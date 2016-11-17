Andres Romero

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Matt Kemp (hamstring) added to Braves' lineup
Miguel Sano (illness) back in Twins' lineup
Yunel Escobar (thumb) out again on Sunday
Jason Heyward (hand) to hit of tee Sunday
Kyle Hendricks (hand) played catch Saturday
Nomar Mazara (forearm) out again Sunday
Snell to rejoin Rays' rotation on Wednesday
Cards to recall Randal Grichuk from Triple-A
Ramirez stifles Red Sox to earn seventh win
Harrison leads charge as Pirates down Cards
deGrom dominates Giants in third straight win
A.J. Pollock (groin) to resume rehab Sunday
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Never mind: Riddick refutes Chiefs rumors
Paxton Lynch gaining ground on Trevor Siemian
HC Gase messaged Peyton Manning about return
Lions S Wilson sued for alleged assault of ex
Jay Gruden gushes about third-year WR Crowder
Matt Forte to be Jets' 'offensive workhorse'?
Report: Dorsey was 'butting heads' with owner
Jets to be run by brother in Woody's absence
Woody Johnson nominated for ambassadorship
Chiefs hope to have new GM by training camp
Stunner: Chiefs GM Dorsey out in Kansas City
Chiefs announce extension for HC Andy Reid
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Seth Curry still wants to be a combo guard
Mavericks to pick up Yogi Ferrell's option
Earl Watson thinks Josh Jackson can play 1-5
Chris Paul declines his player option
Blake Griffin opts out to become free agent
Nets to have open competition for starting C
The Kings are releasing Arron Afflalo
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suspended 2 games
Cuban: This is the beginning of the DSJ era
Embiid will likely have minute restrictions?
Wolves planning to keep Ricky Rubio?
DAL not expected to go after free agent PG
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: NYR will hire Lindy Ruff as assistant
CGY acquires Travis Hamonic from NYI
Avs make Conor Timmins first pick of 2nd rd
Nolan Patrick aims for spot on the Flyers
St. Louis acquires Brayden Schenn from Flyers
Vegas franchise's first pick is Cody Glass
Stars select Miro Heiskanen with third pick
Flyers select Nolan Patrick second overall
Devils take Nico Hischier with the top pick
Capitals sign T.J. Oshie to 8-year extension
Kris Russell agrees to 4-year, $16M extension
Kings buyout Matt Greene's contract
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bell: Second in NCWTS points after Newton, IA
Christian Eckes: Montgomery Ward 200 results
Martins: American Ethanol E15 250 results
Sheldon Creed: Carneros 200 results
Briscoe: seventh at Newton, third in points
Justin Fontaine: Montgomery Ward 200 results
Ben Rhodes: M&M’S® 200 results
Mike Basham: Montgomery Ward 200 results
Byron wins first career XFINITY Series race
Matt Crafton: DNF in Newton truck race
Grant Enfinger: M&M’S® 200 results
Timmy Solomito repeats at Riverhead Raceway
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Superb Romero claims BMW International Open
MDF bumps 11 at Travelers, including Lovemark
Weekley rides inward 30 to 65/R3; solo 2nd
Spieth 66 on Day 3; maintains one-shot lead
Berger three back in solo 3rd with 66 in R3
Rookie Pan posts 8-under with bogey-free 64
Bland ties Garcia for BMW lead with 18 to go
Sergio shoots 67, shares 54-hole lead at BMW
Weekley leads Travelers in GIR and SG: TTG
Jason Day among notable MCs; MDF looms
Reed climbs to T2 at halftime with 4-under 66
Weather forecast adjusts Travelers tee times
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Feuding KSU WR Sutton transfers to Appy State
Four-star LB Ben Wilson commits to TCU
Ex-LSU T Allen transfers to a Texas JUCO
Cal starting RG Wallace leaves the team
KU planning $300 million stadium renovation
Vandy nets pledge from four-star CB Douglas
Wyoming QB Allen drawing comps to Big Ben
OU's Sunderland charged with felony burglary
Ex-Louisville WR Savage to transfer as a grad
Keyshawn Johnson Jr. won't play in 2017
Nebraska nets pledge from four-star ATH Moore
OU signs HC Lincoln Riley to five-year deal
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
LFC midfielder injured on international duty
West Ham winger is raring to go
Swansea close in on their second signing
Southampton appoint Pellegrino as manager
Rooney may be trapped at United next season
Everton plan for life without Lukaku
Huddersfield in tug of war over Wilshere
Abraham signing could kick-off summer spree
Reds beef up attack with signing of Salah
Spurs in no hurry to match Barkley valuation
JRod closing in on move away from Saints
Mourinho will block Darmian move to Juve
Andres Romero
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Andres Romero
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 5/8/1981
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 165
Latest News
Recent News
World No. 837 Andres Romero played a scalpel-like final 11 holes to win the 2017 BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, carding a 7-under-par 34-31=65 to total 17-under 271, winning by one from Sergio Garcia, Richard Bland and Thomas Detry.
