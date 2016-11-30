Player Page

Louis Oosthuizen

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (34) / 10/19/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 170

Making his tournament debut, World No. 29 Louis Oosthuizen painted a bogey-free 6-under-par 32-33=65 in the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open to throw 16-under 268 on the board, up 10 places to T3, one shy of 72-hole clubhouse leader Webb Simpson, who shot 64.
The 34-year-old was making his third start of the season and this is his first finish inside the top 40. After kicking off in 68-67-68, he began the final round on 10-under (T12), six back of 54-hole leader Byeong Hun An. The South African, blemish-free over his final 36 holes, striped 11 (of 14) fairways and peppered 16 greens in regulation, posting 1.688 putts per GIR and 2.634 SG: Putting. For the week, he carded one eagle and 17 birdies, six in R4, against one bogey and one double. Feb 5 - 5:06 PM
