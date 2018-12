Oliver Wilson Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (38) / 9/14/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 167

There were three Open spots up for grabs at this week's South African Open hosted by the City of Johannesburg and England's Oliver Wilson banked one of the golden tickets for Portrush after twirling a final-round 4-under-par 31-36=67 at Firethorn to finish in a four-way tie for third spot on 10-under 274. That was eight behind winner Louis Oosthuizen. Wilson's higher world ranking (273rd) meant he edged out Thomas Aiken and Bryce Easton, who also finished T3. That wouldn't have been the case until very recently and after last year's Open he was ranked outside the world's top 2000. The former World No. 35, who played in the 2008 Ryder Cup, has surged back up with two wins on the Challenge Tour in the last four months and showed plenty of that form and confidence this week. The Englishman opened with 73 but fired 66-68-67 over the final 54 holes, outpacing two bogeys with six birdies (all in the first 14 holes) in today's closer. Wilson is certainly worth keeping an eye on in 2019 after this impressive finish to 2018.

Oliver Wilson returns to playing golf in the majors at the Open Championship at Carnoustie in Angus this week. The Englishman hasn't finished inside the top 30 of a European Tour event since October 2014 so what hope a good week? Well that last top 30 was a win in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship so he'll have some good vibes, but even that effort was his first top 20 in two years on tour. It's a curio of a career and led to him heading out to the U.S. Open as a BBC radio co-commentator, but even then he proved his class, wandering off to play championship courses and thrashing 66s when he did so. A big opportunity for him, but hasn't even got a top ten on the Challenge Tour since 2014. Source: TheOpen.com

World No. 1,799 Oliver Wilson birdied four of his final eight holes to complete a 1-under-par 37-33=70 in the second round of the Andalucia Valderrama Masters and reach 3-under 139 at the midpoint, just one behind clubhouse leader Ben Evans and currently good enough for T5 on the live board. Where has this come from? Wilson has missed 14 of his last 20 worldwide cuts and, going further back, hasn't managed even as much as a top 20 since his shock win at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2014. With nothing better than T45 in a Challenge Tour event this season, Valderrama hardly seems a likely venue for Wilson to find something but he's in position for a weekend challenge after turning another difficult day into a very good one. After finishing day one in T6 after a 69, Wilson slipped back to 1-over after bogeys at 1, 8 and 10. But instead of the usual script playing out, he came up with an unexpected rush of red with circles at 11, 13, 14 and 18 to jump back into contention.