Peter Uihlein Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (27) / 8/29/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 190

Peter Uihlein will fancy his chances of a good week at the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth; he boasts great form and has fond memories of the Lake Karrinyup course. The American will tee it up in the new format knowing that in theory he's got the complete package for success. Back in 2014 he finished T9 at the course, then he improved that to T4 in 2016, when no-one could better his performance on the putting surfaces. On both occasions he carded a 65. More recently he has proved himself to be well over the surgery which blighted his 2016 season and has pegged T7 in the South African Open and T5 in the Dubai Desert Classic. Last week he opened with a 66 before finishing T34 in the Maybank Championship. A classy performer, he'll feel confident of making the 54-hole cut, but like everyone else will then hope for the best in the six-hole match play. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Peter Uihlein hoisted a flawless round of 6-under-par 32-34=66 to sit T3 on the live leaderboard after the morning wave completed their opening laps at the Maybank Championship. The tricky nature of the Saujana G&CC appeared no problem to the American, who posted only birdies and pars on his first tour of the Palm Course. Starting on the back nine he wasted no time rising up the leaderboard as he ticked 10, 11 and 13. Another birdie at 17 saw him turn in 32 swings. On the front nine he needed more patience, but eventually ticked 5 and 8. His round leaves him three behind the early pacesetter Marc Warren and it is entirely in sync with his introduction to the 2017 season. He was T3 after 18 holes at the Hong Kong Open, then posted top seven finshes in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. He was also T2 after round one of this event 12 months ago, ending the week T9.

Peter Uihlein's 2016 was badly disrupted by injury, but his closing lap of 3-under-par 35-34=69 saw him finish the week on 12-under 276, good for T5 in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates GC. This time laat year the American departed the Desert Swing with two missed cuts only to post T9-T4-T4 in his next three starts - a good season beckoned, right? Wrong. He was hampered by an injury and soon surgery was the only option. When he returned in late summer the returns were non-existent and a MC in the seasonal opener, the Australian PGA Championship, offered little hope. But three weekends of action followed and this result, an improvement on his previous best in the event of T13, is a genuine boost. His front nine on the last lap witnessed one birdie and one bogey, but a strong back nine confirmed the big check. He swallowed a birdie chance at 13 and then another pair at 17 and 18. Entering the week at 257 in the world rankings he looks to be heading back towards his rightful place in the top 100.