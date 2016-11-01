Thomas Aiken Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (33) / 7/16/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 150

With a walk-off birdie at No. 9, Thomas Aiken put the finishing touches to a bogey-free 4-under-par 34-34=68 and joined Jorge Campillo, Bradley Dredge, Nacho Elvira, Mikko Korhonen and Andy Sullivan in T1 after two rounds of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. The South African became the latest player to reach the clubhouse on 8-under 136 after a lap of Doha that had a bright start, fast finish and solid middle. Starting at 10, Aiken opened with birdies at 10 and 11 to move his score to 6-under and then reeled off 13 straight pars. With the leaderboard so bunched, that left him outside the top 10 but a birdie at 7 and another red number at his final hole of the day put Aiken right where he wants to be. Aiken was the perfect pick for those who like converging trends. He's posted 13-5-4 in three starts on this season's European Tour and has twice finished in the top six in this event. He's a three-time winner on the European Tour, the most recent of those a play-off victory at the 2014 Africa Open.

Silky sand trap skills saw Thomas Aiken confirm T5 in the BMW South African Open after a round four 3-under-par 34-34=69 gave him a total for the week of 14-under 274. The South African made two early birdies at the 2nd and 4th before stumbling with a bogey at the 5th. He opened the back nine with a red number at the 10th and added another with a superb up and down from a greenside bunker at the 15th, shortly showing more sand skills to save par. He was never in contention for the title, with the final group always ahead of the pack, but this result is his fourth top five finish in his last five starts in the South African Open and an exact repeat of his T5 at Glendower GC 12 months ago. It also continues a smart start to the 2017 season after he was T4 in the Alfred Dunhill Championship last month.

Tournament specialist Thomas Aiken enjoyed another good day at the South African Open, finishing with five straight birdies to register a 5-under-par 36-31=67 in his opening round. That's just one swing back from leader and compatriot Trevor Fisher, Jr. and puts Aiken T2 on the live board. The South African has three top fives and a further pair of top 20s in his last five starts in his home Open despite the event being played over three different courses during that run. T5 at Glendower last year, he struggled to make a mark on his return to the par 72 today and had to settle for a opening nine (10-18) comprised only of pars. He broke the sequence with a birdie at 1 but gave the shot back via a bogey-6 at 2. But then Aiken found his usual mojo in this event and splashed red at 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 to finish with a bang and pull within one of the lead.