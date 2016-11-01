Welcome,
Thomas Aiken
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 7/16/1983
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 150
Latest News
Recent News
With a walk-off birdie at No. 9, Thomas Aiken put the finishing touches to a bogey-free 4-under-par 34-34=68 and joined Jorge Campillo, Bradley Dredge, Nacho Elvira, Mikko Korhonen and Andy Sullivan in T1 after two rounds of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
The South African became the latest player to reach the clubhouse on 8-under 136 after a lap of Doha that had a bright start, fast finish and solid middle. Starting at 10, Aiken opened with birdies at 10 and 11 to move his score to 6-under and then reeled off 13 straight pars. With the leaderboard so bunched, that left him outside the top 10 but a birdie at 7 and another red number at his final hole of the day put Aiken right where he wants to be. Aiken was the perfect pick for those who like converging trends. He's posted 13-5-4 in three starts on this season's European Tour and has twice finished in the top six in this event. He's a three-time winner on the European Tour, the most recent of those a play-off victory at the 2014 Africa Open.
Jan 27 - 5:15 AM
Silky sand trap skills saw Thomas Aiken confirm T5 in the BMW South African Open after a round four 3-under-par 34-34=69 gave him a total for the week of 14-under 274.
The South African made two early birdies at the 2nd and 4th before stumbling with a bogey at the 5th. He opened the back nine with a red number at the 10th and added another with a superb up and down from a greenside bunker at the 15th, shortly showing more sand skills to save par. He was never in contention for the title, with the final group always ahead of the pack, but this result is his fourth top five finish in his last five starts in the South African Open and an exact repeat of his T5 at Glendower GC 12 months ago. It also continues a smart start to the 2017 season after he was T4 in the Alfred Dunhill Championship last month.
Jan 15 - 7:17 AM
Tournament specialist Thomas Aiken enjoyed another good day at the South African Open, finishing with five straight birdies to register a 5-under-par 36-31=67 in his opening round.
That's just one swing back from leader and compatriot Trevor Fisher, Jr. and puts Aiken T2 on the live board. The South African has three top fives and a further pair of top 20s in his last five starts in his home Open despite the event being played over three different courses during that run. T5 at Glendower last year, he struggled to make a mark on his return to the par 72 today and had to settle for a opening nine (10-18) comprised only of pars. He broke the sequence with a birdie at 1 but gave the shot back via a bogey-6 at 2. But then Aiken found his usual mojo in this event and splashed red at 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 to finish with a bang and pull within one of the lead.
Jan 12 - 6:12 AM
Thomas Aiken might relish the new venue, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, as he seeks a first top ten finish in his fourth appearance at the Turkish Airlines Open.
The 33-year-old South African has retained his card in each of the last eight years on the European Tour and he will be looking to make it nine in 2017 after a failed attempt to crack the PGA TOUR this year. No matter, he's needed just seven starts in Europe to retain his card, thanks largely to his T4 in the BMW PGA Championship. At 72nd on the Race to Dubai he will be keen to put a spurt on in the next two weeks to secure a place in the DP World Tour Championship. He'll need an improvement on his last two outings: T33 at the British Masters and T37 in the Portugal Masters. A statistical quirk (possibly related) of his years on Tour: he's hit more greens in regulation year on year, but taken more putts per rounds year on year too. Putting has also been a problem in this event (never broken 120 swings) so maybe he'll appreciate the new venue (with Bermuda rather than Bent grass on the greens).
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 03:21:00 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Aiken makes it six atop 36-hole Qatar board
Jan 27 - 5:15 AM
Jan 27 - 5:15 AM
Aiken cruises into South African Open top 5
Jan 15 - 7:17 AM
Jan 15 - 7:17 AM
Hot finish puts Aiken on SA leaderboard again
Jan 12 - 6:12 AM
Jan 12 - 6:12 AM
Aiken ends year in Europe after PGA try-out
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 03:21:00 PM
More Thomas Aiken Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
20
0
0
0
1
681
184
5
161
12
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Jan 24
Tiger Woods has an incredible history at Torrey Pines. See where he lands in this week's Farmers Insurance Open Power Ranking.
More GOL Columns
»
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
»
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
»
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
»
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
»
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
»
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
»
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
»
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
GOL Headlines
»
Aiken makes it six atop 36-hole Qatar board
»
Sullivan surges on second 9; ties Qatar lead
»
Elvira has halfway lead with 4 others in Doha
»
Korhonen ties Doha lead despite double bogey
»
Campillo joins lead with flawless 67 in Qatar
»
Dredge can't find spark again; in 5-way tie
»
Beau Hossler shines in PGA TOUR (pro) debut
»
Si Woo Kim (back) WDs after R1 of Farmers
»
Rose races out to early clubhouse lead @ FIO
»
Adam Hadwin stays hot in R1 of the Farmers
»
Woodland cruises to bogey-free 67 in R1 @ FIO
»
Kaufman a late WD at Farmers Insurance Open
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
