Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brewers emerge as suitor for Matt Wieters
Braves bring back Kris Medlen on minors deal
Cubs finalize one-year deal with LHP Anderson
SEA planning to try Jarrod Dyson at leadoff
Felix named Opening Day starter for Mariners
V-Mart underwent hernia surgery in October
Nats finalize $3.5M deal with Stephen Drew
Mets showing interest in reliever Sergio Romo
Ryu says he is pain-free leading into spring
Reds ink Scott Feldman to $2.3 million deal
Dodgers sign Morrow to minor league contract
Rays keeping in touch with slugger Napoli
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 23
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 23
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Vikings not ruling out Bridgewater for 2017
Update: 49ers to interview Shanahan Friday
Report: Bridgewater likely to miss all of '17
Trubisky seen as this year's top QB prospect
Reid: Tyreek Hill could double snaps in 2017
Sammie Coates (hand) could require surgery
Kyle Shanahan meeting with 49ers on Saturday
Bills' Cyrus Kouandjio undergoes hip surgery
Cousins says he would play under tag again
Jadeveon Clowney undergoes scope on left knee
Jags GM: 'We can win a Super Bowl with Blake'
McCarthy would 'love to see' Lacy re-signed
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stew: Baze of Thunder
Jan 27
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 27
Jan 27
Dose: Kanter Smash
Jan 27
Roundtable: Shut-Down Alert
Jan 26
Westbrook: 23 is the Magic #
Jan 26
Unsustainable Statistics
Jan 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 25
Jan 25
Dose: Welcome Back, Blake!
Jan 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Thabo Sefolosha (groin) uncertain vs. Wizards
Nene starting, Clint Capela to bench
Always TTP: Joel Embiid getting the start
Willie Reed officially in the starting lineup
Chandler Parsons, JaMychal Green will play
Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker will play vs. NO
Justin Hamilton, Randy Foye starting vs. CLE
Anthony Davis will play against the Spurs
Paul Zipser, Doug McDermott starting for CHI
Butler and Wade won't start as punishment
Joel Embiid (knee) will be a game-time call
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson starting at PF
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Back to Work
Jan 27
Oilers Enter ASB on High Note
Jan 27
Fantasy Nuggets Week 16
Jan 26
Podcast: Mid-Season Awards
Jan 26
Dose:Shutout, Shutout, Shutout
Jan 26
Total Shot Contribution (TSC%)
Jan 25
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 25
Blues, Sens silence Pens, Caps
Jan 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Take note of Thomas Greiss' fantastic season
Weber vs Ovechkin in Hardest Shot competition
Eddie Lack begins conditioning stint in AHL
Patrik Laine picks up 2 points in win vs CHI
Tarasenko snaps eight-game goal drought
Nino Niederreiter scores 1G, 2A in win vs STL
Johnny Gaudreau nets OT winner vs. Sens
Justin Schultz picks up 1G, 1A in loss to BOS
Brad Marchand nets 2 goals in win over PIT
Peter Budaj posts 22 save shutout in win
Wayne Simmonds extends goal streak to 3 games
Andrew Ladd scores twice in win over MTL
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
Liberty U. returns with Byron to JRM in 2017
Blaine Perkins returns To NASCAR K&N Pro West
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jason Day among notable MCs at FIO; MDF looms
Rose maintains Farmers lead with 1-under 71
Snedeker lurking one off the 36-hole FIO pace
Hadwin posts 7-under, 36-hole clubhouse lead
Finau twirls bogey-free 68 in R2 of Farmers
Aphibarnrat joins the leading pack in Doha
Wang joins huge group leading Qatar Masters
Van Zyl joins group leading Qatar Masters
Aiken makes it six atop 36-hole Qatar board
Sullivan surges on second 9; ties Qatar lead
Elvira has halfway lead with 5 others in Doha
Korhonen ties Doha lead despite double bogey
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
UNLV extends HC Tony Sanchez through 2021
Lawsuit alleges widespread assault at Baylor
Colorado S coach Joe Tumpkin resigns
Huskers score commitment of 4-star WR Calvin
Aussie giant has offers despite no experience
RB McFarland stays home, commits to Terps
NFL to do 'significant inspection' of RB Cook
Ex-Bama QB Bateman to shift to WR with Utah
Iowa CB King: I'm willing to move to safety
CB White (ankle) out for the Senior Bowl
Vanderbilt looking to extend HC Derek Mason
Alabama QB Cooper Bateman heads to Utah
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Snodgrass saga ends with West Ham move
Niasse played well as Hull beaten in EFL Cup
Arsenal vs Southampton on Feb 25th postponed
Watford brings in AC Milan forward
Lallana could sit out FA Cup due to cut
Slimani returns from AFCON with injury
Mahrez available for FA Cup fourth round
Middlesbrough trio ruled out for FA Cup tie
Karanka on transfer window latest
Race to sign Robert Snodgrass intensifies
Guzan signs pre-contract with Atlanta United
Watford signs forward Mauro Zarate
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jason Day
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 11/12/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Playing Torrey Pines North, World No. 1 and pre-tourney co-fave Jason Day labored to a 2-over-par 36-38=74 in today's second round of the Farmers Insurance Open and at 3-over 73-74= 147, missed the cut by three shots.
