Jason Day

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/12/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 165

Playing Torrey Pines North, World No. 1 and pre-tourney co-fave Jason Day labored to a 2-over-par 36-38=74 in today's second round of the Farmers Insurance Open and at 3-over 73-74= 147, missed the cut by three shots.
A total of 79 pros from a field of 156 players made the cut of even-par 144 so a second cut of low 70 and ties will come after 54 holes. As for Day, this is his second consecutive missed cut at the FIO after connecting three straight top 10s, including his playoff win in 2015. He arrived off T12 at the SBS TOC, his only start in the last 21 weeks. Paired in Rounds 1 and 2 with World No. 3 and co-fave Dustin Johnson, and World No. 663 and 7-time champ Tiger Woods -- each of whom MCd, the 29-year-old opened with a five-birdie six-bogey 73 (South) and mustered just one birdie against three bogeys in R2, missing his first cut since this same tourney last year and ending his consecutive cuts made streak at 19. Other notable exits: 145- 2014 champ Scott Stallings; Brooks Koepka, Jamie Lovemark .. 146- Kevin Chappell; Dustin Johnson; Luke List .. 147- Jimmy Walker; Rickie Fowler .. 148- Hudson Swafford; Daniel Berger; Tiger Woods. Jan 27 - 8:06 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 044191800
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Tournament of Champions120011944800
 

 