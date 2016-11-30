Louis Oosthuizen Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (34) / 10/19/1982 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 170

Latest News Recent News

Making his tournament debut, World No. 29 Louis Oosthuizen painted a bogey-free 6-under-par 32-33=65 in the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open to throw 16-under 268 on the board, up 10 places to T3, one shy of 72-hole clubhouse leader Webb Simpson, who shot 64. The 34-year-old was making his third start of the season and this is his first finish inside the top 40. After kicking off in 68-67-68, he began the final round on 10-under (T12), six back of 54-hole leader Byeong Hun An. The South African, blemish-free over his final 36 holes, striped 11 (of 14) fairways and peppered 16 greens in regulation, posting 1.688 putts per GIR and 2.634 SG: Putting. For the week, he carded one eagle and 17 birdies, six in R4, against one bogey and one double.

Louis Oosthuizen concocted a 4-under-par 36-31=67 during round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, earning him a spot inside the top 10 with a two-day tally of 7-under 135. World No. 29 took a warmup lap around TPC Scottsdale, posting a respectable 3-under 68 in his competitive debut at the venue. One day later, and he appeared to have it all figured out. Oosthuizen split 10 (of 14) fairways today en route to 16 greens in regulation. That kind of ball-striking makes it easy to score, despite losing 0.355 strokes putting on the round. The biggest culprit there was a missed 4'3" birdie attempt at the par-4 eighth. The highlights of the round came just prior to that, sticking his 263-yard approach to 5'3" at the par-5 third, setting up an easy eagle splash and then backing that up with a 48'4" hole out for birdie at the par-3 fourth. The lone blemish on the scorecard came at the closing par-4 18th where Oosthuizen found water off the tee, eventually leading to a double bogey.

World No. 27 Louis Oosthuizen makes final preparations for his Farmers Insurance Open debut and kicks off on No. 10 tee at Torrey Pines North. UPDATE: Oosthuizen posted rounds of 71-72-70-73 and is currently T41 on the leaderboard. The 34-year-old is making his 119th career start on TOUR with just the one win at the 2010 Open Championship. He has five career runners-up, most recently at the 2016 WGC-Dell Match Play 44 weeks ago, and had a nice run in the FedExCup Playoffs of T18-T8-T17, exiting at 38th in the FEC standings. The South African is making his second start of the season after a T45 at the no-cut WGC-HSBC Champions back in October, but did post solo 9th (of 17) at the unofficial Hero World Challenge eight weeks ago in his most recent action. Source: PGATOUR.com