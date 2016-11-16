Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Rangers, Napoli progressing in talks
Report: Yankees keeping tabs on Chris Carter
Romo to sign with Dodgers, pending physical
Nats and White Sox discussing Robertson trade
Royals and Jason Hammel agree to $16M deal
Jacob deGrom says elbow is pain-free
McCutchen moving to RF, Marte to CF
Gausman and Orioles settle at $3.45M
Report: Jays, Joe Smith agree to 1-yr deal
Angels reach minor league deal with Ackley
Jung Ho Kang to enter treatment program
Wilmer Flores beats Mets in arbitration case
Kyle Reifers
Kyle Reifers
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 10/13/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Kyle Reifers has pulled his name from the field at this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, being replaced by Nicholas Thompson.
Reifers arrived with a disappointing five missed cuts over his last six starts. This week looked like a decent spot to bounce back, as he finished T21 here last year, but he has different plans. Reifers did not cite any injury, but that cannot be ruled out given the mid-week change of heart. In his place, Nicholas Thompson gets a chance to take on the three-course rota this week. He is 1-for-7 in this event, with a T7 in 2008 being the clear highlight. Thompson is playing on a Non-Exempt Major Medical with eight starts to earn 454 FEC points or $717,890.
Feb 7 - 11:12 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Kyle Reifers makes final preparations for his fifth straight appearance in The RSM Classic.
The Wake Forest alum is 3-for-4 at the RSM with one finish inside the top 40 -- a T15 on debut in 2012. Last year, the first time the tourney used the two-course rota, he posted a T44, sandwiching 69-67 with bookend even-par 70s. The 33-year-old, who finished a career-best 61st in the FedExCup standings last season, if 3-for-4 in 2016-17 with a best of T35 at the season-opener in Napa. He missed the cut (by two) last week at the OHL Classic on rounds of 70-72.
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 02:32:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Kyle Reifers is in Carmel, Indiana, for his debut in the BMW Championship and checks in at No. 58 in the FedExCup standings.
The 32-year-old entered the Playoffs 52nd in FEC points and has dipped slightly with T68 (Barclays) and T41 last week at the Deutsche Bank (70-71-70-69). The BMW marks his 127th career start on TOUR and this will be his first experience in a no-cut event. Playing his fourth season in the big leagues -- off and on since 2007, the Columbus, Ohio, native is enjoying a career year with eight top 25s in 33 events, five for top 10s, most recently T9 at the opposite-field Barracuda in July. In seven starts since, he's missed three cuts with just one top 30, but it was a T22 at the PGA in his major championship debut.
Wed, Sep 7, 2016 04:05:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Kyle Reifers rocketed up the leaderboard at the Barbasol Championship following a bogey-free, 6-under-par 32-33=65 during round two, placing him inside the top 5 at the moment with a 9-under 133 aggregate.
The Wake Forest product was plastering greens all day, landing 15 in regulation. From there he sprinkled six birdies evenly across the front and back nines, including long-distance bombs at the par-3 eighth and par-3 17th holes, from 22'5" and 18'11" respectively. His great approach play put him in position to score today, and a hot putter sealed the deal. Reifers will now entering the weekend in very good position as he searches for his first career PGA TOUR victory.
Fri, Jul 15, 2016 01:40:00 PM
Reifers backs out of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Feb 7 - 11:12 AM
Reifers readies for his fifth straight RSM
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 02:32:00 PM
Reifers 58th in FEC points ahead of the BMW
Wed, Sep 7, 2016 04:05:00 PM
Reifers takes it low in Round 2 of Barbasol
Fri, Jul 15, 2016 01:40:00 PM
More Kyle Reifers Player News
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
9
0
0
0
0
319
88
4
68
7
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
1
4
24
6
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
39
0
0
1
16
40
15
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
6
38
8
2
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
6
22
8
0
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
8
24
3
1
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
4
28
4
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
41
0
0
2
15
46
7
2
0
CIMB Classic
60
0
0
0
11
53
7
1
0
Safeway Open
35
0
0
0
18
44
10
0
0
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Defending champ Hideki Matsuyama erased a 4-shot deficit with 5-under 66 and then won the Waste Management Phoenix Open in sudden death.
