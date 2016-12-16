Jason Day Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 11/12/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 165

Playing Torrey Pines North, World No. 1 and pre-tourney co-fave Jason Day labored to a 2-over-par 36-38=74 in today's second round of the Farmers Insurance Open and at 3-over 73-74= 147, missed the cut by three shots. A total of 79 pros from a field of 156 players made the cut of even-par 144 so a second cut of low 70 and ties will come after 54 holes. As for Day, this is his second consecutive missed cut at the FIO after connecting three straight top 10s, including his playoff win in 2015. He arrived off T12 at the SBS TOC, his only start in the last 21 weeks. Paired in Rounds 1 and 2 with World No. 3 and co-fave Dustin Johnson, and World No. 663 and 7-time champ Tiger Woods -- each of whom MCd, the 29-year-old opened with a five-birdie six-bogey 73 (South) and mustered just one birdie against three bogeys in R2, missing his first cut since this same tourney last year and ending his consecutive cuts made streak at 19. Other notable exits: 145- 2014 champ Scott Stallings; Brooks Koepka, Jamie Lovemark .. 146- Kevin Chappell; Dustin Johnson; Luke List .. 147- Jimmy Walker; Rickie Fowler .. 148- Hudson Swafford; Daniel Berger; Tiger Woods.

World No. 1 Jason Day conjured up a 3-under-par 34-36=70 in today's final round of the SBS Tournament of Champions to conclude his fourth appearance on 13-under 279, up two places to T11 with play still in progress. Making his first start (anywhere) in 15 weeks, the 29-year-old began the final frame on 10-under (T13) after opening in 70-69-70. He was sputtering along at 1-under thru 17 holes, outpacing two bogeys with three birdies, but canned an 11-footer for eagle on the par-5 18th, the first eagle at the closing hole all week. In total, Day had one eagle and 19 birdies against eight bogeys, and is currently 6th (of 32) in SG: Tee-to-Green (3.146) but 20th in SG: Putting (-0.757). He completed 72 holes for the first time since finishing T15 at the Deutsche Bank four-and-a-half months ago.

World No. 1 Jason Day continued to shake off the rust in round two of the SBS Tournament of Champions, signing a 4-under-par 33-32=65 to reach 7-under 139. The Aussie gained 2.135 strokes approaching the green today as he peppered 16 greens in regulation. Surprisingly, his flat stick is the last tool to get back in the zone for Day, coming off a long break over the fall. Day uncharacteristically missed three putts from inside 10 feet, losing 0.904 strokes putting on the round. This round could have very easily been a 7- or 8-under round but instead Day will find himself at least four strokes off the lead heading into the weekend. It will take a big round over the weekend to reach the top of the leaderboard, but Day is no stranger to going low on Maui. He holds the co-course record here, firing a closing 11-under 62 in the 2015 edition.