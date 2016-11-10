Brett Stegmaier Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (33) / 7/2/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 180

The first round of the Genesis Open at Riviera CC was suspended for the day at 5:34 pm PST due to darkness, stranding 48 golfers. Players are scheduled to be back in position at 7:00 am Friday to complete their respective rounds, with R2 scheduled to begin at 7:10 am. A pair of fog delays earlier in the day -- that totaled 62 minutes -- are the main culprits here. The first occurring at 7:01 am, 21 minutes after the round began, and the second coming at 7:38 am. Brett Stegmaier came out of the late side of the draw and ended up teeing off 1 hr. and 15 mins. later than scheduled, but was able to get his lap in prior to the horn. He circled four on the bounce to begin, adding birdie-3 at seven and exchanging bogey-4 at 14 with a sixth birdie at the 17th that completed his scoring. The 33-year-old is two adrift of clubhouse leader Sam Saunders after signing for a 5-under-par 30-36=66. Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter

Brett Stegmaier flirted with contention in his 2016 debut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and returns this week for a second crack at TPC Scottsdale. The Florida Gator opened his 2016 WMPO debut with a 3-under 68, finding himself T12 after day one. He added on scores of even-par 71 and 1-under 70 over the next two days to enter the finale inside the top 25. From there he backpedaled to a T41 but it was still a good debut. Stegmaier has opened the new season with four cuts made in seven starts, with a T21 at The RSM Classic being the highlight. The second-year man currently sits at 118th in the FedExCup standings. Source: PGATOUR.com

Brett Stegmaier closed with a fury, carding a 4-under-par 36-31=67 during round one of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. The Florida Gator was plodding along with nine pars to open the round before hitting the magic scoring button. After the turn he ripped off five birdies while settling for just one bogey along the way. His main tool was iron play as he splashed 15 greens in regulation. Stegmaier debuted at the OHL Classic last year and posted rounds of 69-71-70-73=283 (-1) to finish T68 by week's end. He's off to a better start this time around, but he'll need to keep his foot on the gas for three more rounds.