Johnson Wagner Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (37) / 3/23/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 230

World No. 282 Johnson Wagner spun a season-low 6-under-par 31-33=64 in the first round of the Travelers Championship to sit T2, two shy of leader Jordan Spieth. This is the 37-year-old's 11th Travelers with one prior top 25, a T17 in 2011 where he was T2 thru 36 holes (65-63) fading after rounds of 71-69. He's making his 20th start of the season, entering 140th in the FedExCup standings, and this ties his highest position on the leaderboard after any round. The Virginia Tech product was T2 after Rounds 2 and 3 at the season-opening Safeway, eventually finishing a season-best T3, which is his lone top 10 of the season. He squared a lone bogey-5 at five, offset by seven birdies at Nos. 1, 3, 4, 6, 9, 10 and 18, five from between 10 and 20 feet, kicking off with a pitch-in 3 at the first from 69'3" away. The Texas native hit nine (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, posting 1.500 putts per GIR and 4.750 SG: Putting, currently No. 1 in the latter. His previous low this season was 65/R1 in Napa, though he did shoot 64 two times while teamed with Brian Harman at the Zurich.

Past champ and World No. 231 Johnson Wagner orchestrated a 2-under-par 34-36=70 in the second round of the Shell Houston Open to reach halftime on 5-under 139, up 21 places on the live leaderboard to T9, 11 shots back of clubhouse leader Sung Kang, who shot 63. This is the Amarillo, Texas, native's 11th consecutive SHO. Among three top 10s are a playoff loss in 2015 and his first (of three) TOUR titles in 2008. The newly minted 37-year-old (Mar. 23rd) opened with a four-birdie one-bogey 70 and chased with three against one in R2. Dating back to the P2 in 2015, that's nine of his last 10 in the red at the Golf Club of Houston. The Virginia Tech product squared the lone bogey at the par-4 10th, outpacing it with circles at Nos. 3, 7 and 12, each from inside of seven feet. He striped all 14 fairways and pelted 16 greens in regulation, gaining 2.903 strokes tee-to-green, though a -0.619 SG: Putting, 32 putts total, and 1.813 putts per GIR.

Johnson Wagner turns his attention to Riviera Country Club in preparation of this week's Genesis Open. Wagner arrives with a T54 in his latest start, the Farmers Insurance Open. Prior to that he fought through five straight missed cuts after a stellar T3 (Safeway Open) to start the season. It's been a roller-coaster of a season, much like his track record at the Genesis Open. He is 3-for-5 here with a T22 and T24 in 2007 and 2012, respectively. Predicting the week's when Wagner will pop is always a difficult task for gamers but at least he's proven the top-25 upside here at Riviera Country Club. Source: PGATOUR.com