Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Upton Dealt to Angels
Sep 1
Dose: Houston Verlands Ace
Sep 1
Waiver Wired: Get Glasnow Now
Aug 31
Dose: M's Spring For Leake
Aug 31
Holland's Fall
Aug 30
Dose: Bundy Is Balling
Aug 30
September Top 300 Overall
Aug 30
September Reliever Rankings
Aug 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Astros land Verlander for three prospects
Jay's four-hit night leads Cubs past Braves
Bryant hits historic homer en route to win
Sabathia keeps Red Sox to one run in victory
Morales swats three homers, drives in seven
Neris flirts with trouble but closes out Fish
Angels discuss Brandon Phillips with Braves
Brandon Phillips scratched from Braves lineup
Zack Greinke beats Dodgers to earn 16th win
Bumgarner scratched from start on Thursday
Beltre to have MRI on strained left hamstring
Smoak (calf) remains out of Blue Jays lineup
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Next Stop, Week 1
Sep 1
Moonshots over Miami
Sep 1
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 31
Updated Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 31
32 Bold Calls for 2017
Aug 31
Dose: Pittsburgh Steels Haden
Aug 31
Podcast: 32 Predictions
Aug 31
Positional Tiers Preview
Aug 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
NFLPA files pro-Zeke restraining order in TX
Irsay: Andrew Luck unlikely to play Week 1
NFL investigator recommended no ban for Zeke
Mularkey confirms Corey Davis ready for Wk 1
Jets try to get McCown hurt, nearly succeed
Texans sign Hopkins to 5-year, $81M extension
Josh Doctson inactive for preseason finale
Texans finalize C.J. Fiedorowicz extension
Matt Forte believed to be on roster bubble
Chiefs release veteran lineman Jah Reid
Bills hopeful Tyrod Taylor ready for opener
Panthers goose Olsen's deal with incentives
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
Clifford 'really excited' about Jeremy Lamb
Frank Jackson suffers broken right foot
Bulls finalizing deal for Quincy Pondexter
Lauri Markkanen scores 22 points vs. France
Winslow (shoulder) says he's 100 percent
Boston closes deal; Kyrie Irving is a Celtic
Cavs, Celtics agree on Kyrie, Thomas trade
Report: Cameron Payne (foot) out until Nov
Blazers waive Andrew Nicholson on Wednesday
Jabari Parker (knee) still can't do much
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 6
Aug 30
2017-18 Preview: Part 5
Aug 23
2017-18 Preview: Part 4
Aug 16
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Agent: Mike Ribeiro's career is over
Shane Doan announces retirement
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
Devils sign Will Butcher to entry-level deal
Leafs sign Connor Brown to 3-year, $6.3M deal
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
Report: Alex Kerfoot decides to join Avs
Report: Andreas Athanasiou could sign in KHL
Report: Flames could be interested in Jagr
Ducks sign Francois Beauchemin to 1-year deal
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Darlington (Summer)
Aug 31
Final 2017 Off-Week Stats
Aug 30
Wrapup: Road America
Aug 27
Chasing Darlington
Aug 25
Caps After Bristol (Summer)
Aug 23
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug 20
Update: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 19
DFS: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
John H. Nemechek Chevy Silverado 250 advance
Noah Gragson wants a win north of the border
Christopher Bell ready to conquer Canada
Gus Dean back to ARCA dirt racing at DuQuoin
Chase Briscoe Chevy Silverado 250 advance
Austin Cindric Chevy Silverado 250 advance
Tyler Reddick: Sport Clips VFW 200 advance
Brennan Poole: Sport Clips VFW 200 advance
Double-duty for Dippel, ends on DuQuoin dirt
Matt Swanson: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Ben Rhodes Chevy Silverado 250 advance
Ted Christopher: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
THE NORTHERN TRUST Preview
Aug 22
Wyndham rewards Stenson w/ win
Aug 21
Made In Denmark Preview
Aug 21
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Slattery a class apart; takes R2 Czech lead
Shinkwin hangs up early number in Czech Rnd 1
Hoffman hopes to lock up roster spot at DTC
Jordan Smith Czeching out his Ryder chances
Pieters eyeing fast start in Ryder point race
A. Scott brings Nappy Factor to TPC Boston
Henrik Stenson takes a pass on TPC Boston
Rookie Cantlay T10 in FEC Playoffs debut
Spieth closing 69; loses The NT in playoff
Dustin Johnson steals The NT in sudden death
Rahm bags T3 in FedExCup Playoffs debut
Vegas posts 9-under after bogey-free 65
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
OSU frosh RB Dobbins erupts for 181 yards
Lagow throws for 410 yards, three scores
Gophs WR Tyler Johnson shines with 6-141-1
Rudolph has no problems with Tulsa defense
McKenzie Milton shreds FIU for four scores
Mike Weber (hamstring) not starting for OSU
Cornelius (back) likely to play in opener
Report: Texas A&M tabs QB Starkel as starter
Richards (hamstring) 'very unlikely' for Sat.
