Chad Collins

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (38) / 9/20/1978
Ht / Wt:  5'9 / 175

Recent News

World No. 392 Chad Collins painted a career-low bogey-free 11-under-par 30-30=60 in the second round of the Barbasol Championship to reach 15-under 127, good for the 36-hole clubhouse lead by six and matching the tournament and course record of Jhonattan Vegas shot in Round 2 last year.
This is the 38-year-old's 177th career TOUR start and 509th career round, shattering his previous low of 64 two times, most recently at the 2016 Zurich Classic/R2. If the lead holds up, it'll be his second on TOUR after any round. The Indiana native and resident was T1 thru 36 holes at the 2010 Puerto Rico Open, eventually finishing T10. Looking to become the seventh player in TOUR history to shoot 59, first since Jim Furyk fired a TOUR-record 58 in R4 of the 2016 Travelers, he carded 11 birdies on 10 (of 14) fairways and 16 greens in regulation, gaining 5.145 strokes approaching-the-green and 8.388 SG: Total. Collins circled holes 1, 4, 5, 7, 9 and six straight at 11-16, finishing with two pars. His split featured nine from inside of 10 feet and two from between 13 and 15 feet, posting a stellar 1.313 putts per GIR, 3.342 SG: Putting and 23 total putts. Jul 21 - 1:50 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017200 1 1 05621394140154
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
John Deere Classicn/a000426510
The Greenbrier Classicn/a000330210
Travelers Championshipn/a000720900
FedEx St. Jude Classicn/a000525312
AT&T Byron Nelsonn/a0006201000
Wells Fargo Championship3100013481100
Zurich Classic of New Orleansn/a001921230
Valero Texas Openn/a000426600
RBC Heritagen/a000425610
Shell Houston Openn/a000524700
Valspar Championshipn/a000522900
The Honda Classic40011548620
Genesis Openn/a000522522
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am780001034910
Waste Management Phoenix Open630001152810
Farmers Insurance Openn/a0003221100
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001036800
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a002620800
The RSM Classicn/a000919710
Safeway Openn/a000522810
 

 