Billy Horschel Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 12/7/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 175

Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 76 Billy Horschel fired a 5-under-par 33-32=65 in the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, up 12 spots to solo 2nd and setting the new clubhouse mark of 7-under 133. The 30-year-old brushes aside four previous clubhouse leaders on 6-under, but is four shy of the leader on the course Jason Kokrak, who's playing his 17th hole. After an opening 68, this is the first time in his third appearance that he's playing more than 36 holes, missing cuts in 2011 and 2012 with rounds of 73-80 and 77-76. The University of Florida alum checked in at 71st in the FedExCup standings, 8-for-15 on the season with two top 10s, highlighted by a P2 at the RSM prior to the holiday break. He conjured six (of 14) fairways and hit 13 greens in regulation, recording 1.538 putts per GIR and 3.752 SG: Putting. The Floridian went out in 3-under, circling 11 (from 13'9"), 15 and 16, before a lone bogey-5 at the par-4 sixth (failed scramble). He answered that with a hat-trick of birdies at 7-9, two from between 20 and 29 feet, walking off with birdie-3 from 8'2".

World No. 75 Billy Horschel smoothed a bogey-free 5-under-par 34-33=67 in today's third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational to post 4-under 212, up 30 spots to T16 with play still in progress. After opening in 72-73, the Florida native and resident improved to 5-for-5 at Bay Hill. His best -- and lone top 25 -- is T20 last year (72-67-74-68). The 30-year-old arrived off a missed cut at the Valspar and T4 at The Honda Classic, his second top 10 of the season in nine starts (P2, RSM). He began on 1-over (T46), 11 back of 36-hole leader Charley Hoffman. The Florida alum landed 11 (of 14) fairways and 16 greens in regulation, circling five birdies, three from between 14 and 45 feet for 1.750 putts per GIR and 2.036 SG: Putting. His lone blemish in his last 38 holes is double bogey-6 at No. 15/R2.

World No. 75 Billy Horschel bogeyed the par-5 18th to end on a sour note, but otherwise carded a 2-under-par 34-34=68 to round off his sixth Honda Classic on 7-under 273, up 14 spots to T6 and tying Jhonattan Vegas for the 72-hole clubhouse lead. UPDATE: With play completed, Horschel finished in a six-way T4, five back of champion Rickie Fowler. After kicking off with progressively better laps of 70-68-67, the 30-year-old began on 5-under T20, eight back of 54-hole leader Rickie Fowler but just one shy of the overnight top 10. Other than the walk-off 6 after watering his second, he dropped one at the par-4 ninth (failed scramble), overshadowed by three conventional birdies at Nos. 4 (from 17'2"), 7 and 12, adding a 13-footer from the fringe at the par-3 seventh. This was the Floridian's sixth appearance, improving to 3-for-6, and appears to be a second top 10, joining T8 last year (73-70-66-69). It was his eighth start of the season and if the top 10 holds, will be his second, augmenting a P2 at The RSM Classic.