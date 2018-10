Julien Guerrier Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (33) / 7/1/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 176

Latest News Recent News

Julien Guerrier was 5-under with three holes to finish and tied for second on the leaderboard when the action was suspended in round two of the British Masters at windy Walton Heath in England. Play will resume at 8:00 a.m. local time on Friday. The Frenchman went out in the penultimate group from 10th tee today and couldn't get finished before the light faded. Still, that was a fine day's work for the World No. 208, who had advanced 19 spots up the leaderboard to pull level with Matt Wallace and sit three behind leader Eddie Pepperell. The key was keeping the bogeys away and he did a superb job of that, firing 12 pars and three birdies on the day. Those gains came at the par-5 11th, the par-3 17th and the par-4 1st. Guerrier might also fancy himself to pull closer to Pepperell early on Saturday as he played his three remaining holes (7-9) in par-eagle-birdie in a first-round 70.

In his first appearance at Crans-sur-Sierre in 12 years, Julien Guerrier twirled a 5-under-par 33-32=65 in round one of the Omega European Masters, currently placing him T2 in the clubhouse and just one back from leader Maximilian Kieffer. The Frenchman was an amateur when he played this event for the first and only time in 2006 and struggled to 8-over, easily missing the cut. A two-time winner on the Challenge Tour last year, Guerrier will hope today's fast start in the Swiss Alps can pave the way for a first European Tour success. With four top 10s this season, including T9 at the Czech Masters two weeks ago, he's certainly capable of making a title challenge. He started today from 10th tee and swallowed a bogey out of the gate but that was to be his only blemish. The World No. 204 hit back with birdie-4 at 14 and followed it with eagle-3 at the next. On his second nine, he added red numbers at 1, 6 and 7 to match the 65 he started with at July's Scottish Open.

Julien Guerrier has three top tens this season but he's hit a sticky patch heading into this week's Nordea Masters at Hills GC in Sweden. The Frenchman finished third in Oman, T9 at the Open de Espana and sixth at the Sicilian Open in his first ten starts of the campaign but hasn't cracked the top 50 in any of his last seven. He has at least cashed in his last three and opened with 65 before falling back to T55 in Scotland so there are some signs of promise. Guerrier is 3-for-3 in this event and enjoyed his best finish of T26 at Barseback 12 months ago. Source: EuropeanTour.com