Thomas Aiken

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (33) / 7/16/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 150

With a walk-off birdie at No. 9, Thomas Aiken put the finishing touches to a bogey-free 4-under-par 34-34=68 and joined Jorge Campillo, Bradley Dredge, Nacho Elvira, Mikko Korhonen and Andy Sullivan in T1 after two rounds of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
The South African became the latest player to reach the clubhouse on 8-under 136 after a lap of Doha that had a bright start, fast finish and solid middle. Starting at 10, Aiken opened with birdies at 10 and 11 to move his score to 6-under and then reeled off 13 straight pars. With the leaderboard so bunched, that left him outside the top 10 but a birdie at 7 and another red number at his final hole of the day put Aiken right where he wants to be. Aiken was the perfect pick for those who like converging trends. He's posted 13-5-4 in three starts on this season's European Tour and has twice finished in the top six in this event. He's a three-time winner on the European Tour, the most recent of those a play-off victory at the 2014 Africa Open. Jan 27 - 5:15 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2016200 0 0 16811845161121
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 