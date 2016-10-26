Player Page

David Toms

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (50) / 1/4/1967
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 160

Prior to the start of his opening round tee time, David Toms has withdrawn from THE PLAYERS, citing a back injury.
Toms was set to start his week with a 2:25 p.m. ET tee time today but will instead sit this week out. He's been dormant on the PGA TOUR since a missed cut at the Sony Open in January. Since then, he's spent his time on the senior circuit (8-for-8 but just one top 10). Toms still has full status thanks to his 124th place finish in the FedExCup last season, but he appears to be drifting toward the PGA TOUR Champions. May 11 - 8:58 AM
Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201720 0 0 0461301210
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000625410
Safeway Openn/a000721800
 

 