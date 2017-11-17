Brendon de Jonge Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (37) / 7/18/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 230

Latest News Recent News

In Four-ball action at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, World No. 356 Troy Merritt and World No. 1495 Brendon de Jonge painted a bogey-free, 10-under-par 32-30=62 in the third round to reach 17-under 199, up 16 spots on the live leaderboard to T3, one shy of clubhouse leaders Brice Garnett and Chesson Hadley. The teammates were T3 after 18 holes, also with 62, but fell back after a 75/R2 in alternate shot. They roared back into contention on Moving Day, primarily on Merritt's back, with seven of his circles counting toward the team score, the most memorable a hole-out 3 at 13 from 35'9" away. de Jonge bookended back-nine birdies at 10 and 18, including a 13-footer at 10, and also circled the par-4 fifth after stiffing his approach from a fairway bunker 156 yards away to 23 inches. Merritt's split included two conversions from between 18 and 23 feet, both for birdie-2s at 14 and 17. Merritt owns one TOUR title in 170 events (2015 Quicken Loans) while de Jonge, who only has Veteran Member status this season, infamously has never won in 289 starts.

Brendon de Jonge flashed up the leaderboard in round one of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, twirling a bogey-free, 6-under-par 33-33=66, placing him in a share of third place after day one. The Zimbabwean split 12 (of 14) fairways and peppered 15 greens today. This round would have been the norm just a couple of years ago but now he arrives on the heels of missed cuts in 11 of his last 12 starts. In similar fashion, he also roared out a hot start at this season's RSM Classic before ultimately finishing T54. On the bright side, de Jonge is showing glimmers of form so gamers should keep a close eye on him as the week progresses.

Brendon de Jonge pieced together a 3-under-par 33-34=67 while taking on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club, keeping his name in the mix with an 8-under 134 aggregate at the midpoint of The RSM Classic. The Zimbabwean entered the week with missed cuts in his last 10 PGA TOUR starts. However, he was also entering with a 6-for-7 record at this event, including a four-pack of top 20s. So far course history is winning out for de Jonge who has traded 11 birdies and an eagle with three bogeys and a double, through 36 holes. Today, it was all about his iron play as he gained 3.851 strokes approaching-the-green. Most notably, he holed out from 138 yards for an unconventional eagle at the par-4 13th. The 37-year-old hasn't picked up a top 10 since the 2015 Shell Houston Open, but his fondness for Sea Island should help him hang around this weekend.