Anthony Wall

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (42) / 5/29/1975
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 196

Anthony Wall ended a 16-year drought to win last year's Paul Lawrie Match Play in Scotland but he'll put his title on the line on German soil this week as the tournament switches to Golf Resort Bad Griesbach in Bavaria.
Wall beat Alex Noren in last year's final to secure his first European Tour win since 2000 and will start his bid to win it once more against another Swede after being drawn with Kristoffer Broberg in Thursday's first round (08:40 local). The veteran Englishman, seeded 9th, has played this week's venue but doesn't have the same positive memories having missed the cut on the Beckenbauer Course at Bad Griesbach two years ago. Better news is to be found in Wall's recent form. After a poor run of results, he posted T31 in the BMW International Open on his last trip to Germany, improved to T20 in the Irish Open and, on his latest start, banked T4 in the Scottish Open to register his first top 10 since winning last year's Paul Lawrie. Aug 15 - 1:00 PM
