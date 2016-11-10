Player Page

Brett Stegmaier

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (33) / 7/2/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 180

Latest News

Recent News

The first round of the Genesis Open at Riviera CC was suspended for the day at 5:34 pm PST due to darkness, stranding 48 golfers. Players are scheduled to be back in position at 7:00 am Friday to complete their respective rounds, with R2 scheduled to begin at 7:10 am.
A pair of fog delays earlier in the day -- that totaled 62 minutes -- are the main culprits here. The first occurring at 7:01 am, 21 minutes after the round began, and the second coming at 7:38 am. Brett Stegmaier came out of the late side of the draw and ended up teeing off 1 hr. and 15 mins. later than scheduled, but was able to get his lap in prior to the horn. He circled four on the bounce to begin, adding birdie-3 at seven and exchanging bogey-4 at 14 with a sixth birdie at the 17th that completed his scoring. The 33-year-old is two adrift of clubhouse leader Sam Saunders after signing for a 5-under-par 30-36=66. Feb 16 - 8:55 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
More Brett Stegmaier Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201790 0 0 032094570123
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1460009291240
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a001521612
Farmers Insurance Openn/a001026900
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001136520
The RSM Classic210011746800
OHL Classic at Mayakoba350002042910
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open7000215401311
CIMB Classic600001351530
Safeway Openn/a000429300
 

 