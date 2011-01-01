Jamie Lovemark Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (28) / 1/23/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 210

World No. 85 Jamie Lovemark, a pre-tourney 28/1 outright, ballooned to a 5-over-par 36-41=77 in today's third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge and at 3-over 219, missed the scheduled 54-hole cut by eight shots. A total of 77 players from a field of 156 pros made the cut on 5-under 211. Lovemark was a popular play this week, entering off back-to-back top-10 finishes, including a T4 last week on Oahu, and was T6 here last year. The 28-year-old, two days shy of his birthday (Jan. 23rd), posted rounds of 72-70 and carded three birdies against three bogeys, a double bogey-5 and a triple bogey-6 in the third round. Other notable early exits include: 212- Harold Varner III; Graham DeLaet ... 213- Zach Johnson ... 215- Ryan Palmer; Russell Henley; Emiliano Grillo; Brandon Stone; William McGirt ... 216- Kevin Streelman ... 217- Charley Hoffman ... 218- Cameron Smith ... 221- John Huh.

World No. 100 Jamie Lovemark rode two eagle-3s to a 5-under-par 33-32=65 in the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii to finish off his fourth appearance on 18-under 262, up two spots into a two-way T4, nine adrift of champion Justin Thomas. After beginning his Sony career with two missed cuts (2011, 2014), the So. Cal product has posted consecutive top 10s (T5/2016). He's also bagged two straight top-10 finishes on TOUR, entering the week off a T6 at The RSM Classic. The 28-year-old, who celebrates his birthday on Jan. 23rd, began the final frame in a three-way T6 on 13-under, nine back of Thomas. Playing out of the penultimate threesome, he squared bogey-5s on holes 1 and 16, but offset them with three birdie-3s and eagles on both of the par 5s, a 16-footer at the ninth, and a walk-off from 10 inches after stiffing his approach from 218 yards. For the week, the California native had two eagles and 18 birdies against four bogeys and posted rounds of 64-68-65-65.

World No. 100 Jamie Lovemark tacked on a 5-under-par 32-33=65 in today's third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii to post 13-under 197, up 10 places to T3 with play still in progress. The California native began the third frame on 8-under (T13). After opening in 64-68, extending his sub-70 streak at Waialae CC to six consecutive, he added another today, circling six birdies versus a lone bogey-4 at the 17th (failed scramble). The 28-year-old, who has just two bogeys thru 54 holes, landed 10 (of 14) fairways and hit 13 green in regulation, posting 1.615 putts per GIR and 2.100 SG: Putting, currently No. 1 in the latter at a cumulative 7.018.