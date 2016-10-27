Rob Oppenheim Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (37) / 1/12/1980 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 165

Playing Pebble Beach Golf Links, sponsor invite Rod Oppenheim crafted a 4-under-par 33-35=68 in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to reach 9-under 206, up five places on the live leaderboard to T3, two shy of clubhouse leader Brandt Snedeker. The 39-year-old finished 158th in FedExCup points last season and then agonizingly finished 26th (excluding The 25) in Web.com Tour Finals money, $392.15 behind No. 25 Tim Wilkinson. This is only his second start of the season on TOUR, joining a T72 (of 76) at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms back in October. The Rollins College alum striped 12 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, gaining 2.146 strokes tee-to-green and 0.706 strokes with the flat stick. He squared a lone bogey-5 at 16, whiffing a par-saver from 35 inches, but outpaced it with five birdies at 2, 6, 7, 12 and 18, four from inside of six feet with a long of 16'10" at the par-3 12th. Oppenheim's career best (and lone top 10) in 25 starts is T10 at the 2016 Quicken Loans National.

Sponsor invite Rob Oppenheim breezed through Spyglass Hill Golf Course in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, piecing together a 3-under-par 35-34=69 to reach 5-under 138 on the week, good for T8 on the live leaderboard. Oppenheim opened with a ho-hum, three-birdie/two-bogey effort in round one at Monterey Peninsula Country Club. The excitement level didn't raise too much in the second round, but he added one more birdie this time. It's steady short-game that is helping Oppenheim so far, going 10-for-10 scrambling on the week. His two blemishes have come on three-putts. The 36-year-old has no PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season, but he's certainly taking advantage of this week's opportunity. Next on the docket, is a round-three appointment with Pebble Beach Golf Links. Barring a complete blowup, he will close out his week on the same course Sunday.

In the field on a sponsor's invite, Rob Oppenheim readies for this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. With no PGA TOUR card to his name, Oppenheim is limited to sponsor exemptions and open qualifying. So far, that's earned him just one start this season. Oppenheim received a sponsor's invite to the Sanderson Farms Championship in October and turned that into a T72 finish. He opened with a 6-under 66 that week to find himself T5 after day one. This will be Oppenheim's second appearance at the AT&T Pro-Am, finishing T70 last year in his debut. The 37-year-old is a long shot to contend this week, but motivation to earn more playing time can sometimes be a powerful tool. Source: PGATOUR.com