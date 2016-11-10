Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Alex Reyes undergoes Tommy John surgery
Jharel Cotton has the 'leg up' on No. 4 spot
Wheeler to throw off a mound this weekend
Syndergaard named Mets' Opening Day SP
Scherzer (finger) can't commit to Opening Day
Ryu sitting 84-86 mph early in Dodgers camp
Randy Choate retires from baseball at age 41
NYY announce $3.5M deal with Chris Carter
Jays sign Mat Latos to minor league contract
Rays interested in knuckleballer Brian Wilson
Tommy Hunter signs minors deal with Rays
Rangers finalize $8.5M contract with Napoli
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Brett Stegmaier
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Brett Stegmaier
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 7/2/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 180
Latest News
Recent News
The first round of the Genesis Open at Riviera CC was suspended for the day at 5:34 pm PST due to darkness, stranding 48 golfers. Players are scheduled to be back in position at 7:00 am Friday to complete their respective rounds, with R2 scheduled to begin at 7:10 am.
A pair of fog delays earlier in the day -- that totaled 62 minutes -- are the main culprits here. The first occurring at 7:01 am, 21 minutes after the round began, and the second coming at 7:38 am. Brett Stegmaier came out of the late side of the draw and ended up teeing off 1 hr. and 15 mins. later than scheduled, but was able to get his lap in prior to the horn. He circled four on the bounce to begin, adding birdie-3 at seven and exchanging bogey-4 at 14 with a sixth birdie at the 17th that completed his scoring. The 33-year-old is two adrift of clubhouse leader Sam Saunders after signing for a 5-under-par 30-36=66.
Feb 16 - 8:55 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
Brett Stegmaier flirted with contention in his 2016 debut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and returns this week for a second crack at TPC Scottsdale.
The Florida Gator opened his 2016 WMPO debut with a 3-under 68, finding himself T12 after day one. He added on scores of even-par 71 and 1-under 70 over the next two days to enter the finale inside the top 25. From there he backpedaled to a T41 but it was still a good debut. Stegmaier has opened the new season with four cuts made in seven starts, with a T21 at The RSM Classic being the highlight. The second-year man currently sits at 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Feb 1 - 10:55 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Brett Stegmaier closed with a fury, carding a 4-under-par 36-31=67 during round one of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.
The Florida Gator was plodding along with nine pars to open the round before hitting the magic scoring button. After the turn he ripped off five birdies while settling for just one bogey along the way. His main tool was iron play as he splashed 15 greens in regulation. Stegmaier debuted at the OHL Classic last year and posted rounds of 69-71-70-73=283 (-1) to finish T68 by week's end. He's off to a better start this time around, but he'll need to keep his foot on the gas for three more rounds.
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 12:27:00 PM
Brett Stegmaier nearly found the winner's circle in his Shriners Hospitals for Children Open debut last year and he's back in Vegas this week for another crack at TPC Summerlin.
The Florida Gator co-lead at the 36 and 54-hole marks last year but fell one shy as Smylie Kaufman came from off the pace to heist the trophy. Stegmaier's debut was impressive, nonetheless, carding 18 birdies and two eagles while swallowing seven bogeys along the way. It was a balanced attack as he gained 6.06 strokes tee-to-green on the week in addition to 5.24 strokes gained putting. The 33-year-old can be considered a late-bloomer, but he finished 108th in the FedExCup race during his rookie campaign. Getting his second look at a lot of courses this year, gamers may want to take a harder look at Stegmaier if he starts showing some form.
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 02:26:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
R1 at Riviera CC suspended due to darkness
Feb 16 - 8:55 PM
Stegmaier back for seconds at WM Phoenix Open
Feb 1 - 10:55 AM
Stegmaier starts strong at the OHL Classic
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 12:27:00 PM
Stegmaier set for second try at the Shriners
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 02:26:00 PM
More Brett Stegmaier Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
9
0
0
0
0
320
94
5
70
12
3
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
146
0
0
0
9
29
12
4
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
1
5
21
6
1
2
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
1
0
26
9
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
11
36
5
2
0
The RSM Classic
21
0
0
1
17
46
8
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
35
0
0
0
20
42
9
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
70
0
0
2
15
40
13
1
1
CIMB Classic
60
0
0
0
13
51
5
3
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
29
3
0
0
Latest Golf injuries
