Age / DOB:  (37) / 2/23/1979
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 170

Jaco Van Zyl highlighted a memorable day at the South African Open with a hole-in-one at the par-3 17th, the ace helping him to a 7-under-par 33-32=65 in Friday's second round and a spot in the top 10 through 36 holes.
At 8-under 136, he's four back from leader Graeme Storm. Van Zyl's thunderclap moment came at his eighth hole of the day as he drained a four-iron from 223 yards. It was his 16th career hole-in-one but the first time he'd won a car (a BMW i8). The '1' took him 3-under for the day after a birdie-bogey-birdie run from the 11th and he went one lower on his second nine following circles at 1, 2, 8 and 9. Despite five top 20s, Van Zyl has never managed a top 10 in his home Open. That goal is well within reach but the ultimate prize this weekend will be a first European Tour win. Jan 13 - 11:34 AM
Season Stats
201610 0 0 02420550
Tournament Log
