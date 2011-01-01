Jamie Lovemark

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Tim Lincecum has no plans to retire
Braves have deal in place with Kurt Suzuki
Rangers sign James Loney to minor league deal
Padres sign Trevor Cahill to one-year deal
Miami considering Chris Carter, Mark Reynolds
Orioles announce three-year deal with Trumbo
Tyson Ross (TOS) not expected until May/June
Report: Angels to sign INF Luis Valbuena
Former All-Star pitcher Josh Johnson retires
Rangers still interested in FA Mike Napoli
Rangers finalize contract with RHP Tyson Ross
Reds, Fish finalize four-player Straily trade
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG
Jan 21
Conference Championship Picks
Jan 20
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 20
Dose: Packers WRs Banged Up
Jan 19
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 18
Championship Round Rankings
Jan 18
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
IDP Scheme Changes
Jan 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Colts fire GM Ryan Grigson after five seasons
Christine Michael added to injury report
Report: 49ers may go 'hard' after Cousins
Report: Chip Kelly will meet with Belichick
C-Patt: I felt wanted by Vikings this season
GM 'definitely' wants to re-sign Jack Doyle
Jaylon Smith will be 'big-time contributor?'
Report: Rob Kelley underwent knee surgery
Chargers tab Gus Bradley to coordinate DEF
49ers pursuing Bradley as defensive coordinator
Sammy Watkins undergoes 2nd foot surgery
Aaron Rodgers says he's 'under the weather'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 14
Jan 21
Jan. 20 NBA DFS Podcast
Jan 21
Dose: Rudy Go-Monstert
Jan 21
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 20
Jan 20
Stew: The Mudiay Dilemma
Jan 20
Dose: Rubio and Pau go Down
Jan 20
Roundtable: Promising Rookies
Jan 19
Dose: Rudy Gay's season over?
Jan 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Isaiah Thomas scores 41 points in OT loss
Courtney Lee to start, Ron Baker to bench
Porzingis starting, Kuzminskas to bench
Joakim Noah to start, Kyle O'Quinn to bench
Dion Waiters sticking in the starting unit
Kevin Love (back) will play against the Spurs
Sam Dekker will start on Saturday vs. Memphis
Jabari Parker benched for team rule violation
Matt Dellavedova starting, Brogdon to bench
Jabari Parker to bench, Thon Maker to start
Sean Kilpatrick, Trevor Booker will start
Tyler Johnson (left shoulder) will not play
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ITC: All-Star Week Edition
Jan 21
Henrik Sedin Reaches 1,000 PTS
Jan 21
The All-Star Break
Jan 20
Blues Not What They Once Were
Jan 20
Fantasy Nuggets Week 15
Jan 19
Dose: Another McDavid Night
Jan 19
Leafs Love Their HOGs
Jan 18
Podcast: Pavelec returns
Jan 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Hannikainen finally scores first NHL goal
Michael Latta traded to Chicago, sent to AHL
Patrik Laine set for full contact at practice
Leighton ends Ward's 21-game start streak
Pavelec confirmed as Jets' starter vs Blues
Pheonix Copley makes 1st NHL start on Sat
Henrik Sedin picks up 1,000th NHL point
Phil Kessel nets 1G, 1A in 7-1 win over CAR
Scott Darling blanks Bruins on Friday night
Spencer Martin gets 1st NHL start on Saturday
Isles to start Jean-Francois Berube Saturday
P.K. Subban (UBI) is good to return Friday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kligerman competing for Henderson Motorsports
GFR names crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto
Hill attempting Daytona 500 with Rick Ware
Gaunt Brothers Racing new Cup Series team
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Larson best at Homestead, Pocono
L3 Yrs.: Denny Hamlin has 5th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: McMurray best at Homestead, RIR
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Lovemark among notable MCs at CareerBuilder
Bozzelli 1 back at CareerBuilder w/ 69 in R3
Hadwin vaults to top spot with 13-birdie 59
Swafford eats inward 38 en route to 71 in R3
Weather forecast changes R4 tee times at CBC
Hatton holds 54-hole lead in Abu Dhabi HSBC
Bozzelli loses CBC lead despite bogey-free 67
Steele sits two back thru 36 at CareerBuilder
Swafford setting the CBC pace thru 36 holes
Pieters among notables to miss Abu Dhabi cut
Stenson slips three back thru 36 in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi king Kaymer leads through 36 holes
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mizzell rushes for 96 yards in NFLPA Bowl
Elijah McGuire scores lone Shrine touchdown
Michigan QB Morris transfers to Chippewas
Four-star JUCO LB Johnson heading to Texas
FAU LB Al-Shaair undergoes shoulder surgery
Four-star S Devon Hunter commits to Hokies
Auburn hires Arizona State OC Chip Lindsey
MTSU hires Shafer as defensive coordinator
Tennessee promotes TE coach Larry Scott to OC
ND RB Folston declares for the NFL Draft
De'Veon Smith gets Senior Bowl call up
Ledyard: Takk considering shoulder surgery
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Crystal Palace winless streak reaches eight
Bournemouth involved in another goal-fest 2-2
Carroll bags a brace as Hammers top Boro
Boro battle but fall short at the Riverside
Beautiful Fletcher goal sends WBA to win
Black Cats fall bottom of the table
Spurs steal a 2-2 draw at Manchester City
Controversy highlights draw at the Etihad
Holebas picks up suspension for 10th caution
Mata has day to forget as United draw
Coleman goal extends winning streak
Arfield a major doubt, Gudmundsson less so
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jamie Lovemark
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 1/23/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 210
Latest News
Recent News
World No. 85 Jamie Lovemark, a pre-tourney 28/1 outright, ballooned to a 5-over-par 36-
41
=77 in today's third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge and at 3-over 219, missed the scheduled 54-hole cut by
eight shots
.
