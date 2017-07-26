Brad Fritsch Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (40) / 11/9/1977 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 215

Brad Fritsch has violated the terms of the PGA TOUR Anti-Doping Policy and will be suspended for three months. Fritsch self-reported the violation after discovering an ingredient in a supplement he was taking was on the prohibited list. The supplement was part of a weight-loss program. As a Web.com Tour graduate, the Canadian went 10-for-18 last season to finish 204th in the FedExCup standings. With no PGA TOUR status at the moment, this won't have a big impact on season-long gamers. Fritsch will be eligible to return on February 28, 2018, but starts will be extremely limited upon his return. He made just four PGA TOUR starts across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. For more details, read the full story that Fritsch posted on his Facebook Page Source: Brad Fritsch (Facebook)

Canadian and World No. 537 Brad Fritsch is at Glen Abbey Golf Club for his 10th RBC Canadian Open and arrives at 201st in the FedExCup standings. This is the 39th event of the season and the Web.com Tour grad is making just his 16th start with a season best of T29 at the Sanderson Farms back in October. He's made eight cuts and missed seven, including three straight and five of his last six, interrupted by a T43 at the Travelers. The North Carolina resident is just 3-for-9 in his national open with one top-70 finish, a back-door T9 in 2014. He's missed the last two cuts, including last year by five (77-74). Source: PGATOUR.com

Brad Fritsch continued his dominance of Torrey Pines with a 5-under-par 33-34=67 during round one of the Farmers Insurance Open. The Canadian has just four top 10s to his credit in 64 PGA TOUR starts, but two of them have come at this venue. He's finished every round at the Farmers at T36 or better, and that trend will continue today as he currently finds himself T3 on the live leaderboard. Fritsch did most of his damage on the poa annua greens of Torrey Pines South, splashing home six putts from outside six feet, including a 32'3" birdie bomb at the par-4 seventh. It wasn't all putting, though, as he nearly holed out his 216-yard tee shot at the par-3 11th, settling for a tap-in birdie from six inches. The Canuck clearly has an eye for this layout so there is no reason to expect a big drop off as the week progresses.