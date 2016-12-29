Player Page

Johnson Wagner

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (37) / 3/23/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 230

World No. 282 Johnson Wagner spun a season-low 6-under-par 31-33=64 in the first round of the Travelers Championship to sit T2, two shy of leader Jordan Spieth.
This is the 37-year-old's 11th Travelers with one prior top 25, a T17 in 2011 where he was T2 thru 36 holes (65-63) fading after rounds of 71-69. He's making his 20th start of the season, entering 140th in the FedExCup standings, and this ties his highest position on the leaderboard after any round. The Virginia Tech product was T2 after Rounds 2 and 3 at the season-opening Safeway, eventually finishing a season-best T3, which is his lone top 10 of the season. He squared a lone bogey-5 at five, offset by seven birdies at Nos. 1, 3, 4, 6, 9, 10 and 18, five from between 10 and 20 feet, kicking off with a pitch-in 3 at the first from 69'3" away. The Texas native hit nine (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, posting 1.500 putts per GIR and 4.750 SG: Putting, currently No. 1 in the latter. His previous low this season was 65/R1 in Napa, though he did shoot 64 two times while teamed with Brian Harman at the Zurich. Jun 22 - 6:44 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017190 1 1 05541712128243
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
FedEx St. Jude Classicn/a000524520
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwiden/a000421830
DEAN & DELUCA Invitationaln/a001321911
THE PLAYERS Championshipn/a000520920
Wells Fargo Championshipn/a000623610
Zurich Classic of New Orleans140002245500
Valero Texas Openn/a0003231000
RBC Heritage390001351620
Shell Houston Open490001447920
Valspar Championshipn/a000624420
The Honda Classicn/a000623610
Genesis Openn/a000624231
Farmers Insurance Open5400111481110
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001134900
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000821520
The RSM Classicn/a000823500
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000721701
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a0001116810
Safeway Open30002245410
 

 