Andres Romero Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (36) / 5/8/1981 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 165

World No. 837 Andres Romero played a scalpel-like final 11 holes to win the 2017 BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, carding a 7-under-par 34-31=65 to total 17-under 271, winning by one from Sergio Garcia, Richard Bland and Thomas Detry. The Argentine golfer has been in competitive limbo this season, having lost his PGA Tour card and only played this week on a BMW invitation; he repaid the offer in style. That said, through seven holes he was becalmed, notching nothing but pars. However he then made back-to-back birdies and never looked backwards from there on in, first hunting down the leaders with more red at 11, 13, 14 and 15, the latter three from inside 15'0". He needed to make a superb up-and-down to save par on 17 which kept him in a four-way tie for the lead. But a massive drive on 18 helped him find the middle of the par-5 green in two. His first putt came up 8'0" shy, but he drained the birdie effort, had set a target, and celebrated with tearful compatriot players and caddies when it wasn't matched.

Andres Romero fired a 4-under-par 33-35=68 in round three of the BMW International Open in Germany but was left to rue a walk-off bogey at 18, the dropped shot landing him at 10-under 206 and three behind joint-leaders Sergio Garcia and Richard Bland. In fact, the Argentine would have been leader on his own had he swapped two 6s on the par 5s for birdie-4s. The 2007 Open Championship at Carnoustie is remembered as much for being the one that Sergio lost as Padraig Harrington's victory. But Romero finished just one shot out of the play-off after a double bogey-bogey finish that day in a remarkable 10-birdie 67. Perhaps it's a shame Harrington isn't here to complete a possible re-enactment in Sunday's closer at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried. Romero showed his love for a birdie again today with three straight from the 3rd before swallowing bogey-6 at 6. He made further gains at 9, 15 and 16 before his blemish at the last. His only European Tour win came here in Germany the week after that drama at Carnoustie so this would end a 10-year wait.

Andres Romero aced his way to a 5-under-par 33-34=67 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on his return to the European Tour stage; the round was good for T6 at the end of the BMW International Open first round. The 36-year-old Argentine golfer was last a full-time performer in Europe way back in 2008 (and even then he played the minimum number of events). But he accepted an invitation this week and is making the most of it, reviving memories of his only victory on the tour, at the Deutsche Bank Players Championship of Europe at Gut Kaden near Hamburg. He lost his card on the PGA Tour last season and has made fleeting appearances around the world so far this year, but arrived having missed four straight cuts at home and in the States. He started on the back nine and made three birdies at 11, 13 and 18. On the front nine he made a hole-in-one at the 227-yard par-3 second with 5-iron and followed it with a circle round No. 3. Back-to-back bogeys came at 7 and 8, but he made some amends to close with a birdie-4 at the 9th.