Adam Bland Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (35) / 8/26/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'0 / 209

Latest News Recent News

Adam Bland produced a sizzling run of six birdies in seven holes on day one of the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Pines, his eventual 6-under-par 32-34=66 securing a piece of the lead with compatriot Jordan Zunic. The local pair have a one-shot advantage over Sergio Garcia, Marc Leishman, Peter Senior, Daniel Nisbet and Michael Wright. Bland is a Japan Tour regular and recently posted top 25s in two of its best-known events, the Taiheiyo Masters and Dunlop Phoenix Tournament. Also T37 in last week's Australian Open, the World No. 263 was T22 at Royal Pines in 2013, one of just two appearances he's made at this week's venue. After four opening pars today, he launched himself up the leaderboard by connecting four circles from Nos. 5-8 and, following a par at 9, added two more red numbers at 10 and 11. He hit 7-under with another gain at 16 but swallowed a walk-off bogey at 18. Joint-leader Zunic made eagle there so the pair arrived at -6 in very different ways. Bland was third in the European Tour's World Super 6 Perth and T5 in the Fiji International earlier this year so deserves respect in these co-sanctioned events.

Adam Bland beat Aussie compatriot Jason Scrivener by 1 hole in the consolation match to secure third place at the inaugural ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth. This completes an impressive two weeks for the 34-year-old, who arrived in Western Australia on the back of finishing runner-up at the Victoria Open. After taking T2 in the 54-hole stroke play section on Saturday, Bland will have felt he deserved to go deep into the match play portion and so it proved. After receiving a bye into the last 16 courtesy of his top eight seeding, Bland won his final hole against Thomas Detry before completing the job at the second Shootout Hole. A first-hole birdie and five pars were enough to beat fellow Aussie Adam Blyth in the last eight and he then stunned tournament favorite Louis Oosthuizen in the quarters after pulling all square after 5 and sinking the South African at the 3rd Shoothout Hole. Hopes of a first European Tour win were ended with a 1 hole defeat to eventual winner Brett Rumford in the semis but he boosted his final pay cheque by beating Scrivener in the 3/4 playoff match.

Adam Bland was runner-up in last week's Victorian Open on the Australasian Tour; he'll now aim to take that good play into the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth. Bland, who plies his trade locally, has plenty of experience at this week's venue, Lake Karrinyup, and has cashed the last two times it's staged the European Tour's Perth International. The best of those was T34 in 2013. Before his second place last Sunday, Bland had posted T15 in the Asian Tour's Myanmar Open. Looking back at his form on Australian soil shows seven top 10s from his last 12 starts although this is a much tougher field than he's used to. His game is in good shape though so he could emerge as one of the best home players. Source: EuropeanTour.com