Chad Collins Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (38) / 9/20/1978 Ht / Wt: 5'9 / 175

Latest News Recent News

World No. 392 Chad Collins painted a career-low bogey-free 11-under-par 30-30=60 in the second round of the Barbasol Championship to reach 15-under 127, good for the 36-hole clubhouse lead by six and matching the tournament and course record of Jhonattan Vegas shot in Round 2 last year. This is the 38-year-old's 177th career TOUR start and 509th career round, shattering his previous low of 64 two times, most recently at the 2016 Zurich Classic/R2. If the lead holds up, it'll be his second on TOUR after any round. The Indiana native and resident was T1 thru 36 holes at the 2010 Puerto Rico Open, eventually finishing T10. Looking to become the seventh player in TOUR history to shoot 59, first since Jim Furyk fired a TOUR-record 58 in R4 of the 2016 Travelers, he carded 11 birdies on 10 (of 14) fairways and 16 greens in regulation, gaining 5.145 strokes approaching-the-green and 8.388 SG: Total. Collins circled holes 1, 4, 5, 7, 9 and six straight at 11-16, finishing with two pars. His split featured nine from inside of 10 feet and two from between 13 and 15 feet, posting a stellar 1.313 putts per GIR, 3.342 SG: Putting and 23 total putts.

World No. 351 Chad Collins readies for his fifth Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands and arrives at 161st in the FedExCup standings. The 38-year-old is 1-for-4 in Cromwell, CT., cashing a T39 in 2015 (70-67-69-68). He's played 10 rounds at the par-70 layout and has a scoring average of 69.80, but the winner here is historically mid-double-digit under-par. The Indiana native and resident limps in off 10 missed cut in his last 12 starts, posting a T31 three starts ago at the Wells Fargo and T4 17 weeks ago at the Honda, the latter his lone top 25 of the season in 19 starts. He ranks 182nd on TOUR in scoring average (72.138) and 200th in birdie average (2.85). Source: PGATOUR.com

World No. 331 Chad Collins is licking his chops ahead of this week's Valero Texas Open and checks in at 145th in the FedExCup standings. The 38-year-old doesn't finish top 10 often. If he's going to, this week's stop is as good a chance as any. He owns just seven top 10s in 168 career starts, and has missed more cuts than he's made (89 vs. 78), but his career best (and lone podium) came here last year. The Indianian opened in 1-over 73 but chased with 69-67-69, the best performer over the final three rounds, and was awarded with solo 3rd. He MCd the wind-swept 2015 edition by two (77-75), but was T2 thru 36 holes in 2014 and T6 after 54 (71-66-73), before closing in 78 for T26. True to career-long form, Collins has missed 11 of 14 cuts this season, six of his last seven and four straight entering, but, his one top 10 hit big with T4 at the Honda (70-67-67-69). Source: PGATOUR.com