Player Page

Jason Dufner

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (39) / 3/24/1977
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 180

Latest News

Recent News

Jason Dufner cruised to a bogey-free, 5-under-par 34-34=68 during the first round of the SBS Tournament of Champions, finding himself inside the top 5 on the early leaderboard.
Making his third appearance at Kapalua Resort, first since 2014, Dufner hardly broke a sweat during his navigation of the Plantation Course. He missed just one (of 15) fairways on the day on his way to 15 GIR. Most notable was his putting, though. Dufner is not traditionally known for his work with the flat stick, but today he splashed home four putts from outside 10 feet, including birdie putts of 19'7" 28'3", and 47'11" sprinkled throughout the round. If he stays hot with the putter as the week goes on, he will be a very strong contender to hoist the trophy come Sunday night. Jan 5 - 9:21 PM
More Jason Dufner Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2016251 1 6 010563648236255
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 