A total of 79 pros from a field of 156 players made the cut of even-par 144 so a second cut of low 70 and ties will come after 54 holes. As for Day, this is his second consecutive missed cut at the FIO after connecting three straight top 10s, including his playoff win in 2015. He arrived off T12 at the SBS TOC, his only start in the last
21 weeks
. Paired in Rounds 1 and 2 with World No. 3 and co-fave Dustin Johnson, and World No. 663 and 7-time champ Tiger Woods -- each of whom MCd, the 29-year-old opened with a five-birdie six-bogey 73 (South) and mustered just one birdie against three bogeys in R2, missing his first cut since this
same tourney last year
and ending his consecutive cuts made streak at 19. Other notable exits:
145-
2014 champ Scott Stallings; Brooks Koepka, Jamie Lovemark ..
146-
Kevin Chappell; Dustin Johnson; Luke List ..
147-
Jimmy Walker; Rickie Fowler ..
148-
Hudson Swafford; Daniel Berger; Tiger Woods.
Jan 27 - 8:06 PM
World No. 1 Jason Day conjured up a 3-under-par 34-36=70 in today's final round of the SBS Tournament of Champions to conclude his fourth appearance on 13-under 279, up two places to T11 with play still in progress.
Making his first start (anywhere) in 15 weeks, the 29-year-old began the final frame on 10-under (T13) after opening in 70-69-70. He was sputtering along at 1-under thru 17 holes, outpacing two bogeys with three birdies, but canned an 11-footer for eagle on the par-5 18th, the first eagle at the closing hole all week. In total, Day had one eagle and 19 birdies against eight bogeys, and is currently 6th (of 32) in SG: Tee-to-Green (3.146) but 20th in SG: Putting (-0.757). He completed 72 holes for the first time since finishing T15 at the Deutsche Bank four-and-a-half months ago.
Jan 8 - 6:22 PM
World No. 1 Jason Day continued to shake off the rust in round two of the SBS Tournament of Champions, signing a 4-under-par 33-32=65 to reach 7-under 139.
The Aussie gained 2.135 strokes approaching the green today as he peppered 16 greens in regulation. Surprisingly, his flat stick is the last tool to get back in the zone for Day, coming off a long break over the fall. Day uncharacteristically missed three putts from inside 10 feet, losing 0.904 strokes putting on the round. This round could have very easily been a 7- or 8-under round but instead Day will find himself at least four strokes off the lead heading into the weekend. It will take a big round over the weekend to reach the top of the leaderboard, but Day is no stranger to going low on Maui. He holds the co-course record here, firing a closing 11-under 62 in the 2015 edition.
Jan 6 - 8:59 PM
Despite having not completed a tournament in 15 weeks, Jason Day has maintained his position atop the world rankings.
The 29-year-old regained the No. 1 spot with the second of his three wins last season at the WGC-Dell Match Play and has stayed there ever since. In 12 events post-Match Play, he's only had one finish outside the top 25, a T27 at the Memorial. The Aussie's three titles last season -- capped off with his win at THE PLAYERS -- were tied-most with Dustin Johnson, and his five wins the year prior were tied most with Jordan Spieth. Both of his stroke-play wins in 2015-16 were wire-to-wire, making it three straight where he's been the
only
leader, dating back to his win at the 2015 BMW Championship. Day, who was also the 36-hole leader and 54-hole co-leader at the WGC-Bridgestone before finishing T3, has been idle since a T15 at the Deutsche Bank the first week of September. He withdrew during the final round of the BMW and also checked out after 25 holes at the TOUR Championship.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 05:46:00 PM
Jason Day among notable MCs at FIO; MDF looms
Jan 27 - 8:06 PM
Day completes 72 holes; first time in 18 wks.
Jan 8 - 6:22 PM
Jason Day getting back in the groove on Maui
Jan 6 - 8:59 PM
Despite lengthy layoff, Day remains No. 1
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 05:46:00 PM
More Jason Day Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Stadler
PGA
(654)
2
S. Kim
PGA
(641)
3
J. Overton
PGA
(629)
4
P. Cantlay
PGA
(589)
5
R. McIlroy
PGA
(572)
6
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(547)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(539)
8
B. Davis
PGA
(501)
9
S. Bae
PGA
(483)
10
S. Appleby
PGA
(477)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
1
0
0
0
0
44
19
1
8
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Tournament of Champions
12
0
0
1
19
44
8
0
0
Headlines
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Tiger Woods has an incredible history at Torrey Pines. See where he lands in this week's Farmers Insurance Open Power Ranking.
More GOL Columns
»
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
»
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
»
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
»
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
»
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
»
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
»
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
»
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
GOL Headlines
»
Jason Day among notable MCs at FIO; MDF looms
»
Rose maintains Farmers lead with 1-under 71
»
Snedeker lurking one off the 36-hole FIO pace
»
Hadwin posts 7-under, 36-hole clubhouse lead
»
Finau twirls bogey-free 68 in R2 of Farmers
»
Aphibarnrat joins the leading pack in Doha
»
Wang joins huge group leading Qatar Masters
»
Van Zyl joins group leading Qatar Masters
»
Aiken makes it six atop 36-hole Qatar board
»
Sullivan surges on second 9; ties Qatar lead
»
Elvira has halfway lead with 5 others in Doha
»
Korhonen ties Doha lead despite double bogey
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved