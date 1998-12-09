Oliver Fisher Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (18) / 9/12/1998 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 178

Early starter Oliver Fisher thrashed a bogey-free 9-under-par 31-31=62 in his third round at the Tshwane Open in South Africa, posting the clubhouse lead of 10-under 203 and jumping up 48 spots on the live leaderboard to T1. Playing in the 12th group out, Fisher was putting the finishing touches to his golden lap of Pretoria CC before overnight leaders Alexander Bjork and Scott Jamieson had completed their first hole. The young Englishman joined the duo at 10-under thanks to red numbers on half the holes today; his 62 matches Thomas Aiken's low round of the week. Fisher had a steady start with three pars and a first birdie at No.2 but pressed the accelerator by connecting circles at Nos. 5-7. After closing his front nine with a pair of pars he got to work again on the back with further gains at 10 and 12 before another trio of birdies at 16, 17 and 18 gave him a piece of the lead. How far back he'll be at close of play remains to be seen but this isn't a bad way to start the weekend.

Oliver Fisher will hope to continue his bright start to 2017 when he stays in the desert for this week's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. So far this season the Englishman has posted T26 in the South African Open and T23 in last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship where he opened with a 66 to sit T2 after 18 holes. Fisher again had to battle to save his card last year and finished in the 90s (98th) on the Race to Dubai for the fourth time in six seasons. He'll hope he can parlay his good early form into a higher ranking this year. At Doha GC, the 2011 Czech Open winner (his sole European Tour success) has cashed five times in eight visits. He came T11 on debut in 2007 and followed that with another top 25 in 2008. Two years ago he peaked with T10 after an opening 65 so he does have some decent memories of this layout. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Oliver Fisher caressed a career low round on the course of 6-under-par 34-32=66 to take lunch at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship T2 and just two shots behind the leader Henrik Stenson. Ten previous visits to the Abu Dhabi GC have proved that the Englishman is comfortable on the track: he's 8-for-10, but he's rarely shone as he did Thursday morning. Only twice in that period has he pegged top 30 finishes and the best is T11 in 2008. Yet, after opening his season with a smart T26 in last week's BMW South African Open, he has kicked on, this effort bettering the 67s he opened 2009 with and closed out a T12 in 2015. After a birdie at the first the standout feature of his day was his fondness for the par-three holes; he made a trio of birdies, at 4, 7 and 15. His only bogey came at the 6th and he posted three back nine par-four red numbers at 11, 13 and 17. In other words he made a great start without once making headway at the par-fives.