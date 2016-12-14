Jason Dufner Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (39) / 3/24/1977 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 180

Jason Dufner cruised to a bogey-free, 5-under-par 34-34=68 during the first round of the SBS Tournament of Champions, finding himself inside the top 5 on the early leaderboard. Making his third appearance at Kapalua Resort, first since 2014, Dufner hardly broke a sweat during his navigation of the Plantation Course. He missed just one (of 15) fairways on the day on his way to 15 GIR. Most notable was his putting, though. Dufner is not traditionally known for his work with the flat stick, but today he splashed home four putts from outside 10 feet, including birdie putts of 19'7" 28'3", and 47'11" sprinkled throughout the round. If he stays hot with the putter as the week goes on, he will be a very strong contender to hoist the trophy come Sunday night.

Jason Dufner's sudden-death win at the 2016 CareerBuilder Challenge was his first win since the 2013 PGA Championship. When the PGA TOUR season resumes with the SBS Tournament of Champions on Jan. 5th, the Cleveland, Ohio, native is one of 38 who qualified for the winners-only event, claiming his fourth TOUR title at the 2016 CBC (where he led or co-led after all four rounds). Not counting last week's unofficial Franklin Templeton Shootout, it will be his first tournament action since ending last season with a T8 at the TOUR Championship (12 weeks ago) and a 19th-place finish in the FedExCup standings. The TOC will kick off the 39-year-old's 11th consecutive TOUR season and he'll begin the campaign riding a streak of 14 consecutive made cuts, ranking him T7 on TOUR in that stat.

27-seed Jason Dufner back-pedaled to an even-par 34-36=70 in today's final round of the TOUR Championship to conclude his fifth appearance on 4-under 276, down two spots into a two-way T8, but climbing eight spots to 19th in the final FedExCup standings. The 39-year-old began the final round in solo sixth on 6-under, four adrift of 54-hole co-leaders Dustin Johnson and Kevin Chappell. He book-ended bogeys on Nos. 1 and 9, sandwiching three straight birdies on 5-7, to turn 1-under. The Auburn alum came to the house in 1-over, outpacing birdie at the par-4 12th with a double bogey-6 at the 10th. For the week, he carded one eagle and 13 birdies against nine bogeys and a double, and ends the season with six top 10s in 28 starts. Dufner's T8 is a personal best at East Lake, supplanting T9 on last visit in 2013.