Oliver Fisher

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
2017 Breakdowns: Second Base
Mar 2
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
Podcast: Brewers Check-In
Mar 1
Showdown: Longoria vs. Franco
Mar 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Domingo Santana blasts two homers in loss
Paul Goldschmidt goes deep in D'Backs rout
Huston Street (triceps) set to undergo an MRI
Carlos Rodon could miss first week of season
David Price (elbow) doesn't need surgery
Adrian Beltre (calf) back in Rangers' lineup
White Sox release disappointing Brett Lawrie
Dahl back injury worse than initially thought
Jason Kipnis (shoulder) to DH next week
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) will play on Monday
Buster Posey (neck) back in Giants' lineup
Scherzer (finger) to throw live BP Tuesday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 3
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 27
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Three-way Cousins-Romo trade not happening
Alabama LB Foster sent home from Combine
Jags release free agent flop CB Davon House
Prospect Corey Davis may not run before draft
'Growing sentiment' Romo could go to Texans
WSH, DAL, SF to discuss Cousins, Romo trade?
Patriots pull the plug on T Sebastian Vollmer
Bills front office and coaches split on Tyrod
Alvin Kamara disappoints with 4.56 forty time
Fournette registers official 40 time of 4.51
Christian McCaffrey's official 40 time: 4.48
Dalvin Cook officially clocks 4.49 in the 40
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Westbrook Unleashed
Mar 4
Mail: Rest-of-Season Outlooks
Mar 3
Stew: Tank Half Full
Mar 3
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 3
Mar 3
Night of the Bosnian Beast
Mar 3
NBA Roundtable: Never Again
Mar 2
Dose: Jokic not jokin' around
Mar 2
Kevin Durant Injury Fallout
Mar 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kawhi Leonard fills it up against Pelicans
DeMarcus Cousins scores 19 with 23 boards
Micro Machine: Tyler Ulis drops 14-4-7 line
Double Dipping: Alan Williams dub-dubs again
Russell Westbrook has 48-17-9 in loss to PHX
Nerlens Takes Flight: Noel drops 15 and 17
Seth Curry scores 24 points in win vs. MEM
Derrick Favors scores 19 on 8-of-9 FGs in win
George Hill scores 34 points on 10-of-12 FGs
Brad Beal's consistency rolls on, scores 27
Clippers say Chris Paul's thumb is 'fine'
Justin Anderson scores 19 points vs. NYK
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Elliott, Flames Stay Hot
Mar 4
The Week Ahead: Deadline Past
Mar 3
Burrows Shines In Sens Debut
Mar 3
Podcast: Trade Deadline Recap
Mar 2
Trading Values
Mar 2
Trade Deadline Winners/Losers
Mar 2
Dose: Kane is Able
Mar 2
Trade Deadline Live Blog
Mar 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Rickard Rakell scores two goals in win vs TOR
Brian Elliot wins 5th straight game for CGY
A. Panarin scores in regulation & shootout
Connor Hellebuyck shuts out Blues on Friday
Blake Wheeler scores 3 points in win over STL
Shane Doan racks up 1G, 2A in win over CAR
Nikita Kucherov scores in fifth straight game
Evgeni Malkin scores 3 points in win over TB
Penguins get Conor Sheary back on Friday
Vegas can engage in certain trades, signings
Devils lose Cammalleri for at least a week
Jonathan Bernier will start vs Leafs Friday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
Daytona 500 Stats
Feb 24
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Briscoe: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
Elliott best in final Atlanta truck practice
Ryan Newman barely misses record pole
Kevin Harvick wins QuikTrip 500 pole
Kurt Busch barely misses ATL top 12 in quals
Matt Kenseth to start 16th in Atlanta Cup
Jimmie Johnson notably misses round 3
David Ragan scrapes wall in qualification
Kevin Harvick posts quickest 10 laps in P1
Harvick: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Kyle Busch tops XFINITY Final Practice
Bell leads Atlanta truck Practice 2
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
O. Fisher hangs up early number in Tshwane R3
Thomas climbs the board with second-round 66
McIlroy leads by two after week-tying-low 65
Fisher in the hunt after two days in Mexico
Sullivan signs day-low 65 in R2 of WGC-Mexico
Mickelson posts 7-under target at WGC-Mexico
Coetzee among notables to miss cut at Tshwane
Jamieson adds 65; shares R2 lead at Tshwane
Bjork shares the 36-hole lead at Tshwane Open
Moore makes it six atop WGC leaderboard
Mickelson joins early pack of leaders at WGC
Rory McIlroy looks strong in return to action
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 2
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Schefter: Reuben Foster sent home from Indy
Report: Monte Kiffin to join Lane at FAU
Report: Abdominal strain to limit Iowa's King
VP of player personnel: Kizer terrifies me
Corey Davis (ankle) won't run on WMU pro day
Williams meets with Cards OC, likes offense
Peppers to work out as both LB and DB
UMTE Jake Butt (knee) will not work out
WR Williams won't run the 40 at the Combine
C-Mac all-around impressive in Combine drills
Need for speed: Eagles meet with WR Ross
UNC RB T.J. Logan flies with 4.37 40 time
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 27
Mar 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW27
Mar 3
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Mar 2
Overreaction Monday - Week 26
Mar 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 27
Feb 28
Team News - Week 26
Feb 25
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Laurent Koscielny back for Liverpool showdown
Geoff Cameron back in contention for Potters
Berahino frustration continues in a new home
Mauro Zarate out for the season at Watford
Daryl Janmaat questionable for Week 27 vs SOU
Matt Phillips questionable for Week 27
Craig Dawson cleared to return for Week 27
Evans playing time likely tied to Phillips
Aaron Ramsey in contention for Anfield trip
Hazard knock "nothing serious" says Conte
Schmeichel fine despite ankle injury
WHU set to offer Antonio a new contract
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Oliver Fisher
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
18
) / 9/12/1998
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 178
Latest News
Recent News
Early starter Oliver Fisher thrashed a bogey-free 9-under-par 31-31=62 in his third round at the Tshwane Open in South Africa, posting the clubhouse lead of 10-under 203 and jumping up 48 spots on the live leaderboard to T1.
