Article Results
Jaco Van Zyl
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 2/23/1979
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 170
Latest News
Recent News
Jaco Van Zyl highlighted a memorable day at the South African Open with a hole-in-one at the par-3 17th, the ace helping him to a 7-under-par 33-32=65 in Friday's second round and a spot in the top 10 through 36 holes.
At 8-under 136, he's four back from leader Graeme Storm. Van Zyl's thunderclap moment came at his eighth hole of the day as he drained a four-iron from 223 yards. It was his 16th career hole-in-one but the first time he'd won a car (a BMW i8). The '1' took him 3-under for the day after a birdie-bogey-birdie run from the 11th and he went one lower on his second nine following circles at 1, 2, 8 and 9. Despite five top 20s, Van Zyl has never managed a top 10 in his home Open. That goal is well within reach but the ultimate prize this weekend will be a first European Tour win.
Jan 13 - 11:34 AM
Jaco Van Zyl and George Coetzee will represent South Africa at this week's World Cup of Golf taking place at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia.
Van Zyl is set to make his World Cup of Golf debut this week while Coetzee will be a second-timer. In 2013, Coetzee paired up with Branden Grace to finish sixth place in the team competition, both firing 2-over 286 on the week (T20 individual performances). More recently, World No. 94 Van Zyl arrives with a T35 at the DP World Tour Championship and a 10th-place finish the week prior back at home (Nedbank Golf Challenge). World No. 141 Coetzee finished T25 and T30 in those same two events, although he flashed some form the week before that, posting a fifth-place finish at the Turkish Airlines Open. South Africa has won this event five times, besting only by the United States. Their most recent win came during the 2003 edition when Trevor Immelman and Rory Sabbatini joined forces.
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 02:32:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Jaco Van Zyl carved out a 3-under-par 34-35=69 to reach the 36-hole point of the Nedbank Golf Challenge T2 on 6-under 138.
The South African got off to a great start with birdies at the 2nd and 3rd before a bogey at No. 5 set him back. But a second red number of the week at the 9th, and a sole back nine birdie at the 15th drew him within two shots of Alex Noren's halfway lead, in a group of five. It should be no surprise that Van Zyrl is in contention. In fact he has a stunning record at the Gary Player Country Club and has been T3 or better at the end of seven of his last 11 rounds there, beginning with a T3 and win in the Nashua Golf Challenge (a 54-hole event on the Sunshine Tour) and continuing in this event 12 months ago when he was in the top three all week until a final round 78 dropped him to T13.
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 12:29:00 PM
Five birdies in a nine-hole burst either side of the turn helped Jaco Van Zyl hoist up a 3-under-par 34-35=69 in round one of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player Country Club.
That's just one swing behind clubhouse leader Felipe Aguilar of Chile. Here we go again for the local South African. Last year an opening 66 gave him the day-one lead and he was still third going into the final round before blowing up with a closing 78 to drop to T13. The good vibes returned today after he'd overcome a bogey-5 at No. 3. Van Zyl responded to that with a birdie blitz which brought him circles at 4, 6, 9, 10 and 12. That set included a pair of deuces (4 and 12). He gave a shot back at 13 to drop out of the lead but this was a welcome return to form after a poor run over the last two months. He came into the event at 61st on the Race to Dubai so just a single spot outside the top 60 who make it through to the season-closing DP World Tour Championship. It's early days but he's now in ideal position to make the forward move he needs.
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 07:47:00 AM
Van Zyl wins BMW with ace; 10th after R2 65
Jan 13 - 11:34 AM
#TeamRSA seeks sixth win at World Cup of Golf
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 02:32:00 PM
Course specialist Van Zyl T2 at the Nedbank
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 12:29:00 PM
Another fast start for Van Zyl at the Nedbank
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 07:47:00 AM
More Jaco Van Zyl Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
1
0
0
0
0
24
2
0
5
5
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
