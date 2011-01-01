Player Page

Jamie Lovemark

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (28) / 1/23/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 210

World No. 85 Jamie Lovemark, a pre-tourney 28/1 outright, ballooned to a 5-over-par 36-41=77 in today's third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge and at 3-over 219, missed the scheduled 54-hole cut by eight shots.
A total of 77 players from a field of 156 pros made the cut on 5-under 211. Lovemark was a popular play this week, entering off back-to-back top-10 finishes, including a T4 last week on Oahu, and was T6 here last year. The 28-year-old, two days shy of his birthday (Jan. 23rd), posted rounds of 72-70 and carded three birdies against three bogeys, a double bogey-5 and a triple bogey-6 in the third round. Other notable early exits include: 212- Harold Varner III; Graham DeLaet ... 213- Zach Johnson ... 215- Ryan Palmer; Russell Henley; Emiliano Grillo; Brandon Stone; William McGirt ... 216- Kevin Streelman ... 217- Charley Hoffman ... 218- Cameron Smith ... 221- John Huh. Jan 21 - 7:57 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201760 1 2 02669143230
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Sony Open in Hawaii40021848400
The RSM Classic60011945700
OHL Classic at Mayakoba350001649700
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a001625220
CIMB Classic390001451700
Safeway Open200001848510
 

 