Playing in the 12th group out, Fisher was putting the finishing touches to his golden lap of Pretoria CC before overnight leaders Alexander Bjork and Scott Jamieson had completed their first hole. The young Englishman joined the duo at 10-under thanks to red numbers on half the holes today; his 62 matches Thomas Aiken's low round of the week. Fisher had a steady start with three pars and a first birdie at No.2 but pressed the accelerator by connecting circles at Nos. 5-7. After closing his front nine with a pair of pars he got to work again on the back with further gains at 10 and 12 before another trio of birdies at 16, 17 and 18 gave him a piece of the lead. How far back he'll be at close of play remains to be seen but this isn't a bad way to start the weekend.
Mar 4 - 5:58 AM
Oliver Fisher will hope to continue his bright start to 2017 when he stays in the desert for this week's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
So far this season the Englishman has posted T26 in the South African Open and T23 in last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship where he opened with a 66 to sit T2 after 18 holes. Fisher again had to battle to save his card last year and finished in the 90s (98th) on the Race to Dubai for the fourth time in six seasons. He'll hope he can parlay his good early form into a higher ranking this year. At Doha GC, the 2011 Czech Open winner (his sole European Tour success) has cashed five times in eight visits. He came T11 on debut in 2007 and followed that with another top 25 in 2008. Two years ago he peaked with T10 after an opening 65 so he does have some decent memories of this layout.
Jan 25 - 5:55 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Oliver Fisher caressed a career low round on the course of 6-under-par 34-32=66 to take lunch at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship T2 and just two shots behind the leader Henrik Stenson.
Ten previous visits to the Abu Dhabi GC have proved that the Englishman is comfortable on the track: he's 8-for-10, but he's rarely shone as he did Thursday morning. Only twice in that period has he pegged top 30 finishes and the best is T11 in 2008. Yet, after opening his season with a smart T26 in last week's BMW South African Open, he has kicked on, this effort bettering the 67s he opened 2009 with and closed out a T12 in 2015. After a birdie at the first the standout feature of his day was his fondness for the par-three holes; he made a trio of birdies, at 4, 7 and 15. His only bogey came at the 6th and he posted three back nine par-four red numbers at 11, 13 and 17. In other words he made a great start without once making headway at the par-fives.
Jan 19 - 4:44 AM
A final hole error prevented Oliver Fisher posting the opening day's only bogey-free round of golf at the BMW South African Open; he signed for a 4-under-par 34-34=68 which left him T8, two behind the early leaders at Glendower GC.
The 28-year-old Englishman is embarking on an 11th year on Tour and whilst he's only once needed a return to Q School he has never yet breached the top 50 in the rankings - not what was expected when he turned pro as something of a prodigy. Moreover he was a protege of Sir Nick Faldo, who plays this week; perhaps that presence might act as a spur this week? He carded back-to-back birdies at 4 and 5 on the front nine and 15 and 16 on the back, with the latter also including another circled hole at 12 in addition to the bogey at 18. Fisher shot 70-77 to miss the cut on this course 12 months ago and is seeking a first strokeplay top ten since he was T9 in the British Masters of late 2015.
Jan 12 - 11:49 AM
O. Fisher hangs up early number in Tshwane R3
Mar 4 - 5:58 AM
O. Fisher in good early form ahead of Qatar
Jan 25 - 5:55 AM
Oli Fisher discovers the secret in Abu Dhabi
Jan 19 - 4:44 AM
Oli Fisher nearly goes flawless in S.Africa
Jan 12 - 11:49 AM
More Oliver Fisher Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Day
PGA
(780)
2
T. Woods
PGA
(530)
3
B. Grace
PGA
(528)
4
K. Stadler
PGA
(512)
5
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(455)
6
T. Clark
PGA
(448)
7
R. McIlroy
PGA
(439)
8
C. Knost
PGA
(423)
9
B. Davis
PGA
(407)
10
W. Wilcox
PGA
(407)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2014
2
0
0
0
0
49
6
0
16
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
Adam Scott will play the role of defending champion but will also have to learn the ropes at a new course.
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
»
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
»
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
»
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
»
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
»
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
»
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
»
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
GOL Headlines
»
O. Fisher hangs up early number in Tshwane R3
»
Thomas climbs the board with second-round 66
»
McIlroy leads by two after week-tying-low 65
»
Fisher in the hunt after two days in Mexico
»
Sullivan signs day-low 65 in R2 of WGC-Mexico
»
Mickelson posts 7-under target at WGC-Mexico
»
Coetzee among notables to miss cut at Tshwane
»
Jamieson adds 65; shares R2 lead at Tshwane
»
Bjork shares the 36-hole lead at Tshwane Open
»
Moore makes it six atop WGC leaderboard
»
Mickelson joins early pack of leaders at WGC
»
Rory McIlroy looks strong in return to action
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved