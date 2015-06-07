Player Page

Adam Bland

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (35) / 8/26/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'0 / 209

Latest News

Recent News

Adam Bland produced a sizzling run of six birdies in seven holes on day one of the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Pines, his eventual 6-under-par 32-34=66 securing a piece of the lead with compatriot Jordan Zunic.
The local pair have a one-shot advantage over Sergio Garcia, Marc Leishman, Peter Senior, Daniel Nisbet and Michael Wright. Bland is a Japan Tour regular and recently posted top 25s in two of its best-known events, the Taiheiyo Masters and Dunlop Phoenix Tournament. Also T37 in last week's Australian Open, the World No. 263 was T22 at Royal Pines in 2013, one of just two appearances he's made at this week's venue. After four opening pars today, he launched himself up the leaderboard by connecting four circles from Nos. 5-8 and, following a par at 9, added two more red numbers at 10 and 11. He hit 7-under with another gain at 16 but swallowed a walk-off bogey at 18. Joint-leader Zunic made eagle there so the pair arrived at -6 in very different ways. Bland was third in the European Tour's World Super 6 Perth and T5 in the Fiji International earlier this year so deserves respect in these co-sanctioned events. Nov 30 - 3:36 AM
More Adam Bland Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
200810 0 0 021501000
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 