Andres Romero

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (36) / 5/8/1981
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 165

World No. 837 Andres Romero played a scalpel-like final 11 holes to win the 2017 BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, carding a 7-under-par 34-31=65 to total 17-under 271, winning by one from Sergio Garcia, Richard Bland and Thomas Detry.
The Argentine golfer has been in competitive limbo this season, having lost his PGA Tour card and only played this week on a BMW invitation; he repaid the offer in style. That said, through seven holes he was becalmed, notching nothing but pars. However he then made back-to-back birdies and never looked backwards from there on in, first hunting down the leaders with more red at 11, 13, 14 and 15, the latter three from inside 15'0". He needed to make a superb up-and-down to save par on 17 which kept him in a four-way tie for the lead. But a massive drive on 18 helped him find the middle of the par-5 green in two. His first putt came up 8'0" shy, but he drained the birdie effort, had set a target, and celebrated with tearful compatriot players and caddies when it wasn't matched. Jun 25 - 11:17 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201730 0 0 0902802240
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
U.S. Open Championship1150006191010
FedEx St. Jude Classicn/a000620820
The RSM Classic270001651410
 

 