Jamie Donaldson Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (41) / 10/19/1975 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 174

Jamie Donaldson smoothed a second round 4-under-par 35-34=69 at Barseback Golf and Country Club to hit the 36-hole stage on 8-under 138, two clear of the field in the Nordea Masters. The Welshman has burst from a terrible slump in form this week, having not made a top ten since May last year and not featured in the top ten at the end of any round since the PGA Championship in August. But his second 69 of the week took him from T2 at the start of play to the sole lead, two swings clear of Renato Paratore. He opened proceedings with a birdie-3 at the first followed by ten straight pars. He twice made back-to-back par breakers on the back nine, at 12 and 13 (from 20'0"), then 16 and 17 (from kick-in range), with a bogey-4 at the 15th in between. He's held three solo halfway leads on the European Tour, winning once - the 2014 Czech Masters, which is when he last led a European Tour event on his own at the end of a round.

Jamie Donaldson was runner-up the last time Barseback Golf & Country Club staged the Nordea Masters in 2009 and he's flying high again at the Swedish course after hoisting up a bogey-free 4-under-par 36-33=69 in round one, good enough for T2 in the clubhouse. That's just a single swing behind leader Renato Paratore of Italy. The Welshman has gone over a year without as much as a top 20 and has cashed just three times in nine starts this season with a best of T29. But recalling his good memories of Barseback, where he was also T16 in the 2003 edition, the former Ryder Cup hero produced his lowest opening lap of the season. Starting at 10, Donaldson kept it steady on his opening nine, signing for eight pars and grabbing his first circle at 9. He added circles at 1 and 2 and finished with a walk-off birdie at 9 to complete an excellent morning's work.

Jamie Donaldson heads to the BMW South African Open at Glendower GC in desperate need of arresting a poor run of results. Fourth on the Race to Dubai rankings in 2013, fifth in 2014, including a starring role in the European Ryder Cup victory, life was pretty sweet for the Welshman. He then opted to try out the PGA Tour and the split schedule has not quite worked, not aided by a self-inflicted gardening injury exactly 12 months ago. He’s twice failed to retain his PGA card and has followed those two stellar campaigns in Europe with 48th and then 87th last year. T10 in May’s Irish Open and T26 in June’s St Jude Classic he is just 3-for-11 since then, with a best of T42 and not been seen since withdrawing from the British Masters in early October. He’s 11-for-15 in South Africa with six top 20 finishes and a best of T2 in the 2013 Nedbank Challenge. Source: EuropeanTour.com