Player Page

Lee Slattery

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (39) / 8/3/1978
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 174

Latest News

Recent News

While the majority of the morning starters struggled to break par, Lee Slattery defied the rain and cold conditions to come up with a startling 7-under-par 30-35=65 in the second round of the D+D REAL Czech Masters, good enough for the halfway lead of 7-under 137 and a one-shot advantage on the live leaderboard.
To give context to that lap of Albatross Golf Resort, when he handed in his card, none of the other 48 finishers to that point had broken 70. A touch of Brandt Snedeker in the closing round of the 2016 Farmers Insurance perhaps. Starting the day outside the top 50, the Englishman surged up the leaderboard with an outward six-under 30. That came thanks to five birdies in his first six holes (10, 11, 13, 14 and 15) and another circle at 17. He moved into the lead with further gains at 2 and 7 and even a lone bogey at 8 hardly took the gloss off. His lead is currently one over Dylan Frittelli, who has played just two holes while his 137 is five better than anyone else to have completed. Sep 1 - 7:52 AM
More Lee Slattery Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201610 0 0 046611630
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 