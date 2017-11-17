Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
de Jonge's first TOUR win may be a team event
Garnett, Hadley post 54h target of 18-under
Otaegui T1 in China after birdie burst in R3
Wallace joined by Otaegui after R3 in China
Thomas, Cauley among notable MCs at Zurich
Lashley and Oppenheim tag a bogey-free 69
Overnight co-leaders plummet to miss the cut
Kevin Kisner, Scott Brown in contention again
Bubba Watson & Kuchar sign for morning-low 67
A. Putnam and M. Kim set the early target
Brooks Koepka returns to MC at Zurich Classic
Peterson-Gribble make a big move in alt shot
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Brendon de Jonge
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 7/18/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 230
Latest News
Recent News
In Four-ball action at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, World No. 356 Troy Merritt and World No. 1495 Brendon de Jonge painted a bogey-free, 10-under-par 32-30=62 in the third round to reach 17-under 199, up 16 spots on the live leaderboard to T3, one shy of clubhouse leaders Brice Garnett and Chesson Hadley.
The teammates were T3 after 18 holes, also with 62, but fell back after a 75/R2 in alternate shot. They roared back into contention on Moving Day, primarily on Merritt's back, with seven of his circles counting toward the team score, the most memorable a hole-out 3 at 13 from 35'9" away. de Jonge bookended back-nine birdies at 10 and 18, including a 13-footer at 10, and also circled the par-4 fifth after stiffing his approach from a fairway bunker 156 yards away to 23 inches. Merritt's split included two conversions from between 18 and 23 feet, both for birdie-2s at 14 and 17. Merritt owns one TOUR title in 170 events (2015 Quicken Loans) while de Jonge, who only has Veteran Member status this season, infamously has
never won
in 289 starts.
Apr 28 - 4:34 PM
Brendon de Jonge flashed up the leaderboard in round one of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, twirling a bogey-free, 6-under-par 33-33=66, placing him in a share of third place after day one.
The Zimbabwean split 12 (of 14) fairways and peppered 15 greens today. This round would have been the norm just a couple of years ago but now he arrives on the heels of missed cuts in 11 of his last 12 starts. In similar fashion, he also roared out a hot start at this season's RSM Classic before ultimately finishing T54. On the bright side, de Jonge is showing glimmers of form so gamers should keep a close eye on him as the week progresses.
Mar 22 - 7:52 PM
Brendon de Jonge pieced together a 3-under-par 33-34=67 while taking on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club, keeping his name in the mix with an 8-under 134 aggregate at the midpoint of The RSM Classic.
The Zimbabwean entered the week with missed cuts in his last 10 PGA TOUR starts. However, he was also entering with a 6-for-7 record at this event, including a four-pack of top 20s. So far course history is winning out for de Jonge who has traded 11 birdies and an eagle with three bogeys and a double, through 36 holes. Today, it was all about his iron play as he gained 3.851 strokes approaching-the-green. Most notably, he holed out from 138 yards for an unconventional eagle at the par-4 13th. The 37-year-old hasn't picked up a top 10 since the 2015 Shell Houston Open, but his fondness for Sea Island should help him hang around this weekend.
Fri, Nov 17, 2017 03:11:00 PM
Sponsor invite and World No. 1172 Brendon de Jonge makes final preparations for his eighth consecutive RSM Classic.
The Virginia Tech alum finished a career-worst 221st in the FedExCup standings last season, missing 12 of 14 cuts, and missing the FEC Playoffs for a second straight year. Inclusive of two MCs to open this season, he's now MC'd 10 consecutive. In his last 46 events on TOUR, the 37-year-old has missed 33 cuts with just two top-25 finishes and no top 10s. He's 6-for-7 at the RSM, missing the cut last year for the first time, with four top 25s and two top 10s, including a career-tying-best P2 three years ago (68-64-69-65).
Wed, Nov 15, 2017 05:57:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
de Jonge's first TOUR win may be a team event
Apr 28 - 4:34 PM
de Jonge blemish-free in R1 of the Corales
Mar 22 - 7:52 PM
de Jonge stays steady in R2 of RSM Classic
Fri, Nov 17, 2017 03:11:00 PM
de Jonge plays RSM on sponsor exemption
Wed, Nov 15, 2017 05:57:00 PM
More Brendon de Jonge Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
4
0
0
0
0
151
41
1
36
5
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
72
0
0
0
10
50
11
1
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
n/a
0
0
0
10
34
10
0
0
The RSM Classic
54
0
0
1
18
40
10
3
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
3
27
5
1
0
