Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Giancarlo Stanton clears waivers
Chad Bettis shuts down Braves in return
Devin Mesoraco diagnosed with fractured foot
Bryant stays hot with double and two-run HR
Gallo hits 33rd homer as Rangers top Tigers
Aaron Hicks slugs go-ahead homer vs. NYM
Donaldson homers, doubles in win over Rays
Stanton sets new Marlins record with 43rd HR
EE belts pair of two-run homers vs. Red Sox
Sal Perez (intercostal) takes swings Monday
Carlos Correa (thumb) hits off tee Monday
Robbie Ray (concussion) to make rehab start
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
DAL 'could' use committee with Zeke suspended
Perriman has 'Grade 2 hamstring strain'
#AsExpected: Eagles cut Ryan Mathews
Howard's early contributions to be as blocker
Ryan Mathews (neck) cleared, likely to be cut
Gase: Jay Cutler will play on Thursday night
Maxx Williams (knee) still has 'a ways to go'
Shaheen will have 'sizable role on offense'
Eagles OC: Slot role to be 'game-plan thing'
Bills hopeful Matthews back sooner than later
Zay Jones expected to play on the outside
Jay Ajayi no longer in concussion protocol
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Cavs targeting Kristaps Porzingis
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Willie Reed's wife will not press charges
Jahlil Okafor acknowledges trade rumors
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
RFA Wennberg still waiting for new contract
Matt Murray feels he is just getting started
Jaromir Jagr remains hopeful for NHL deal
Zach Parise hopes for rebound performance
Eddie Olczyk has a form of colon cancer
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Harrison Burton UNOH 200 advance
Noah Gragson: UNOH 200 advance
Christopher Bell: UNOH 200 advance
Gilliland keeps lead after Evergreen Speedway
Derek Kraus 12th at Evergreen, 3rd in points
Will Rodgers: 2nd at Evergreen, 4th in points
Sadler retains NXS lead after 6th at Mid-Ohio
Poole: 4th in points after 8th at Mid-Ohio
Hemric: 2nd at Mid-Ohio, 5th in NXS points
Cole Custer: Mid-Ohio Challenge results
DNF for Byron in XFINITY race at Mid-Ohio
Matt Tifft: Third in Mid-Ohio Challenge
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wall defends PL Match Play at different venue
Ramsay starts Lawrie Match Play as favourite
W. Simpson set for home game at the Wyndham
Y.E. Yang punches ticket to the Wyndham
Jordan Smith T9 in major championship debut
Oosthuizen T2 at PGA; fourth major runner-up
Thomas wins 99th PGA for first major title
Reed closing 67; bags first top 10 in major
F. Molinari closing 67; career-TOUR-best T2
Oosthuizen bumps to T4 with even-par 71
Matsuyama dips to T2 after 2-over 73 in R3
Kisner takes 1-shot lead at PGA w/ 1-over 72
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
West Virginia WR Simms suspended for opener
Kentucky loses starting LT Mosier to torn ACL
Irish, Badgers announce NFL stadium series
Virginia Tech tabs QB Joshua Jackson to start
Report: Florida suspensions related to fraud
Auburn names QB Jarrett Stidham starter
WVU WR Marcus Simms arrested for DUI
Chicken pox breaks out at San Diego State
Sam Ehlinger impressing Herman in camp
SC frosh S Dickerson (shoulder) done for year
FAU reinstates WR Kamrin Solomon
Shyne (undisclosed) to miss extended action
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Gareth Barry reportedly taking WBA medical
Blow as CPFC winger is sidelined for a month
Newcastle left short in defence
Barkley suffers a setback in training
Chelsea facing midfield dilemma for GW2
Chelsea skipper given three-match ban
Joselu on his way to Newcastle for medical
Chelsea call for Costa to return to the club
Feghouli out, William Carvalho on his way in
Newcastle set to sign Stoke City forward
Burnley locks down Ward to new deal
United hammer West Ham at Old Trafford
Anthony Wall
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
42
) / 5/29/1975
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 196
Latest News
Recent News
Anthony Wall ended a 16-year drought to win last year's Paul Lawrie Match Play in Scotland but he'll put his title on the line on German soil this week as the tournament switches to Golf Resort Bad Griesbach in Bavaria.