Report: More Florida suspensions possible
Peyton Bender to work as starting QB for KU
Mead listed as starter over Badet and Brown
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Xfer Deadline Wrap-up
Sep 1
Ox to LIV: Winners and Losers
Aug 30
FPL Draft Recap Week 3
Aug 28
Ox to CHE: Winners and Losers
Aug 28
Team News - Week 3
Aug 26
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 3
Aug 25
Late Fitness Check GW3
Aug 25
Stag's Take - Gameweek 3
Aug 25
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Bony hopes to find success in return to Wales
Llorente joins Tottenham at window's end
Oxlade-Chamberlain completes move to Anfield
Coutinho scores on his comeback from injury
Newcastle loans out keeper to Brighton
Crystal Palace completes Sakho signing
Barkley stays at Everton in bizarre twist
Mendy joins former club Nice on loan
Mahrez given Algeria leave to finalize move
Burnley sign Huddersfield Town striker
Chelsea agree deal for Torino right back
Brighton boost as Murray targets quick return
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Lee Slattery
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
39
) / 8/3/1978
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 174
Latest News
Recent News
While the majority of the morning starters struggled to break par, Lee Slattery defied the rain and cold conditions to come up with a startling 7-under-par 30-35=65 in the second round of the D+D REAL Czech Masters, good enough for the halfway lead of 7-under 137 and a one-shot advantage on the live leaderboard.
To give context to that lap of Albatross Golf Resort, when he handed in his card, none of the other 48 finishers to that point had broken 70. A touch of Brandt Snedeker in the closing round of the 2016 Farmers Insurance perhaps. Starting the day outside the top 50, the Englishman surged up the leaderboard with an outward six-under 30. That came thanks to five birdies in his first six holes (10, 11, 13, 14 and 15) and another circle at 17. He moved into the lead with further gains at 2 and 7 and even a lone bogey at 8 hardly took the gloss off. His lead is currently one over Dylan Frittelli, who has played just two holes while his 137 is five better than anyone else to have completed.
Sep 1 - 7:52 AM
Lee Slattery plotted a path through the gusts at Verdura GC to post a third round 1-under-par 33-37=70 and head into the final day on T5 9-under 204, seven shots behind the leader Alvaro Quiros.
The Englishman moved 17 spots up the leaderboard by carding one of only seven under par scores on a tough Moving Day. His roots on the Southport coast, in north England, helped him deal with the unruly winds. He made a great early move with an eagle-3 at the 591-yard par-5 second hole, but gave one of the shots back at the very next hole. However he ended the front nine with back-to-back red at 8 and 9. Bogeys at 10 and 17 cost him a real chance of glory on Sunday - or did it? Should the wind return, and given his recent history, Quiros may be vulnerable and Slattery has the skills to cope with more wind.
May 20 - 1:29 PM
After missing both cuts in China, Lee Slattery returned to the European Tour with a 7-under-par 33-31=64 in his opening round at The Rocco Forte Open in Italy, good enough for second place in the clubhouse right now and three behind leader Sebastian Soderberg.
Slattery did at least end his Far-East jaunt with a second-round 69 at the Volvo China Open so there wasn't too much wrong. And back on the European mainland today, he made the most of easy conditions on the Sicilian coast to register eight birdies against a single bogey. The Englishman, who was T7 at the 2014 Italian Open, was only even par through six holes after a circle at 3 followed by a square at 4. But he reeled off three straight numbers from Nos. 7-9 and had another burst of scoring on his back nine with gains at 12, 13, 15 and 16. This beats his low round of the season by four shots (67 in round two of Tshwane Open when T29).
May 18 - 7:08 AM
Lee Slattery will make a course debut when he heads to Morocco to play in the Trophee Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.
The Englishman missed this event 12 months ago and perhaps did so because his record on the first day in Moroccan events usually has him tight behind the 8-ball. He’s played five times in the country (four times on the ET in this event) and is yet to break 74 on his opening lap. The first three of those trips were curtailed Friday and the best he has managed is T24 in 2013. Currently 127th on the Race to Dubai, 4-for-6 through the season, with a best of T16 in the Joburg Open.
Apr 11 - 6:01 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Slattery a class apart; takes R2 Czech lead
Sep 1 - 7:52 AM
Slattery copes with wind in Rocco Forte Open
May 20 - 1:29 PM
Slattery finds form again with 64 in Sicily
May 18 - 7:08 AM
Slattery looking to turn Morocco form around
Apr 11 - 6:01 AM
More Lee Slattery Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
G. DeLaet
PGA
(900)
2
J. Holmes
PGA
(741)
3
H. Stenson
PGA
(714)
4
B. Snedeker
PGA
(711)
5
S. Piercy
PGA
(674)
6
K. Stadler
PGA
(619)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(586)
8
B. Curtis
PGA
(571)
9
M. Kaymer
PGA
(568)
10
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(567)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
1
0
0
0
0
46
6
1
16
3
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Hideki Matsuyama lost his lead in the FedExCup race but will look to regain control at TPC Boston.
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
»
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
»
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
»
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
»
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
»
THE NORTHERN TRUST Preview
Aug 22
»
Wyndham rewards Stenson w/ win
Aug 21
»
Made In Denmark Preview
Aug 21
GOL Headlines
»
Slattery a class apart; takes R2 Czech lead
»
Shinkwin hangs up early number in Czech Rnd 1
»
Hoffman hopes to lock up roster spot at DTC
»
Jordan Smith Czeching out his Ryder chances
»
Pieters eyeing fast start in Ryder point race
»
A. Scott brings Nappy Factor to TPC Boston
»
Henrik Stenson takes a pass on TPC Boston
»
Rookie Cantlay T10 in FEC Playoffs debut
»
Spieth closing 69; loses The NT in playoff
»
Dustin Johnson steals The NT in sudden death
»
Rahm bags T3 in FedExCup Playoffs debut
»
Vegas posts 9-under after bogey-free 65
GOL Links
»
FanDuel Golf is better than ever!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved