Lee Slattery Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (39) / 8/3/1978 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 174

While the majority of the morning starters struggled to break par, Lee Slattery defied the rain and cold conditions to come up with a startling 7-under-par 30-35=65 in the second round of the D+D REAL Czech Masters, good enough for the halfway lead of 7-under 137 and a one-shot advantage on the live leaderboard. To give context to that lap of Albatross Golf Resort, when he handed in his card, none of the other 48 finishers to that point had broken 70. A touch of Brandt Snedeker in the closing round of the 2016 Farmers Insurance perhaps. Starting the day outside the top 50, the Englishman surged up the leaderboard with an outward six-under 30. That came thanks to five birdies in his first six holes (10, 11, 13, 14 and 15) and another circle at 17. He moved into the lead with further gains at 2 and 7 and even a lone bogey at 8 hardly took the gloss off. His lead is currently one over Dylan Frittelli, who has played just two holes while his 137 is five better than anyone else to have completed.

Lee Slattery plotted a path through the gusts at Verdura GC to post a third round 1-under-par 33-37=70 and head into the final day on T5 9-under 204, seven shots behind the leader Alvaro Quiros. The Englishman moved 17 spots up the leaderboard by carding one of only seven under par scores on a tough Moving Day. His roots on the Southport coast, in north England, helped him deal with the unruly winds. He made a great early move with an eagle-3 at the 591-yard par-5 second hole, but gave one of the shots back at the very next hole. However he ended the front nine with back-to-back red at 8 and 9. Bogeys at 10 and 17 cost him a real chance of glory on Sunday - or did it? Should the wind return, and given his recent history, Quiros may be vulnerable and Slattery has the skills to cope with more wind.

After missing both cuts in China, Lee Slattery returned to the European Tour with a 7-under-par 33-31=64 in his opening round at The Rocco Forte Open in Italy, good enough for second place in the clubhouse right now and three behind leader Sebastian Soderberg. Slattery did at least end his Far-East jaunt with a second-round 69 at the Volvo China Open so there wasn't too much wrong. And back on the European mainland today, he made the most of easy conditions on the Sicilian coast to register eight birdies against a single bogey. The Englishman, who was T7 at the 2014 Italian Open, was only even par through six holes after a circle at 3 followed by a square at 4. But he reeled off three straight numbers from Nos. 7-9 and had another burst of scoring on his back nine with gains at 12, 13, 15 and 16. This beats his low round of the season by four shots (67 in round two of Tshwane Open when T29).