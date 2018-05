Richard Sterne Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (36) / 8/27/1981 Ht / Wt: 5'7" / 150

Richard Sterne splashed 10 birdies on his card, including three straight to finish, to complete an 8-under-par 33-30=63 in round one of the Italian Open, good enough for a share of the lead with English duo Robert Rock and Laurie Canter. The trio are two shots clear of a nine-man bunch at 6-under which includes Danny Willett, Thomas Pieters, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Ross Fisher. The field took advantage of the easy scoring conditions at the softened Gardagolf CC today and, playing in the fifth last group from 10th tee, Sterne didn't want to miss the party and posted red at 11, 12, 13 and 15 before closing par-bogey-par to be out in 33. The lead still seemed a long way off at that point but, despite an interruption for bad weather during his second nine, the South African produced another pair of birdie trios with gains at 2, 3 and 4 and 7, 8 and 9. He gave one back between those sets with bogey-4 at 5. This is the first time the 36-year-old has topped the leaderboard on day one since he did it in back-to-back weeks (Dubai Desert Classic and Joburg Open) in February 2013. He went on to finish second in the former and win the latter so the six-time European Tour winner will hope to take advantage in similar fashion here.

Richard Sterne needs a lift from his sedate current and course form as he heads to this week's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha GC in Qatar. It's never quite happened for the short South African at this venue. It's not so much that he has big problems with the layout, more that he hasn't found the secret to going low. He's 3-for-5 with weekend finishes of T21-T27-T33, but only one of his 16 laps has been sub-70 and that was nothing more dramatic than 68. His form is about the same: on a run of 19-for-21 having played four rounds in his last 13 starts yet only once creeping inside the top ten (T9 in the European Masters). Ranked eighth for Ball Striking whilst T37 in last week's NBO Oman Open. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Richard Sterne will seek to utilise his extensive experience when he tees it up in the Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis course at Emirates GC in the United Arab Emirates this week. At first glance the South African's record has only one standout effort (when T2 in 2013) and one half-decent shot (T16 in 2006). Otherwise, whilst 9-for-11 (the missed cuts came on debut in 2003 and last year), he has never finished better than T33. But there is a curio within that log book: For the first three years of his visits he struggled in round one (76-73-72) and did so again last year (73). In between, however, he always broke 70, was T4 after 18 holes in 2011 and 2012, and led following a 62 in 2013. He's also made two quick starts this year: 67 for T4 in the South African Open (T20) and 68 for T8 last week in Abu Dhabi (T19). Source: EuropeanTour.com