Rob Oppenheim

Age / DOB:  (37) / 1/12/1980
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 165

Playing Pebble Beach Golf Links, sponsor invite Rod Oppenheim crafted a 4-under-par 33-35=68 in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to reach 9-under 206, up five places on the live leaderboard to T3, two shy of clubhouse leader Brandt Snedeker.
The 39-year-old finished 158th in FedExCup points last season and then agonizingly finished 26th (excluding The 25) in Web.com Tour Finals money, $392.15 behind No. 25 Tim Wilkinson. This is only his second start of the season on TOUR, joining a T72 (of 76) at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms back in October. The Rollins College alum striped 12 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, gaining 2.146 strokes tee-to-green and 0.706 strokes with the flat stick. He squared a lone bogey-5 at 16, whiffing a par-saver from 35 inches, but outpaced it with five birdies at 2, 6, 7, 12 and 18, four from inside of six feet with a long of 16'10" at the par-3 12th. Oppenheim's career best (and lone top 10) in 25 starts is T10 at the 2016 Quicken Loans National. Feb 11 - 7:42 PM
