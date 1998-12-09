Player Page

Oliver Fisher

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (18) / 9/12/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 178

Early starter Oliver Fisher thrashed a bogey-free 9-under-par 31-31=62 in his third round at the Tshwane Open in South Africa, posting the clubhouse lead of 10-under 203 and jumping up 48 spots on the live leaderboard to T1.
Playing in the 12th group out, Fisher was putting the finishing touches to his golden lap of Pretoria CC before overnight leaders Alexander Bjork and Scott Jamieson had completed their first hole. The young Englishman joined the duo at 10-under thanks to red numbers on half the holes today; his 62 matches Thomas Aiken's low round of the week. Fisher had a steady start with three pars and a first birdie at No.2 but pressed the accelerator by connecting circles at Nos. 5-7. After closing his front nine with a pair of pars he got to work again on the back with further gains at 10 and 12 before another trio of birdies at 16, 17 and 18 gave him a piece of the lead. How far back he'll be at close of play remains to be seen but this isn't a bad way to start the weekend. Mar 4 - 5:58 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201420 0 0 049601610
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 