Jamie Donaldson

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (41) / 10/19/1975
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 174

Jamie Donaldson smoothed a second round 4-under-par 35-34=69 at Barseback Golf and Country Club to hit the 36-hole stage on 8-under 138, two clear of the field in the Nordea Masters.
The Welshman has burst from a terrible slump in form this week, having not made a top ten since May last year and not featured in the top ten at the end of any round since the PGA Championship in August. But his second 69 of the week took him from T2 at the start of play to the sole lead, two swings clear of Renato Paratore. He opened proceedings with a birdie-3 at the first followed by ten straight pars. He twice made back-to-back par breakers on the back nine, at 12 and 13 (from 20'0"), then 16 and 17 (from kick-in range), with a bogey-4 at the 15th in between. He's held three solo halfway leads on the European Tour, winning once - the 2014 Czech Masters, which is when he last led a European Tour event on his own at the end of a round. Jun 2 - 12:39 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 022100310
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Zurich Classic of New Orleansn/a0001022310
 

 