Grégory Bourdy

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (35) / 4/25/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 150

Gregory Bourdy, the 2009 winner, had only missed the cut once in nine previous appearances at the Hong Kong Open but he won't be playing the weekend this time after a second-round 1-over-par 36-35=71 on Friday and 36-hole total of 6-over 146 left him four shots outside the cut line of 2-over 142.
The main damage was done in a first-round 75 and the Frenchman couldn't repair it today after firing three birdies against four bogeys. A good chance to put some early Race to Dubai points on the board has passed him by. A total of 69 players made it through but others to miss the cut at Fanling include: 143- Chase Koepka, Alejandro Canizares ... 144- Soomin Lee, David Howell, Prom Meesawat ... 145- Jeunghun Wang, David Lipsky, Marcus Fraser ... 146- Aaron Rai ... 147- David Drysdale ... 148- Oliver Fisher, Austin Connelly ... 151- Jorge Campillo. Nov 24 - 7:43 AM
