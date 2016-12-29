Johnson Wagner

Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Goldschmidt leads rout with 18th homer
Zack Godley cruises in win over Rockies
Matt Shoemaker (forearm) to be reevaluated
George Springer day-to-day with bruised hand
Nunez absent for sixth time in seven games
Springer leaves game after HBP on left hand
Angels activate veteran Huston Street off DL
Indians place Cody Allen on paternity leave
Marlins expected to trade Adeiny Hechavarria
Adam Jones out of O's lineup Thursday night
Altuve getting day off Thursday against A's
Donaldson scratched Thurs. with sore knee
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Chiefs hope to have new GM by training camp
Chiefs thought Dorsey mishandled big deals
Stunner: Chiefs GM Dorsey out in Kansas City
Chiefs announce extension for HC Andy Reid
Giants owner: Eli has 'lot of years left'
Carr's deal contains $40M fully guaranteed
Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls to split carries?
Tajae Sharpe could lose his roster spot?
Done Deal: Carr lands 5-year, $125M extension
Team reporter 'cannot imagine' a Bell holdout
Ebron believes new TEs will help him thrive
Report: OAK, Carr finalizing mega extension
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
ESPN: Rockets still pursuing Paul George
ESPN: PHX, DEN talking Bledsoe-Mudiay deal
Suns discuss Eric Bledsoe w/ Bulls, Nuggets
Report: Celtics not in talks for Jimmy Butler
ESPN: Cavs in trade talks for Danny Green
Report: POR not close on Paul George offers
OKC has its eyes on Frank Jackson?
USA Today: LaMarcus Aldridge is unhappy in SA
Woj: Wolves still after PG-13 or Jimmy Butler
ESPN: Teams getting good news on Harry Giles
BOS offered #3, player & future lotto for KP?
Woj: Wolves actively shopping Ricky Rubio
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Hurricanes get Trevor van Riemsdyk from Vegas
Oilers, Isles swap Jordan Eberle for Strome
Connor McDavid claims the Hart Trophy
Marc-Andre Fleury is a Vegas Golden Knight
VGK picks up top Columbus picks, Karlsson
Sergei Bobrovsky wins Vezina for second time
Craig Anderson earns Masterton Trophy
Vegas grabs James Neal in expansion draft
Vegas gets 1st round pick from Isles in trade
Leafs' Auston Matthews wins Calder Trophy
Florida deals Reilly Smith to Golden Knights
Brent Burns claims the James Norris Trophy
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Scott Lagasse Jr. pulling Newton double duty
Brandon Jones: XFINITY and Trucks at Newton
Ben Kennedy: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Reddick: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Poole: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Camirand joins 22 Racing in Pinty's Series
Lupton: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Gus Dean: Montgomery Ward 200 advance
Bilicki: Sonoma Cup race sponsors announced
Timmy Solomito: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Shawn Solomito: Buzz Chew 200 advance
Ted Christopher: Buzz Chew 200 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wagner one back at Travelers w/ season-low 64
Spieth season-tying-low 63; leads Travelers
Ormsby's 64 nabs BMW International Open lead
Sergio sparkles on Germany return; T2 with 66
Detry fires 65; posts clubhouse lead at BMW
Mr. 58 Furyk returns to scene of the crime
Garcia heads from Erin Hills to south Germany
Knox returns to Travelers for title defense
Kaymer seeks to break 3 year winless streak
Hoge headlines the Travelers Monday qualifier
Wyndham Clark readies for PGA TOUR debut
Special Temporary Member Fleetwood solo 4th
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
KU planning $300 million stadium renovation
Vandy nets pledge from four-star CB Douglas
Wyoming QB Allen drawing comps to Big Ben
OU's Sunderland charged with felony burglary
Ex-Louisville WR Savage to transfer as a grad
Keyshawn Johnson Jr. won't play in 2017
Nebraska nets pledge from four-star ATH Moore
OU signs HC Lincoln Riley to five-year deal
Nebraska S coach Elliott stepping aside
Miami lands another w/ four-star CB Blades
Four-star C Justin Dedich pledges to USC
UConn boots LB Williams following charges
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
JRod closing in on move away from Saints
Mourinho will block Darmian move to Juve
Januzaj on cusp of moving to Real Sociedad
Walker deal could run on and on
Bolasie believes injury will make him better
West Ham ditch midfielder Nordtveit
Aguero vows to see out City contract
Coleman begins the long journey back
Rooney shows he still has the desire
Mixed injury update on Tottenham duo
Enner Valencia linked with return to Liga MX
Januzaj may consider move to Celtic
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Johnson Wagner
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 3/23/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 230
Latest News
Recent News
World No. 282 Johnson Wagner spun a season-low 6-under-par 31-33=64 in the first round of the Travelers Championship to sit T2, two shy of leader Jordan Spieth.