Wall beat Alex Noren in last year's final to secure his first European Tour win since 2000 and will start his bid to win it once more against another Swede after being drawn with Kristoffer Broberg in Thursday's first round (08:40 local). The veteran Englishman, seeded 9th, has played this week's venue but doesn't have the same positive memories having missed the cut on the Beckenbauer Course at Bad Griesbach two years ago. Better news is to be found in Wall's recent form. After a poor run of results, he posted T31 in the BMW International Open on his last trip to Germany, improved to T20 in the Irish Open and, on his latest start, banked T4 in the Scottish Open to register his first top 10 since winning last year's Paul Lawrie.
Aug 15 - 1:00 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
A late error marred Anthony Wall’s Friday, but only slightly as he carded a second round 4-under-par 32-36=68 to hit halfway on 9-under 135 and T9 on the live leaderboard in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Portstewart GC.
The Englishman was interviewed midway through his lap by Sky Sports and explained his excellent Irish Open record. "I’ve got an Irish grandfather," he started. "And I also just love links golf." He’s proving as much again this year and his front nine was beautifully neat, witnessing red numbers at 2, 5, 6 and 7. The final birdie of the day came at No. 10 before he hit a flat patch, marking seven straight pars before he erred at the last with bogey. But he’ll head into the weekend no more than four back of the lead, held by Benjamin Hebert and Daniel Im. Wall also noted that the course rewards aggressive golf because "the greens are very good, but also quite flat so anything around 15'0" you fancy".
Jul 7 - 1:35 PM
Anthony Wall will make his 17th appearance in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open this week at Portstewart GC in Co. Londonderry.
His record in the tournament reads 12-for-17 with five top ten finishes and a best of T2 at Royal Portrush in 2012 (just down the road this week so good vibes). He was also T10 at Royal County Down so these Northern Irish links layouts suit his game. In fact, as a runner-up and fifth place finisher in the Dunhill Links Championship and winner of the Paul Lawrie Match Play at Archerfield Links he’s just a very solid player of this form of the game. He’s 8-for-12 this season with a best of T21 in the Dubai Desert Classic, but he was T31 two weeks ago in the BMW International Open when a third round 66 helped him to T16 after 54 holes.
Jul 4 - 8:58 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Anthony Wall returns to a golf course he has enjoyed in the past when he tees it up in the The Rocco Forte Open at Verdura GC on Sicily this week.
Five years ago the Englishman finished T6 on this course; in this week’s field only Nicolas Colsaerts was higher up the leaderboard. He was also T18 at The Grove, another Kyle Phillips design, last fall so he’s to be respected. He’s also got nine top 30 finishes in 17 visits to Italy so gamers looking for a solid prospect ought not to be put off. Since that effort at The Grove, however, he is yet to return to the top 20 in nine appearances (but there have been only two missed weekends). 117th on the Race to Dubai, has gone sub-70 just once in his last 14 laps of the course.
May 15 - 10:15 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Wall defends PL Match Play at different venue
Aug 15 - 1:00 PM
Wall's ancestry fuels his love of Irish Open
Jul 7 - 1:35 PM
Wall solid on links, but lacking 2017 form
Jul 4 - 8:58 AM
Wall has solid course & designer credentials
May 15 - 10:15 AM
More Anthony Wall Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2009
2
0
0
0
0
68
12
0
27
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Wyndham Championship Preview
Aug 15
Bill Haas heads back to his old stomping grounds for a 13th apperance at the Wyndham Championship.
More GOL Columns
»
Wyndham Championship Preview
Aug 15
»
Thomas wins the 99th PGA
Aug 14
»
Paul Lawrie Match Play Preview
Aug 14
»
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
»
99th PGA Championship Preview
Aug 8
»
Matsuyama romps to WGC win
Aug 7
»
PGA Championship Preview
Aug 7
»
Expert Picks: WGC-Bridgestone
Aug 1
GOL Headlines
»
Wall defends PL Match Play at different venue
»
Ramsay starts Lawrie Match Play as favourite
»
W. Simpson set for home game at the Wyndham
»
Y.E. Yang punches ticket to the Wyndham
»
Jordan Smith T9 in major championship debut
»
Oosthuizen T2 at PGA; fourth major runner-up
»
Thomas wins 99th PGA for first major title
»
Reed closing 67; bags first top 10 in major
»
F. Molinari closing 67; career-TOUR-best T2
»
Oosthuizen bumps to T4 with even-par 71
»
Matsuyama dips to T2 after 2-over 73 in R3
»
Kisner takes 1-shot lead at PGA w/ 1-over 72
GOL Links
»
FanDuel Golf is better than ever!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
