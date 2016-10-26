David Toms Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (50) / 1/4/1967 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 160

Latest News Recent News

Prior to the start of his opening round tee time, David Toms has withdrawn from THE PLAYERS, citing a back injury. Toms was set to start his week with a 2:25 p.m. ET tee time today but will instead sit this week out. He's been dormant on the PGA TOUR since a missed cut at the Sony Open in January. Since then, he's spent his time on the senior circuit (8-for-8 but just one top 10). Toms still has full status thanks to his 124th place finish in the FedExCup last season, but he appears to be drifting toward the PGA TOUR Champions. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)

David Toms brings plenty of course knowledge back to TPC Sawgrass for his appearance at THE PLAYERS this week in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The 50-year-old has played just once on the PGA TOUR since becoming eligible for the senior circuit in January. He is just 1-for-3 on the main stage this season but 8-for-8 on the PGA TOUR Champions. Surprisingly he's found just one top 10 against the greyhairs so perhaps that's why he's spent a majority of his time away from the PGA TOUR. Given his lack of stellar form, it would be a bit of a surprise to see him contend this week at TPC Sawgrass. In 22 previous PLAYERS visits, he is 11-for-22 with seven top 25s. Source: PGATOUR.com

13-time PGA TOUR winner David Toms contests his 11th overall Sanderson Farms Championship and third straight at the Country Club of Jackson. This is Toms' 613th career TOUR start and second of the season after a missed cut (by four) at the Safeway Open (74-71). Last season, his 24th, the now 49-year-old finished 124th in the FedExCup standings, ending with a MC at The Barclays (by 11) at 15-over 79-77=156. His lone top 10 in 19 events was here at the SFC where he was a 54-hole co-leader and closed in 3-under 69 for T2, his second straight top 10 (T9/2015). The Louisiana native and resident's last win came at the 2011 Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Source: PGATOUR.com