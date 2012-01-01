Player Page

Billy Horschel

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 12/7/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 175

Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 76 Billy Horschel fired a 5-under-par 33-32=65 in the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, up 12 spots to solo 2nd and setting the new clubhouse mark of 7-under 133.
The 30-year-old brushes aside four previous clubhouse leaders on 6-under, but is four shy of the leader on the course Jason Kokrak, who's playing his 17th hole. After an opening 68, this is the first time in his third appearance that he's playing more than 36 holes, missing cuts in 2011 and 2012 with rounds of 73-80 and 77-76. The University of Florida alum checked in at 71st in the FedExCup standings, 8-for-15 on the season with two top 10s, highlighted by a P2 at the RSM prior to the holiday break. He conjured six (of 14) fairways and hit 13 greens in regulation, recording 1.538 putts per GIR and 3.752 SG: Putting. The Floridian went out in 3-under, circling 11 (from 13'9"), 15 and 16, before a lone bogey-5 at the par-4 sixth (failed scramble). He answered that with a hat-trick of birdies at 7-9, two from between 20 and 29 feet, walking off with birdie-3 from 8'2". May 19 - 6:51 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017150 2 2 05471573108131
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
THE PLAYERS Championshipn/a0009141030
Zurich Classic of New Orleansn/a001920600
Valero Texas Openn/a0007191000
RBC Heritagen/a000424620
Shell Houston Open55001953720
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard130001253610
Valspar Championshipn/a000326520
The Honda Classic40001647900
Genesis Openn/a000621900
Waste Management Phoenix Open240001649700
Farmers Insurance Open640001052820
Sony Open in Hawaii6800013491000
The RSM Classic20001951300
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a001524600
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open410001945611
 

 