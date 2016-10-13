Jamie Donaldson

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Dead-End Street
Jun 2
Podcast: Missing Trout
Jun 2
Waiver Wired: Go Go, Domingo
Jun 1
Dose: Astros Trounce Twins
Jun 1
June Top 300 Overall
Jun 1
June Reliever Rankings
Jun 1
June Outfielder Rankings
Jun 1
June Starter Rankings
Jun 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Francisco Liriano activated for Friday start
Kyle Schwarber moved down to No. 7 spot
Calhoun cracks pair of homers against Twins
Sanchez goes deep twice in rout of Blue Jays
Hicks plates six as part of four-hit night
Street now dealing with triceps tightness
Greinke goes seven strong in win over Marlins
Trumbo leads homer parade in win over Red Sox
Rangers to designate Sam Dyson for assignment
Cameron Maybin (oblique) lands on 10-day DL
Parra stays hot with four hits Thursday
Sano (illness) back after two-game absence
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Koetter, Winston talk up Chris Godwin at OTAs
Joe Mixon inks his rookie deal with Bengals
Broncos S Parks facing harassment charges
Corey Coleman dealing with a 'sore hamstring'
Cameron Meredith dealing with thumb injury
Ravens' Tavon Young diagnosed with torn ACL
Elvis Dumervil working out for the 49ers
Colts take flier on 26-YO Christine Michael
Abdullah reveals foot injury was Lisfranc
Latavius Murray ready 'at some point' in camp
OC promises to use both Murray and Henry
Russell Wilson 'looks great moving around'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Durant Dominates Game 1
Jun 2
NBA Podcast for May 31
May 31
Stats: Warriors Finals Preview
May 30
Mailbag: LeBron's Proper Place
May 29
Stats: Cavs Finals Preview
May 28
Dose: Finals Facts and Stats
May 28
Risers & Fallers: PF Edition
May 27
Dose: Week in Review
May 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Upgrade: Kevin Durant scores 38 points in win
Stephen Curry scores 28 points in Game 1 win
LeBron drops 28-15-8 with 8 turnovers in loss
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in loss to GSW
Kevin Love has playoff career-high 21 boards
Tristan Thompson doesn't score in 22 minutes
Kyrie, J.R., LeBron, Love & Tristan starting
Steph, Klay, KD, Dray & Zaza starting Game 1
Lue suggests LeBron will guard Kevin Durant
Iguodala, Pachulia 'ready to go' for Game 1
Woj: Kings waive Anthony Tolliver on Thursday
Willie Reed to decline his player option
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: Avs, Canucks
Jun 1
Pod: Are the Preds Toast?
Jun 1
Dose: Penguins up 2-0 in SCF
Jun 1
Penguins win the first one
May 30
Rotoworld's Stanley Cup Picks
May 27
Pod: Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Penguins Going Back to SCF
May 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Nick Bonino day-to-day with lower-body injury
Ducks and assistant Paul MacLean part ways
Laviolette declines to name starter for GM 3
Matt Murray comes up big for Pens in Game 2
Kris Letang (neck) is making progress
Bruins sign prospect Anders Bjork to ELC
Derick Brassard (shoulder) out 4-5 months
Brandon Dubinsky undergoes wrist surgery
Colton Sissons continues playoff production
Jake Guentzel scores GWG late in GM 1 of SCF
G Matt Murray solid for Penguins in victory
G Pekka Rinne makes only seven saves in loss
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Dover (Spring)
Jun 1
Caps After Charlotte (Spring)
May 30
Wrapup: Charlotte
May 29
Update: Charlotte (Spring)
May 27
Coke 600 Stats
May 26
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 25
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Chad Finchum set for XFINITY debut at Dover
Daniel Suarez is fastest rookie in Dover P1
Matt Kenseth second-fast in Dover Practice 1
Kyle Larson fastest in Dover Cup Practice 1
New sponsor for Cody Ware at Monster Mile
McLeod welcomes Jordan Anderson at Dover
Matt Tifft: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Kyle Larson paces Dover XFINITY Practice 1
Heroes Haven sponsors Smithley at Dover
Truex: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
Gragson fastest in final Dover truck practice
Kyle Larson: Double Duty at the Monster Mile
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Memorial Tournament: Rankings
May 30
Expert Picks: the Memorial
May 30
Kisner wins DEAN & DELUCA
May 29
Nordea Masters Preview
May 29
Expert Picks: DEAN & DELUCA
May 23
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
BMW PGA Championship preview
May 22
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Donaldson claims Nordea Masters halfway lead
Orrin consolidates; still tied 1st at Nordea
Storm continues good form; ties Nordea lead
Dufner co-leads after R1 in Dublin, Ohio
Jordan Spieth strikes early at Jack's Place
Orrin takes share of lead at Nordea Masters
David Lingmerth leads early at the Memorial
Summerhays starts strong at the Memorial
Spaun WDs from the Memorial with a rib injury
Paratore is early pacemaker in Nordea Masters
Stenson ready for home game at Nordea Masters
Reed rounding into form ahead of the Memorial
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Former four-star Texas LB Fowler to transfer
Stud S prospect Overshown pledges to Texas
Four-star ATH Burney commits to Gators
LB Jennings opts to leave the Crimson Tide
Former SD minor leaguer walks on at Boise St.
