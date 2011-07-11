Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Rookie Austin Cook wins RSM
Nov 20
Challenge Tour Graduate Report
Nov 20
Hong Kong Open Preview
Nov 20
Expert Picks: RSM Classic
Nov 14
The RSM Classic Preview
Nov 14
Kizzire breaks through at OHL
Nov 13
DP World Tour Preview
Nov 13
Expert Picks: OHL Classic
Nov 7
Grégory Bourdy
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 4/25/1982
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 150
Latest News
Recent News
Gregory Bourdy, the 2009 winner, had only missed the cut once in nine previous appearances at the Hong Kong Open but he won't be playing the weekend this time after a second-round 1-over-par 36-35=71 on Friday and 36-hole total of 6-over 146 left him four shots outside the cut line of 2-over 142.
The main damage was done in a first-round 75 and the Frenchman couldn't repair it today after firing three birdies against four bogeys. A good chance to put some early Race to Dubai points on the board has passed him by. A total of 69 players made it through but others to miss the cut at Fanling include:
143
- Chase Koepka, Alejandro Canizares ...
144
- Soomin Lee, David Howell, Prom Meesawat ...
145
- Jeunghun Wang, David Lipsky, Marcus Fraser ...
146
- Aaron Rai ...
147
- David Drysdale ...
148
- Oliver Fisher, Austin Connelly ...
151
- Jorge Campillo.
Nov 24 - 7:43 AM
Gregory Bourdy scraped through his back nine to post 1-under-par 33-38=71 on his way to T4 on 14-under 264 in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the Old Course, St. Andrews.
The Frenchman finished fully ten swings back of playing partner and winner Tyrrell Hatton but will be pleased with his week’s work. It bettered his previous best in the tournament of T9 in 2009 and is only his third top 20 in 13 visits. Moreover it shores up his season after picking up just one previous top 20 finish. On the front nine he made three birdies at 1, 3 and 7. With a charge on he was not making as much red as his opponents and he struggled with the back nine more too, ticking no holes but squaring 12 and 17. "My driving was not good enough today," he admitted. "I've had a solid game the last few weeks but the results were not so good. So I stayed focused and I stayed patient, a very good week."
Oct 8 - 1:50 PM
Gregory Bourdy is all set to record a career-best finish in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after a third round of 6-under-par 34-32=66 at Carnoustie left him alone in second on 13-under 203.
The Frenchman will need something extra special to conquer the 54-hole leader and defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, who leads by five, but he is in prime position to improve on the T9 he recorded in this event back in 2009, his only top ten finish in 12 visits to the tournament. He played the toughest of the tracks on Saturday and plotted a strong path through the back nine, ticking 10, 14 and 16, with just the one error at the 17th. But on the front nine he was electric, making birdie at four holes in a row from the third to skate clear of the pack, even if Hatton set a pace he could not match. The Frenchman has only one top 20 finish this season, T3 in the Shenzhen International, and a repeat of that result would give him hopes of making the lucrative top 65 in the Race to Dubai.
Oct 7 - 1:33 PM
Grégory Bourdy owns a pair of top seven finishes in the Portugal Masters and heads back to Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course this week for another crack.
This will be the Frenchman's ninth start at the venue, his peaks coming with T7 in both 2008 and 2014 although the latter was in a year when rain caused the tournament to be reduced to 36 holes. Also T22 in 2010, Bourdy needs to find something to make the top 60 who contest the season-ending DP Tour Championship. He's qualified for five of the last seven but finds himself outside the top 60 this time having banked just a single top 10 this season, T3 in April's Shenzhen International in China. T25 in the D+D REAL Czech Masters two starts ago suggests something good could be around the corner although he'll need his current cold putter to start matching his still impressive iron play.
Sep 19 - 7:24 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Past champ Bourdy among MC notables at HKO
Nov 24 - 7:43 AM
Patient Bourdy reaps Dunhill Links rewards
Oct 8 - 1:50 PM
Bourdy smoothes path into Dunhill Links 2nd
Oct 7 - 1:33 PM
Bourdy makes return to Victoria Golf Course
Sep 19 - 7:24 AM
More Grégory Bourdy Player News
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
1
0
0
0
0
23
4
0
9
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Rookie Austin Cook wins RSM
Nov 20
Overnight leader and PGA TOUR rookie Austin Cook spun a 3-under 67 to win The RSM Classic for his first TOUR title.
More GOL Columns
»
Rookie Austin Cook wins RSM
Nov 20
»
Challenge Tour Graduate Report
Nov 20
»
Hong Kong Open Preview
Nov 20
»
Expert Picks: RSM Classic
Nov 14
»
The RSM Classic Preview
Nov 14
»
Kizzire breaks through at OHL
Nov 13
»
DP World Tour Preview
Nov 13
»
Expert Picks: OHL Classic
Nov 7
GOL Headlines
»
Past champ Bourdy among MC notables at HKO
»
Fleetwood five back going into weekend at HKO
»
Suri has no bogeys thru 36 holes in Hong Kong
»
Chawrasia retains top spot in Hong Kong Open
»
Fitzpatrick one back after hot start in HKO
»
Chawrasia posts Rnd 1 lead at Hong Kong Open
»
Fleetwood straight back on the horse in HKO
»
Brazel returns for title defense in Hong Kong
»
Garcia looking to end the year as he began it
»
Rose seeking consolation in Hong Kong
»
VIDEO: Walk-off eagle lifts Gay to solo 3rd
»
Spaun bags career-best solo 2nd at RSM
