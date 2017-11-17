Player Page

Brendon de Jonge

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (37) / 7/18/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 230

In Four-ball action at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, World No. 356 Troy Merritt and World No. 1495 Brendon de Jonge painted a bogey-free, 10-under-par 32-30=62 in the third round to reach 17-under 199, up 16 spots on the live leaderboard to T3, one shy of clubhouse leaders Brice Garnett and Chesson Hadley.
The teammates were T3 after 18 holes, also with 62, but fell back after a 75/R2 in alternate shot. They roared back into contention on Moving Day, primarily on Merritt's back, with seven of his circles counting toward the team score, the most memorable a hole-out 3 at 13 from 35'9" away. de Jonge bookended back-nine birdies at 10 and 18, including a 13-footer at 10, and also circled the par-4 fifth after stiffing his approach from a fairway bunker 156 yards away to 23 inches. Merritt's split included two conversions from between 18 and 23 feet, both for birdie-2s at 14 and 17. Merritt owns one TOUR title in 170 events (2015 Quicken Loans) while de Jonge, who only has Veteran Member status this season, infamously has never won in 289 starts. Apr 28 - 4:34 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201840 0 0 01514113650
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship7200010501110
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Amn/a00010341000
The RSM Classic5400118401030
Safeway Openn/a000327510
 

 