The Argentine golfer has been in competitive limbo this season, having lost his PGA Tour card and only played this week on a BMW invitation; he repaid the offer in style. That said, through seven holes he was becalmed, notching nothing but pars. However he then made back-to-back birdies and never looked backwards from there on in, first hunting down the leaders with more red at 11, 13, 14 and 15, the latter three from inside 15'0". He needed to make a superb up-and-down to save par on 17 which kept him in a four-way tie for the lead. But a massive drive on 18 helped him find the middle of the par-5 green in two. His first putt came up 8'0" shy, but he drained the birdie effort, had set a target, and celebrated with tearful compatriot players and caddies when it wasn't matched.
Jun 25 - 11:17 AM
Andres Romero fired a 4-under-par 33-35=68 in round three of the BMW International Open in Germany but was left to rue a walk-off bogey at 18, the dropped shot landing him at 10-under 206 and three behind joint-leaders Sergio Garcia and Richard Bland.
In fact, the Argentine would have been leader on his own had he swapped two 6s on the par 5s for birdie-4s. The 2007 Open Championship at Carnoustie is remembered as much for being the one that Sergio lost as Padraig Harrington's victory. But Romero finished just one shot out of the play-off after a double bogey-bogey finish that day in a remarkable 10-birdie 67. Perhaps it's a shame Harrington isn't here to complete a possible re-enactment in Sunday's closer at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried. Romero showed his love for a birdie again today with three straight from the 3rd before swallowing bogey-6 at 6. He made further gains at 9, 15 and 16 before his blemish at the last. His only European Tour win came here in Germany the week after that drama at Carnoustie so this would end a 10-year wait.
Jun 24 - 1:20 PM
Andres Romero aced his way to a 5-under-par 33-34=67 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on his return to the European Tour stage; the round was good for T6 at the end of the BMW International Open first round.
The 36-year-old Argentine golfer was last a full-time performer in Europe way back in 2008 (and even then he played the minimum number of events). But he accepted an invitation this week and is making the most of it, reviving memories of his only victory on the tour, at the Deutsche Bank Players Championship of Europe at Gut Kaden near Hamburg. He lost his card on the PGA Tour last season and has made fleeting appearances around the world so far this year, but arrived having missed four straight cuts at home and in the States. He started on the back nine and made three birdies at 11, 13 and 18. On the front nine he made a hole-in-one at the 227-yard par-3 second with 5-iron and followed it with a circle round No. 3. Back-to-back bogeys came at 7 and 8, but he made some amends to close with a birdie-4 at the 9th.
Jun 22 - 1:12 PM
Andres Romero made quick work of Sea Island Resort's Seaside Course, posting a bogey-free, 6-under-par 33-31=64 during round one of The RSM Classic, earning him a spot inside the top 10 as play winds down for the day.
The Argentine had full control of the flat stick today. Opening on the 10th tee, he rolled in five putts from outside eight feet before even making the turn. Most notable were back-to-back birdie bombs from 20'6" and 28'9" starting at the par-3 12th hole. Romero walked off the host course gaining 4.122 strokes with the putter. Playing his seventh round at Sea Island Golf Club, this goes in the books as just his second under-par round and eclipses his previous best by a whopping five strokes. It's unlikely his putter can maintain this torrid pace as the week progresses, but he's given himself a nice canvas to work with.
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 02:54:00 PM
Superb Romero claims BMW International Open
Jun 25 - 11:17 AM
Late error hits Romero BMW title bid; 3 back
Jun 24 - 1:20 PM
Romero makes a fond return to Germany
Jun 22 - 1:12 PM
Romero blemish-free in R1 of The RSM Classic
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 02:54:00 PM
More Andres Romero Player News
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
3
0
0
0
0
90
28
0
22
4
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
U.S. Open Championship
115
0
0
0
6
19
10
1
0
FedEx St. Jude Classic
n/a
0
0
0
6
20
8
2
0
The RSM Classic
27
0
0
0
16
51
4
1
0
Headlines
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Bubba Watson has struggled in 2017, but his course history at TPC River Highlands is impossible to ignore in this week's Travelers Championship.
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
»
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
»
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
»
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
»
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
»
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
»
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
»
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
Superb Romero claims BMW International Open
»
MDF bumps 11 at Travelers, including Lovemark
»
Weekley rides inward 30 to 65/R3; solo 2nd
»
Spieth 66 on Day 3; maintains one-shot lead
»
Berger three back in solo 3rd with 66 in R3
»
Rookie Pan posts 8-under with bogey-free 64
»
Bland ties Garcia for BMW lead with 18 to go
»
Sergio shoots 67, shares 54-hole lead at BMW
»
Weekley leads Travelers in GIR and SG: TTG
»
Jason Day among notable MCs; MDF looms
»
Reed climbs to T2 at halftime with 4-under 66
»
Weather forecast adjusts Travelers tee times
FanDuel Golf is better than ever!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
