced out
Report: Troy HC Brown interviews with Arizona
Report: LSU TE coach Ensminger to be OC
Kentucky LB Allen returning to school in 2018
LSU DB Toliver II enters 2018 NFL Draft
Ohio State LB Baker declares for NFL Draft
UCF CB Hughes to enter 2018 NFL Draft
Miami DT McIntosh elects to enter the draft
Report: Alabama's Ansley to be new CSU DC
Buckeyes RB Mike Weber tweets 'One more year'
Boston College EDGE Allen not done in college
Virginia Tech DT Ricky Walker coming back
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
United duo join the squad in Dubai
Reid adds to a mounting Hammers injury list
Lichaj braces helps Forest upset Arsenal
Injury sums up Swans midfielder miserable day
Barkley banking on a return in January
Coutinho leaves Liverpool in £146m deal
Mark Hughes sacked by Stoke City
United leave it late to grab FA Cup win
Ward-Prowse goal lifts pressure on Pellegrino
Cook header foists replay upon Cherries
Baggies defender misses FA Cup clash
Silva uncertain due to family emergency
Full Depth Charts
Brad Fritsch
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
40
) / 11/9/1977
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 215
Latest News
Recent News
Brad Fritsch has violated the terms of the PGA TOUR Anti-Doping Policy and will be suspended for three months.
Fritsch self-reported the violation after discovering an ingredient in a supplement he was taking was on the prohibited list. The supplement was part of a weight-loss program. As a Web.com Tour graduate, the Canadian went 10-for-18 last season to finish 204th in the FedExCup standings. With no PGA TOUR status at the moment, this won't have a big impact on season-long gamers. Fritsch will be eligible to return on February 28, 2018, but starts will be extremely limited upon his return. He made just four PGA TOUR starts across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. For more details, read the full story that Fritsch posted on his
Facebook Page
.
Jan 8 - 5:08 PM
Source:
Brad Fritsch (Facebook)
Canadian and World No. 537 Brad Fritsch is at Glen Abbey Golf Club for his 10th RBC Canadian Open and arrives at 201st in the FedExCup standings.
This is the 39th event of the season and the Web.com Tour grad is making just his 16th start with a season best of T29 at the Sanderson Farms back in October. He's made eight cuts and missed seven, including three straight and five of his last six, interrupted by a T43 at the Travelers. The North Carolina resident is just 3-for-9 in his national open with one top-70 finish, a back-door T9 in 2014. He's missed the last two cuts, including last year by five (77-74).
Wed, Jul 26, 2017 07:34:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Brad Fritsch continued his dominance of Torrey Pines with a 5-under-par 33-34=67 during round one of the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Canadian has just four top 10s to his credit in 64 PGA TOUR starts, but two of them have come at this venue. He's finished every round at the Farmers at T36 or better, and that trend will continue today as he currently finds himself T3 on the live leaderboard. Fritsch did most of his damage on the poa annua greens of Torrey Pines South, splashing home six putts from outside six feet, including a 32'3" birdie bomb at the par-4 seventh. It wasn't all putting, though, as he nearly holed out his 216-yard tee shot at the par-3 11th, settling for a tap-in birdie from six inches. The Canuck clearly has an eye for this layout so there is no reason to expect a big drop off as the week progresses.
Thu, Jan 26, 2017 06:32:00 PM
World No. 408 Brad Fritsch is slotted 28th on the Web.com Tour grad reshuffle.
The 39-year-old is playing his third season on TOUR, first since 2014, and all three as a WCT grad. He 2-for-3 to begin 2016-17 with a best of T29 at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms Championship, and went T74/MDF in his last start at The RSM Classic (72-64-74). The Canadian won his first pro title at the 2016 Servientrega Championship (playoff) and followed with a T2 at the Mexico Championship, where he was the 54-hole leader, his two top 10s last season on the junior circuit in 16 events. While he didn't improve his priority ranking in the WCT Finals, missing all three cuts, his 14th-place finish in regular-season money earned him the promotion.
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 03:15:00 PM
Brad Fritsch violates Anti-Doping Policy
Jan 8 - 5:08 PM
Fritsch 201st in FEC ahead of Canadian Open
Wed, Jul 26, 2017 07:34:00 PM
Fritsch holes putts left & right in R1 of FIO
Thu, Jan 26, 2017 06:32:00 PM
Fritsch third foray to TOUR as WCT grad
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 03:15:00 PM
More Brad Fritsch Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Rahm
PGA
(702)
2
G. DeLaet
PGA
(666)
3
J. Thomas
PGA
(629)
4
L. Oosthuizen
PGA
(617)
5
B. Snedeker
PGA
(616)
6
M. Leishman
PGA
(614)
7
D. Johnson
PGA
(610)
8
W. Simpson
PGA
(578)
9
K. Stadler
PGA
(561)
10
L. Donald
PGA
(558)
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
14
0
0
0
0
454
144
2
141
14
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Dustin Johnson romps on Maui
Jan 8
Overnight leader Dustin Johnson fired a week-low 8-under 65 to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions by eight shots.
»
Bozzelli returns to action at the Sony Open
»
John Oda Monday Qs for a home game @ Sony
»
Brad Fritsch violates Anti-Doping Policy
»
Rahm R4 69 for solo 2nd at Sentry TOC
»
Dustin Johnson week-low 65; wins by eight
»
Dustin Johnson R3 66; leads Sentry by two
»
Rahm posts 12-under; bogey-free 66 in R3
»
Leishman bogey-free 69 in R2; maintains share
»
Harman holds a share of 36-hole Sentry lead
»
Dustin Johnson one off the pace thru 36 @ TOC
»
Perez 36-hole clubhouse leader w/ R2 66
»
Jordan Spieth rebounds from rocky Round 1
