Kyle Reifers Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (33) / 10/13/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 175

Kyle Reifers has pulled his name from the field at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, being replaced by Nicholas Thompson. Reifers arrived with a disappointing five missed cuts over his last six starts. This week looked like a decent spot to bounce back, as he finished T21 here last year, but he has different plans. Reifers did not cite any injury, but that cannot be ruled out given the mid-week change of heart. In his place, Nicholas Thompson gets a chance to take on the three-course rota this week. He is 1-for-7 in this event, with a T7 in 2008 being the clear highlight. Thompson is playing on a Non-Exempt Major Medical with eight starts to earn 454 FEC points or $717,890. Source: PGATOUR.com

Kyle Reifers makes final preparations for his fifth straight appearance in The RSM Classic. The Wake Forest alum is 3-for-4 at the RSM with one finish inside the top 40 -- a T15 on debut in 2012. Last year, the first time the tourney used the two-course rota, he posted a T44, sandwiching 69-67 with bookend even-par 70s. The 33-year-old, who finished a career-best 61st in the FedExCup standings last season, if 3-for-4 in 2016-17 with a best of T35 at the season-opener in Napa. He missed the cut (by two) last week at the OHL Classic on rounds of 70-72. Source: PGATOUR.com

Kyle Reifers is in Carmel, Indiana, for his debut in the BMW Championship and checks in at No. 58 in the FedExCup standings. The 32-year-old entered the Playoffs 52nd in FEC points and has dipped slightly with T68 (Barclays) and T41 last week at the Deutsche Bank (70-71-70-69). The BMW marks his 127th career start on TOUR and this will be his first experience in a no-cut event. Playing his fourth season in the big leagues -- off and on since 2007, the Columbus, Ohio, native is enjoying a career year with eight top 25s in 33 events, five for top 10s, most recently T9 at the opposite-field Barracuda in July. In seven starts since, he's missed three cuts with just one top 30, but it was a T22 at the PGA in his major championship debut. Source: PGATOUR.com