Anthony Wall Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (42) / 5/29/1975 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 196

Anthony Wall ended a 16-year drought to win last year's Paul Lawrie Match Play in Scotland but he'll put his title on the line on German soil this week as the tournament switches to Golf Resort Bad Griesbach in Bavaria. Wall beat Alex Noren in last year's final to secure his first European Tour win since 2000 and will start his bid to win it once more against another Swede after being drawn with Kristoffer Broberg in Thursday's first round (08:40 local). The veteran Englishman, seeded 9th, has played this week's venue but doesn't have the same positive memories having missed the cut on the Beckenbauer Course at Bad Griesbach two years ago. Better news is to be found in Wall's recent form. After a poor run of results, he posted T31 in the BMW International Open on his last trip to Germany, improved to T20 in the Irish Open and, on his latest start, banked T4 in the Scottish Open to register his first top 10 since winning last year's Paul Lawrie. Source: EuropeanTour.com

A late error marred Anthony Wall’s Friday, but only slightly as he carded a second round 4-under-par 32-36=68 to hit halfway on 9-under 135 and T9 on the live leaderboard in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Portstewart GC. The Englishman was interviewed midway through his lap by Sky Sports and explained his excellent Irish Open record. "I’ve got an Irish grandfather," he started. "And I also just love links golf." He’s proving as much again this year and his front nine was beautifully neat, witnessing red numbers at 2, 5, 6 and 7. The final birdie of the day came at No. 10 before he hit a flat patch, marking seven straight pars before he erred at the last with bogey. But he’ll head into the weekend no more than four back of the lead, held by Benjamin Hebert and Daniel Im. Wall also noted that the course rewards aggressive golf because "the greens are very good, but also quite flat so anything around 15'0" you fancy".

Anthony Wall will make his 17th appearance in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open this week at Portstewart GC in Co. Londonderry. His record in the tournament reads 12-for-17 with five top ten finishes and a best of T2 at Royal Portrush in 2012 (just down the road this week so good vibes). He was also T10 at Royal County Down so these Northern Irish links layouts suit his game. In fact, as a runner-up and fifth place finisher in the Dunhill Links Championship and winner of the Paul Lawrie Match Play at Archerfield Links he’s just a very solid player of this form of the game. He’s 8-for-12 this season with a best of T21 in the Dubai Desert Classic, but he was T31 two weeks ago in the BMW International Open when a third round 66 helped him to T16 after 54 holes. Source: EuropeanTour.com