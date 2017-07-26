Player Page

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (40) / 11/9/1977
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 215

Brad Fritsch has violated the terms of the PGA TOUR Anti-Doping Policy and will be suspended for three months.
Fritsch self-reported the violation after discovering an ingredient in a supplement he was taking was on the prohibited list. The supplement was part of a weight-loss program. As a Web.com Tour graduate, the Canadian went 10-for-18 last season to finish 204th in the FedExCup standings. With no PGA TOUR status at the moment, this won't have a big impact on season-long gamers. Fritsch will be eligible to return on February 28, 2018, but starts will be extremely limited upon his return. He made just four PGA TOUR starts across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. For more details, read the full story that Fritsch posted on his Facebook Page. Jan 8 - 5:08 PM
Source: Brad Fritsch (Facebook)
