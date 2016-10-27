Rob Oppenheim

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 11
Bailey, Perkins Hit Roadblocks
Feb 10
Podcast: Mets Check-In
Feb 10
Podcast: Reds Check-In
Feb 9
Bullpen Review: NL East
Feb 8
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
Podcast: Giants Check-In
Feb 6
Lowdown: Hammel Finds A Home
Feb 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cubs avoid arbitration with Pedro Strop
Dodgers will re-sign Utley to one-year deal
Dodgers agree to deal with Franklin Gutierrez
Padres in mix for Travis Wood, Jered Weaver
Blue Jays finalize deal with RP Joe Smith
Perkins experiencing more shoulder issues
Byung Ho Park clears waivers, still with MIN
Thor says he has put on 17 lbs this offseason
Twins have 'talked about' 1B/DH Pedro Alvarez
Phelps wins arb case vs. Marlins, gets $4.6M
Braves void Jordan Walden's minors contract
Wilson going full-time with car racing, sales
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 10
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 9
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 9
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Feb 6
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Feb 6
Daily Dose: Pats On Top Again
Feb 6
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bills GM open to starting Cardale Jones at QB
D-Jax would like to re-sign with Washington
'Good chance' Cousins gets more than Luck
Raiders give Jack Del Rio 4-year extension
Vikings move on from RG Brandon Fusco
Report: Eagles expected to pursue Jeffery
Area scout stands up for Oklahoma RB Mixon
Redskins C Kory Lichtensteiger calls it quits
Eagles expected to shop SLB Mychal Kendricks
'Make or break' 2017 season for Randall Cobb?
Falcons promote Manuel to coordinate defense
Tyrod Taylor not open to contract restructure
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 17
Feb 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 11
Feb 11
Dose: They Are Legend
Feb 11
Mailbag: Midseason Malaise
Feb 10
Stew: The Crawford Renaissance
Feb 10
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 10
Feb 10
Dose: Jabari Tears ACL Again
Feb 10
Stuck in Mediocrity
Feb 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Blake Griffin drops a 20-12-8 line in win
Frank Kaminsky scores 20 points vs. Clippers
Nicolas Batum scores 25 points in loss to LAC
Nerlens Noel starts, Okafor to bench
Joel Embiid (knee) has minor meniscus tear
Deron Williams (toe) will be active Saturday
Eric Gordon (back) will not play vs. Phoenix
Jimmy Butler (heel) questionable vs. Wolves
Dion Waiters (ankle) will not play in Philly
Kyrie, Liggins, Bron, Love & Tristan starting
Ersan Ilyasova (hip) will play vs. the Heat
Michael Beasley starts, John Henson to bench
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Give Dubnyk Some Love
Feb 11
Dubnyk earns his 30th Victory
Feb 11
Pay Attention to the Schedule
Feb 10
Thornton Ends Unusual Run
Feb 10
Fantasy Nuggets Week 18
Feb 9
Podcast: Bruins Starting Fresh
Feb 9
Dose: Toews Amazing
Feb 9
Granlund Running Wild
Feb 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Viktor Arvidsson scores fist career hat trick
Patrick Eaves is having a very special season
Horvat cracks triple digits in career points
Anderson blanks Isles in triumphant return
Plekanec to become 12th Hab to play 900 games
Stars to retire Jere Lehtinen's number
Couture day-to-day with undisclosed injury
Craig Anderson gets 1st start since December
Max Pacioretty (flu) misses morning skate
Artemi Panarin nets 1G, 2A in win over WPG
Devan Dubnyk hits 30-win mark on Friday
Red Wings summon Jimmy Howard
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Yeley in Daytona truck opener for AM Racing
Clements set to run full XFINITY season
Shepherd chasing checkered flag at age 75
New crew members for Kurt Busch
2 of 6 top-10s for Patrick came at Daytona
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. best at Bristol
Joey Gase to make first plate start
Kyle Larson 3rd-best at Dover
E Sadler to make 1st Daytona start since 2012
Miller joins MDM for NKNPSE and ARCA races
BBR Music Group to partner with Tyler Reddick
Hemric secures sponsor for Daytona and beyond
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Sponsor invite Oppenheim opens AT&T 69-69-68
Snedeker posts 11-under with 7-birdie 67
Wheatcroft (undisclosed) WD at AT&T Pro-Am
Jason Day joins top spot w/ week-tying-low 64
Derek Fathauer co-leads AT&T after 8-under 64
Perez hits all 13 fairways, 18 greens in R2
Willett leads by 3 in Maybank Championship
Fog suspends R2 of AT&T Pro-Am until Saturday
Spieth early clubhouse leader w/ 7-under 65
Tiger Woods a no-go at Genesis Open or Honda
Schwartzel among notables to MC in Malaysia
Wiesberger leads Maybank; 9 straight birdies
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Myles Garrett: Cowboys comments meant as joke
Report: Snyder in hospital for treatment
Report: Stringfellow not invited to Combine
Hawaii promotes DL coach Legi Suiaunoa to DC
Gophs give Fleck five-year, $18 MM contract
Report: McNichols (labrum) to go under knife
Ross to undergo labrum surgery post-Combine
Exec: QB crop is good, 5 could go in Rds. 1-2
NY Daily News asks: Should NYJ suck for Sam?