A total of 77 players from a field of 156 pros made the cut on 5-under 211. Lovemark was a popular play this week, entering off back-to-back top-10 finishes, including a T4 last week on Oahu, and was T6 here last year. The 28-year-old, two days shy of his birthday (Jan. 23rd), posted rounds of 72-70 and carded three birdies against three bogeys, a double bogey-5 and a triple bogey-6 in the third round. Other notable early exits include:
212-
Harold Varner III; Graham DeLaet ...
213-
Zach Johnson ...
215-
Ryan Palmer; Russell Henley; Emiliano Grillo; Brandon Stone; William McGirt ...
216-
Kevin Streelman ...
217-
Charley Hoffman ...
218-
Cameron Smith ...
221-
John Huh.
Jan 21 - 7:57 PM
World No. 100 Jamie Lovemark rode two eagle-3s to a 5-under-par 33-32=65 in the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii to finish off his fourth appearance on 18-under 262, up two spots into a two-way T4, nine adrift of champion Justin Thomas.
After beginning his Sony career with two missed cuts (2011, 2014), the So. Cal product has posted consecutive top 10s (T5/2016). He's also bagged two straight top-10 finishes on TOUR, entering the week off a T6 at The RSM Classic. The 28-year-old, who celebrates his birthday on Jan. 23rd, began the final frame in a three-way T6 on 13-under, nine back of Thomas. Playing out of the penultimate threesome, he squared bogey-5s on holes 1 and 16, but offset them with three birdie-3s and eagles on both of the par 5s, a 16-footer at the ninth, and a walk-off from 10 inches after stiffing his approach from 218 yards. For the week, the California native had two eagles and 18 birdies against four bogeys and posted rounds of 64-68-
65-65
.
Jan 16 - 12:12 AM
World No. 100 Jamie Lovemark tacked on a 5-under-par 32-33=65 in today's third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii to post 13-under 197, up 10 places to T3 with play still in progress.
The California native began the third frame on 8-under (T13). After opening in 64-68, extending his sub-70 streak at Waialae CC to six consecutive, he added another today, circling six birdies versus a lone bogey-4 at the 17th (failed scramble). The 28-year-old, who has just two bogeys thru 54 holes, landed 10 (of 14) fairways and hit 13 green in regulation, posting 1.615 putts per GIR and 2.100 SG: Putting, currently No. 1 in the latter at a cumulative 7.018.
Jan 14 - 10:14 PM
World No. 100 Jamie Lovemark tacked on a 2-under-par 34-34=68 in today's second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii to reach the halfway mark on 8-under 132, down four places to T8 with play still in progress.
The 28-year-old
improved
to six (of 14) fairways but dipped slightly to 14 greens in regulation, losing 0.952 strokes tee-to-green and 0.827 around-the-green. He salvaged the round with 0.790 in SG: Putting. The transplanted Floridian squared a lone bogey-4 at the fourth (failed sand save), but outpaced with birdies at 1, 9 and 12, each from between eight and 14 feet.
Jan 13 - 5:52 PM
Lovemark among notable MCs at CareerBuilder
Jan 21 - 7:57 PM
Lovemark rides two eagle-3s to T4 on Oahu
Jan 16 - 12:12 AM
Lovemark No. 1 in SG: Putting after 54 holes
Jan 14 - 10:14 PM
Lovemark backs up with 68 in R2 at Sony
Jan 13 - 5:52 PM
More Jamie Lovemark Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Stadler
PGA
(857)
2
R. McIlroy
PGA
(791)
3
S. Kim
PGA
(784)
4
J. Overton
PGA
(782)
5
F. Couples
PGA
(762)
6
T. Clark
PGA
(761)
7
P. Cantlay
PGA
(749)
8
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(713)
9
B. Davis
PGA
(673)
10
S. Bae
PGA
(661)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
6
0
1
2
0
266
91
4
32
3
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Sony Open in Hawaii
4
0
0
2
18
48
4
0
0
The RSM Classic
6
0
0
1
19
45
7
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
35
0
0
0
16
49
7
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
1
6
25
2
2
0
CIMB Classic
39
0
0
0
14
51
7
0
0
Safeway Open
20
0
0
0
18
48
5
1
0
Headlines
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Bill Haas owns two wins and a runner-up in the CareerBuilder Challenge. Expect him to contend this week.
More GOL Columns
»
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
»
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
»
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
»
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
»
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
»
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
»
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
»
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
GOL Headlines
»
Lovemark among notable MCs at CareerBuilder
»
Bozzelli 1 back at CareerBuilder w/ 69 in R3
»
Hadwin vaults to top spot with 13-birdie 59
»
Swafford eats inward 38 en route to 71 in R3
»
Weather forecast changes R4 tee times at CBC
»
Hatton holds 54-hole lead in Abu Dhabi HSBC
»
Bozzelli loses CBC lead despite bogey-free 67
»
Steele sits two back thru 36 at CareerBuilder
»
Swafford setting the CBC pace thru 36 holes
»
Pieters among notables to miss Abu Dhabi cut
»
Stenson slips three back thru 36 in Abu Dhabi
»
Abu Dhabi king Kaymer leads through 36 holes
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved