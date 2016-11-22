Jaco Van Zyl Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (37) / 2/23/1979 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 170

Jaco Van Zyl highlighted a memorable day at the South African Open with a hole-in-one at the par-3 17th, the ace helping him to a 7-under-par 33-32=65 in Friday's second round and a spot in the top 10 through 36 holes. At 8-under 136, he's four back from leader Graeme Storm. Van Zyl's thunderclap moment came at his eighth hole of the day as he drained a four-iron from 223 yards. It was his 16th career hole-in-one but the first time he'd won a car (a BMW i8). The '1' took him 3-under for the day after a birdie-bogey-birdie run from the 11th and he went one lower on his second nine following circles at 1, 2, 8 and 9. Despite five top 20s, Van Zyl has never managed a top 10 in his home Open. That goal is well within reach but the ultimate prize this weekend will be a first European Tour win.

Jaco Van Zyl and George Coetzee will represent South Africa at this week's World Cup of Golf taking place at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia. Van Zyl is set to make his World Cup of Golf debut this week while Coetzee will be a second-timer. In 2013, Coetzee paired up with Branden Grace to finish sixth place in the team competition, both firing 2-over 286 on the week (T20 individual performances). More recently, World No. 94 Van Zyl arrives with a T35 at the DP World Tour Championship and a 10th-place finish the week prior back at home (Nedbank Golf Challenge). World No. 141 Coetzee finished T25 and T30 in those same two events, although he flashed some form the week before that, posting a fifth-place finish at the Turkish Airlines Open. South Africa has won this event five times, besting only by the United States. Their most recent win came during the 2003 edition when Trevor Immelman and Rory Sabbatini joined forces. Source: PGATOUR.com

Jaco Van Zyl carved out a 3-under-par 34-35=69 to reach the 36-hole point of the Nedbank Golf Challenge T2 on 6-under 138. The South African got off to a great start with birdies at the 2nd and 3rd before a bogey at No. 5 set him back. But a second red number of the week at the 9th, and a sole back nine birdie at the 15th drew him within two shots of Alex Noren's halfway lead, in a group of five. It should be no surprise that Van Zyrl is in contention. In fact he has a stunning record at the Gary Player Country Club and has been T3 or better at the end of seven of his last 11 rounds there, beginning with a T3 and win in the Nashua Golf Challenge (a 54-hole event on the Sunshine Tour) and continuing in this event 12 months ago when he was in the top three all week until a final round 78 dropped him to T13.