Victim: Mixon called my friend a gay slur
DE Garrett will skip the Draft, watch at home
Bama RB Emmons undergoing 2nd foot surgery
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 25
Feb 11
Sean's Super Subs - GW25
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW25
Feb 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Feb 10
DFS Soccer: Week 25
Feb 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 25
Feb 9
AM's Perfect XI - Week 25
Feb 9
The Bargain Hunter-Week 25
Feb 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Tackle in training sidelines Terry
The Foxes face a potential injury crisis
Sadio Mane is back as Reds dominate
Spurs look bad in losing at Anfield
Martial stars as United extend unbeaten run
Watford come up short at Old Trafford
Black Cats downed by Gabbiadini and co.
Allen goal ends Stoke City winless streak
Gareth McAuley nets a point in stoppage time
Milivojevic debuts, but Palace shut out
Sofiane Feghouli the star as Hammers draw
Lukaku runs out of goal-power on Riverside
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Rob Oppenheim
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 1/12/1980
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Playing Pebble Beach Golf Links, sponsor invite Rod Oppenheim crafted a 4-under-par 33-35=68 in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to reach 9-under 206, up five places on the live leaderboard to T3, two shy of clubhouse leader Brandt Snedeker.
The 39-year-old finished 158th in FedExCup points last season and then agonizingly finished 26th (excluding The 25) in Web.com Tour Finals money, $392.15 behind No. 25 Tim Wilkinson. This is only his second start of the season on TOUR, joining a T72 (of 76) at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms back in October. The Rollins College alum striped 12 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, gaining 2.146 strokes tee-to-green and 0.706 strokes with the flat stick. He squared a lone bogey-5 at 16, whiffing a par-saver from 35 inches, but outpaced it with five birdies at 2, 6, 7, 12 and 18, four from inside of six feet with a long of 16'10" at the par-3 12th. Oppenheim's career best (and lone top 10) in 25 starts is T10 at the 2016 Quicken Loans National.
Feb 11 - 7:42 PM
Sponsor invite Rob Oppenheim breezed through Spyglass Hill Golf Course in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, piecing together a 3-under-par 35-34=69 to reach 5-under 138 on the week, good for T8 on the live leaderboard.
Oppenheim opened with a ho-hum, three-birdie/two-bogey effort in round one at Monterey Peninsula Country Club. The excitement level didn't raise too much in the second round, but he added one more birdie this time. It's steady short-game that is helping Oppenheim so far, going 10-for-10 scrambling on the week. His two blemishes have come on three-putts. The 36-year-old has no PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season, but he's certainly taking advantage of this week's opportunity. Next on the docket, is a round-three appointment with Pebble Beach Golf Links. Barring a complete blowup, he will close out his week on the same course Sunday.
Feb 11 - 12:47 PM
In the field on a sponsor's invite, Rob Oppenheim readies for this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
With no PGA TOUR card to his name, Oppenheim is limited to sponsor exemptions and open qualifying. So far, that's earned him just one start this season. Oppenheim received a sponsor's invite to the Sanderson Farms Championship in October and turned that into a T72 finish. He opened with a 6-under 66 that week to find himself T5 after day one. This will be Oppenheim's second appearance at the AT&T Pro-Am, finishing T70 last year in his debut. The 37-year-old is a long shot to contend this week, but motivation to earn more playing time can sometimes be a powerful tool.
Feb 6 - 7:30 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Rob Oppenheim put on a short-game clinic en route to a 6-under-par 32-34=66 during the opening round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, ending day one just three strokes off the leader Kevin Streelman.
Oppenheim scribbled two pars before a big bang at the par-5 third hole. It was there here managed to hole out from the greenside bunker for eagle. That snowballed into two follow-up birdies at the par-3 fourth and par-5 fifth holes. After the turn he traded three more circles with one bogey. In on a sponsor's invite this week, Oppenheim is looking to make the most this opportunity.
Thu, Oct 27, 2016 07:25:00 PM
Sponsor invite Oppenheim opens AT&T 69-69-68
Feb 11 - 7:42 PM
Oppenheim steady through two rounds at AT&T
Feb 11 - 12:47 PM
Oppenheim searches for spark at AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 6 - 7:30 PM
Oppenheim opens strong at Sanderson Farms
Thu, Oct 27, 2016 07:25:00 PM
More Rob Oppenheim Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
P. Cantlay
PGA
(784)
2
P. Perez
PGA
(684)
3
H. Matsuyama
PGA
(644)
4
K. Stadler
PGA
(634)
5
T. Woods
PGA
(610)
6
J. Overton
PGA
(516)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(489)
8
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(484)
9
R. McIlroy
PGA
(484)
10
C. Knost
PGA
(441)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
17
0
0
1
0
650
169
5
148
18
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Vaughn Taylor returns to the Monterey Peninsula to defend his 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title. He was a surprise winner.
More GOL Columns
»
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
»
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
»
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
»
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
»
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
»
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
»
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
»
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
GOL Headlines
»
Sponsor invite Oppenheim opens AT&T 69-69-68
»
Snedeker posts 11-under with 7-birdie 67
»
Wheatcroft (undisclosed) WD at AT&T Pro-Am
»
Jason Day joins top spot w/ week-tying-low 64
»
Derek Fathauer co-leads AT&T after 8-under 64
»
Perez hits all 13 fairways, 18 greens in R2
»
Willett leads by 3 in Maybank Championship
»
Fog suspends R2 of AT&T Pro-Am until Saturday
»
Spieth early clubhouse leader w/ 7-under 65
»
Tiger Woods a no-go at Genesis Open or Honda
»
Schwartzel among notables to MC in Malaysia
»
Wiesberger leads Maybank; 9 straight birdies
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved