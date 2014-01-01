Player Page

Peter Uihlein

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (27) / 8/29/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 190

Latest News

Recent News

Peter Uihlein will fancy his chances of a good week at the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth; he boasts great form and has fond memories of the Lake Karrinyup course.
The American will tee it up in the new format knowing that in theory he's got the complete package for success. Back in 2014 he finished T9 at the course, then he improved that to T4 in 2016, when no-one could better his performance on the putting surfaces. On both occasions he carded a 65. More recently he has proved himself to be well over the surgery which blighted his 2016 season and has pegged T7 in the South African Open and T5 in the Dubai Desert Classic. Last week he opened with a 66 before finishing T34 in the Maybank Championship. A classy performer, he'll feel confident of making the 54-hole cut, but like everyone else will then hope for the best in the six-hole match play. Feb 14 - 4:32 AM
Source: EuropeanTour.com
More Peter Uihlein Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201510 0 0 02640600
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 