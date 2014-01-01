Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
ProBasketballTalk
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Peter Uihlein
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 8/29/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Peter Uihlein will fancy his chances of a good week at the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth; he boasts great form and has fond memories of the Lake Karrinyup course.
The American will tee it up in the new format knowing that in theory he's got the complete package for success. Back in 2014 he finished T9 at the course, then he improved that to T4 in 2016, when no-one could better his performance on the putting surfaces. On both occasions he carded a 65. More recently he has proved himself to be well over the surgery which blighted his 2016 season and has pegged T7 in the South African Open and T5 in the Dubai Desert Classic. Last week he opened with a 66 before finishing T34 in the Maybank Championship. A classy performer, he'll feel confident of making the 54-hole cut, but like everyone else will then hope for the best in the six-hole match play.
Feb 14 - 4:32 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Peter Uihlein hoisted a flawless round of 6-under-par 32-34=66 to sit T3 on the live leaderboard after the morning wave completed their opening laps at the Maybank Championship.
The tricky nature of the Saujana G&CC appeared no problem to the American, who posted only birdies and pars on his first tour of the Palm Course. Starting on the back nine he wasted no time rising up the leaderboard as he ticked 10, 11 and 13. Another birdie at 17 saw him turn in 32 swings. On the front nine he needed more patience, but eventually ticked 5 and 8. His round leaves him three behind the early pacesetter Marc Warren and it is entirely in sync with his introduction to the 2017 season. He was T3 after 18 holes at the Hong Kong Open, then posted top seven finshes in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. He was also T2 after round one of this event 12 months ago, ending the week T9.
Feb 9 - 3:09 AM
Peter Uihlein's 2016 was badly disrupted by injury, but his closing lap of 3-under-par 35-34=69 saw him finish the week on 12-under 276, good for T5 in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates GC.
This time laat year the American departed the Desert Swing with two missed cuts only to post T9-T4-T4 in his next three starts - a good season beckoned, right? Wrong. He was hampered by an injury and soon surgery was the only option. When he returned in late summer the returns were non-existent and a MC in the seasonal opener, the Australian PGA Championship, offered little hope. But three weekends of action followed and this result, an improvement on his previous best in the event of T13, is a genuine boost. His front nine on the last lap witnessed one birdie and one bogey, but a strong back nine confirmed the big check. He swallowed a birdie chance at 13 and then another pair at 17 and 18. Entering the week at 257 in the world rankings he looks to be heading back towards his rightful place in the top 100.
Feb 5 - 8:27 AM
Peter Uihlein has endured contrasting first day fortunes at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic; he'll be hoping for good rather than bad when he returns to the Emirates GC this week.
The American's first visit to the Majlis course in 2012 saw him open with a 75 for T116 and a second round 70 left him free for the weekend. Two years later he again announced himself with a 75 and his Friday 68 was once more insufficient to extend his stay. Then in 2015 he sliced fully ten shots off his opening lap (a 65) which was good for T2 and rounds of 69-70-71 earned him T13. If that represents good vibes, there are also hints among his recent results. After a MC in the Australian PGA Championship an opening 66 helped him to T14 in the Hong Kong Open. Earlier this month a second round 64 contributed to a T7 in the South African Open and even two weeks ago there was a Friday 67 as he pegged T49 in Abu Dhabi.
Jan 30 - 12:10 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Uihlein has all the ingredients for Perth 6
Feb 14 - 4:32 AM
Uihlein maintains the strong start to 2017
Feb 9 - 3:09 AM
Uihlein's comeback continues; T5th in Dubai
Feb 5 - 8:27 AM
Uihlein good in snatches; time to extend it
Jan 30 - 12:10 PM
More Peter Uihlein Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2015
1
0
0
0
0
26
4
0
6
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Dustin Johnson has a history of playing well at Riviera CC and in the rain. That should serve him well in the Genesis Open.
More GOL Columns
»
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
»
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
»
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
»
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
»
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
»
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
»
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
»
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
GOL Headlines
»
Uihlein has all the ingredients for Perth 6
»
Kevin Tway medals at Genesis Open Monday Q
»
Oosthuizen faces new task on return to Perth
»
Kraft snares career-best 2nd at Pebble Beach
»
Spieth cruises to 4-shot win at AT&T Pro-Am
»
Woodland twirls 65 w/ career-best 10 birdies
»
Zanotti wins Maybank with birdie-eagle finish
»
Simpson among notable MCs at AT&T; 12 MDFs
»
Kraft vaults to T3 after 8-birdie 66 in R3
»
Dustin Johnson climbs to T3 w/ bogey-free 66
»
Spieth surges to 6-shot lead with another 65
»
Sponsor invite Oppenheim opens AT&T 69-69-68
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