Ramsey will stay at Georgia, won't transfer
Sutton was a top-15 talent in '17 NFL Draft
KSU denies release to 35 of Sutton's schools
All-AAC HM Navy soph S Gilman to transfer
LSU 5-star soph CB Smith anounces transfer
Auburn loses RB/LB Davis to South Carolina
Ex-ND LB Barajas transferrs to Illinois State
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
Sean's Super Subs - GW38
May 18
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Schmeichel sidelined for Denmark
NUFC close in on their first summer signing
Toure signs new Man City contract
Southampton hoping to hold on to Van Dijk
Griezmann move unlikely & Zlatan's exit looms
Darren Fletcher trades Albion for Stoke City
Zlatan wants Manchester United/England stay
Moses scheduled for toe surgery
What's next for Arsenal after Wenger deal?
Real Madrid eye Chelsea star
Cazorla is struggling to play again in 2017
Newcastle keen on signing MCFC centre-back
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jamie Donaldson
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
41
) / 10/19/1975
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 174
Latest News
Recent News
Jamie Donaldson smoothed a second round 4-under-par 35-34=69 at Barseback Golf and Country Club to hit the 36-hole stage on 8-under 138, two clear of the field in the Nordea Masters.
The Welshman has burst from a terrible slump in form this week, having not made a top ten since May last year and not featured in the top ten at the end of any round since the PGA Championship in August. But his second 69 of the week took him from T2 at the start of play to the sole lead, two swings clear of Renato Paratore. He opened proceedings with a birdie-3 at the first followed by ten straight pars. He twice made back-to-back par breakers on the back nine, at 12 and 13 (from 20'0"), then 16 and 17 (from kick-in range), with a bogey-4 at the 15th in between. He's held three solo halfway leads on the European Tour, winning once - the 2014 Czech Masters, which is when he last led a European Tour event on his own at the end of a round.
Jun 2 - 12:39 PM
Jamie Donaldson was runner-up the last time Barseback Golf & Country Club staged the Nordea Masters in 2009 and he's flying high again at the Swedish course after hoisting up a bogey-free 4-under-par 36-33=69 in round one, good enough for T2 in the clubhouse.
That's just a single swing behind leader Renato Paratore of Italy. The Welshman has gone over a year without as much as a top 20 and has cashed just three times in nine starts this season with a best of T29. But recalling his good memories of Barseback, where he was also T16 in the 2003 edition, the former Ryder Cup hero produced his lowest opening lap of the season. Starting at 10, Donaldson kept it steady on his opening nine, signing for eight pars and grabbing his first circle at 9. He added circles at 1 and 2 and finished with a walk-off birdie at 9 to complete an excellent morning's work.
Jun 1 - 7:20 AM
Jamie Donaldson heads to the BMW South African Open at Glendower GC in desperate need of arresting a poor run of results.
Fourth on the Race to Dubai rankings in 2013, fifth in 2014, including a starring role in the European Ryder Cup victory, life was pretty sweet for the Welshman. He then opted to try out the PGA Tour and the split schedule has not quite worked, not aided by a self-inflicted gardening injury exactly 12 months ago. He’s twice failed to retain his PGA card and has followed those two stellar campaigns in Europe with 48th and then 87th last year. T10 in May’s Irish Open and T26 in June’s St Jude Classic he is just 3-for-11 since then, with a best of T42 and not been seen since withdrawing from the British Masters in early October. He’s 11-for-15 in South Africa with six top 20 finishes and a best of T2 in the 2013 Nedbank Challenge.
Jan 10 - 3:04 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Jamie Donaldson played eight holes in the first round of the British Masters at The Grove before departing the scene.
The Welshman had made three bogeys and one triple bogey-6 at the par-three third hole before withdrawing; he cited an arm injury to the European Tour press office. There was no news added as to the long term implications.
Thu, Oct 13, 2016 11:43:00 AM
Donaldson claims Nordea Masters halfway lead
Jun 2 - 12:39 PM
Donaldson thrives on return to Barseback G&CC
Jun 1 - 7:20 AM
Donaldson returns from injury after 3 months
Jan 10 - 3:04 PM
Donaldson withdraws from British Masters
Thu, Oct 13, 2016 11:43:00 AM
More Jamie Donaldson Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
T. Clark
PGA
(548)
2
T. Woods
PGA
(536)
3
C. Villegas
PGA
(534)
4
J. Overton
PGA
(533)
5
K. Na
PGA
(531)
6
J. Spaun
PGA
(531)
7
K. Stadler
PGA
(519)
8
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(489)
9
R. McIlroy
PGA
(486)
10
S. O'Hair
PGA
(434)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
1
0
0
0
0
22
10
0
3
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
n/a
0
0
0
10
22
3
1
0
Headlines
Memorial Tournament: Rankings
May 30
Matt Kuchar is a past champion and a former runner-up at the Memorial Tournament who also claimed a T4 at Muirfield Village last year.
More GOL Columns
»
Memorial Tournament: Rankings
May 30
»
Expert Picks: the Memorial
May 30
»
Kisner wins DEAN & DELUCA
May 29
»
Nordea Masters Preview
May 29
»
Expert Picks: DEAN & DELUCA
May 23
»
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
»
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
»
BMW PGA Championship preview
May 22
GOL Headlines
»
Donaldson claims Nordea Masters halfway lead
»
Orrin consolidates; still tied 1st at Nordea
»
Storm continues good form; ties Nordea lead
»
Dufner co-leads after R1 in Dublin, Ohio
»
Jordan Spieth strikes early at Jack's Place
»
Orrin takes share of lead at Nordea Masters
»
David Lingmerth leads early at the Memorial
»
Summerhays starts strong at the Memorial
»
Spaun WDs from the Memorial with a rib injury
»
Paratore is early pacemaker in Nordea Masters
»
Stenson ready for home game at Nordea Masters
»
Reed rounding into form ahead of the Memorial
GOL Links
»
FanDuel golf is here — play now!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved