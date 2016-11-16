Player Page

Kyle Reifers

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (33) / 10/13/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 175

Kyle Reifers has pulled his name from the field at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, being replaced by Nicholas Thompson.
Reifers arrived with a disappointing five missed cuts over his last six starts. This week looked like a decent spot to bounce back, as he finished T21 here last year, but he has different plans. Reifers did not cite any injury, but that cannot be ruled out given the mid-week change of heart. In his place, Nicholas Thompson gets a chance to take on the three-course rota this week. He is 1-for-7 in this event, with a T7 in 2008 being the clear highlight. Thompson is playing on a Non-Exempt Major Medical with eight starts to earn 454 FEC points or $717,890. Feb 7 - 11:12 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201790 0 0 03198846870
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a001424610
Farmers Insurance Open3900116401500
CareerBuilder Challengen/a000638820
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000622800
The RSM Classicn/a000824310
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000428400
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open410021546720
CIMB Classic600001153710
Safeway Open3500018441000
 

 