This is the 37-year-old's 11th Travelers with one prior top 25, a T17 in 2011 where he was T2 thru 36 holes (65-63) fading after rounds of 71-69. He's making his 20th start of the season, entering 140th in the FedExCup standings, and this ties his highest position on the leaderboard after any round. The Virginia Tech product was T2 after Rounds 2 and 3 at the season-opening Safeway, eventually finishing a season-best T3, which is his lone top 10 of the season. He squared a lone bogey-5 at five, offset by seven birdies at Nos. 1, 3, 4, 6, 9, 10 and 18, five from between 10 and 20 feet, kicking off with a pitch-in 3 at the first from 69'3" away. The Texas native hit nine (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, posting 1.500 putts per GIR and
4.750
SG: Putting, currently
No. 1
in the latter. His previous low this season was 65/R1 in Napa, though he did shoot 64 two times while teamed with Brian Harman at the Zurich.
Jun 22 - 6:44 PM
Past champ and World No. 231 Johnson Wagner orchestrated a 2-under-par 34-36=70 in the second round of the Shell Houston Open to reach halftime on 5-under 139, up 21 places on the live leaderboard to T9,
11 shots
back of clubhouse leader Sung Kang, who shot 63.
This is the Amarillo, Texas, native's 11th consecutive SHO. Among three top 10s are a playoff loss in 2015 and his first (of three) TOUR titles in 2008. The newly minted 37-year-old (Mar. 23rd) opened with a four-birdie one-bogey 70 and chased with three against one in R2. Dating back to the P2 in 2015, that's nine of his last 10 in the red at the Golf Club of Houston. The Virginia Tech product squared the lone bogey at the par-4 10th, outpacing it with circles at Nos. 3, 7 and 12, each from inside of seven feet. He striped
all 14 fairways
and pelted 16 greens in regulation, gaining 2.903 strokes tee-to-green, though a -0.619 SG: Putting, 32 putts total, and 1.813 putts per GIR.
Mar 31 - 1:33 PM
Johnson Wagner turns his attention to Riviera Country Club in preparation of this week's Genesis Open.
Wagner arrives with a T54 in his latest start, the Farmers Insurance Open. Prior to that he fought through five straight missed cuts after a stellar T3 (Safeway Open) to start the season. It's been a roller-coaster of a season, much like his track record at the Genesis Open. He is 3-for-5 here with a T22 and T24 in 2007 and 2012, respectively. Predicting the week's when Wagner will pop is always a difficult task for gamers but at least he's proven the top-25 upside here at Riviera Country Club.
Feb 14 - 2:14 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Johnson Wagner missed the cut in three of four starts during the fall schedule, but his podium finish to start the season still has him 42nd in the FedExCup race.
Wagner ended the 2015-16 season on a high note, collecting a pair of T5s over his last four starts. That momentum carried over into the new season, as he pieced together a T3 at the Safeway Open to kickoff the season. He had two weeks of rest before his next start and the momentum died there. He finished the fall portion of the schedule with three straight missed cuts. Perhaps the holiday break will provide a much-needed rest allowing him to re-group as he seeks his fourth TOUR title with the last win coming at the 2012 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 01:27:00 PM
Wagner one back at Travelers w/ season-low 64
Jun 22 - 6:44 PM
Past champ Wagner opens SHO with 69-70
Mar 31 - 1:33 PM
Wagner returns for ninth Genesis Open start
Feb 14 - 2:14 PM
J. Wagner stalled out as the fall progressed
Thu, Dec 29, 2016 01:27:00 PM
More Johnson Wagner Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
19
0
1
1
0
554
171
2
128
24
3
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
FedEx St. Jude Classic
n/a
0
0
0
5
24
5
2
0
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
n/a
0
0
0
4
21
8
3
0
DEAN & DELUCA Invitational
n/a
0
0
1
3
21
9
1
1
THE PLAYERS Championship
n/a
0
0
0
5
20
9
2
0
Wells Fargo Championship
n/a
0
0
0
6
23
6
1
0
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
14
0
0
0
22
45
5
0
0
Valero Texas Open
n/a
0
0
0
3
23
10
0
0
RBC Heritage
39
0
0
0
13
51
6
2
0
Shell Houston Open
49
0
0
0
14
47
9
2
0
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
0
6
24
4
2
0
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
6
23
6
1
0
Genesis Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
24
2
3
1
Farmers Insurance Open
54
0
0
1
11
48
11
1
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
11
34
9
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
8
21
5
2
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
8
23
5
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
7
21
7
0
1
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
11
16
8
1
0
Safeway Open
3
0
0
0
22
45
4
1
0
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Bubba Watson has struggled in 2017, but his course history at TPC River Highlands is impossible to ignore in this week's Travelers Championship.
