Grégory Bourdy Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (35) / 4/25/1982 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 150

Gregory Bourdy, the 2009 winner, had only missed the cut once in nine previous appearances at the Hong Kong Open but he won't be playing the weekend this time after a second-round 1-over-par 36-35=71 on Friday and 36-hole total of 6-over 146 left him four shots outside the cut line of 2-over 142. The main damage was done in a first-round 75 and the Frenchman couldn't repair it today after firing three birdies against four bogeys. A good chance to put some early Race to Dubai points on the board has passed him by. A total of 69 players made it through but others to miss the cut at Fanling include: 143- Chase Koepka, Alejandro Canizares ... 144- Soomin Lee, David Howell, Prom Meesawat ... 145- Jeunghun Wang, David Lipsky, Marcus Fraser ... 146- Aaron Rai ... 147- David Drysdale ... 148- Oliver Fisher, Austin Connelly ... 151- Jorge Campillo.

Gregory Bourdy scraped through his back nine to post 1-under-par 33-38=71 on his way to T4 on 14-under 264 in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the Old Course, St. Andrews. The Frenchman finished fully ten swings back of playing partner and winner Tyrrell Hatton but will be pleased with his week’s work. It bettered his previous best in the tournament of T9 in 2009 and is only his third top 20 in 13 visits. Moreover it shores up his season after picking up just one previous top 20 finish. On the front nine he made three birdies at 1, 3 and 7. With a charge on he was not making as much red as his opponents and he struggled with the back nine more too, ticking no holes but squaring 12 and 17. "My driving was not good enough today," he admitted. "I've had a solid game the last few weeks but the results were not so good. So I stayed focused and I stayed patient, a very good week."

Gregory Bourdy is all set to record a career-best finish in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after a third round of 6-under-par 34-32=66 at Carnoustie left him alone in second on 13-under 203. The Frenchman will need something extra special to conquer the 54-hole leader and defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, who leads by five, but he is in prime position to improve on the T9 he recorded in this event back in 2009, his only top ten finish in 12 visits to the tournament. He played the toughest of the tracks on Saturday and plotted a strong path through the back nine, ticking 10, 14 and 16, with just the one error at the 17th. But on the front nine he was electric, making birdie at four holes in a row from the third to skate clear of the pack, even if Hatton set a pace he could not match. The Frenchman has only one top 20 finish this season, T3 in the Shenzhen International, and a repeat of that result would give him hopes of making the lucrative top 65 in the Race to Dubai.