Article Results
Ryan Armour
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
41
) / 2/27/1976
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 170
Latest News
Recent News
Ryan Armour put on a ball-striking clinic en route to a bogey-free, 9-under-par 31-30=61, signing for a career-low score en route to the clubhouse co-lead alongside Webb Simpson with a two-day tally of 13-under 127.
The 41-year-old Web.com Tour grad entered the week ranked 187th in the FedExCup race. He's in need of a monster finish to crack the Playoffs and ensure he retains his TOUR card. So far, so good, as he's circled 14 birdies over two rounds while swallowing just one bogey. It was all about the ball-striking today as he gained 4.491 strokes approaching-the-green, landing 15 of his approach shots inside 25 feet, with the longest landing just 32'9" from the pin. Playing in his 103rd career PGA TOUR event, Armour is still searching for his first win. Armour is also searching for his first top 25 of the season. His previous low round on TOUR was a 7-under 63 in R2 of the 2008 Greater Milwaukee Open.
Aug 18 - 6:04 PM
Ryan Armour sits at 185th in the FedExCup standings ahead of his appearance at this week's Greenbrier Classic.
The Web.com Tour grad ranks 127th in scoring average but much lower in the FEC ranks due to lack of opportunity. The 41-year-old has earned seven paychecks in 14 starts but his best finish is a T27 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He's finished inside the top 35 just once this season. While he may be a coin flip to make the cut, his lack of upside limits his fantasy value. His lone visit to The Old White TPC yielded a T22 back in 2015.
Jul 4 - 7:49 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Ryan Armour settled for a 1-under-par 32-37=69 during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, climbing to 4-under 136 at the midpoint.
Armour dialed in his irons and wedges on Thursday to set up a plethora of birdie looks. It was more of the same today, as he gave himself 11 birdie looks from inside 22 feet, for the second straight day. He only converted on three of those chances but he added a bonus birdie at the par-3 fifth hole, splashing one home from 28'8". Armour currently ranks 6th in the field for strokes gained approach-the-green but just 106th in strokes gained putting. If his flat stick can heat up over the weekend, he could keep his name in the mix. Making his 94th career start this week, he is still in search of his first podium finish (solo 4th at 2007 Mayakoba).
May 19 - 3:12 PM
Ryan Armour cruised to a 3-under-par 32-35=67 during the opening round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, positioning himself in a share of seventh place after day one.
The 41-year-old eased his way around TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas, splitting eight (of 14) fairways en route to 10 greens in regulation. Most of his approaches were solid (11 inside 22 feet) but only two landed inside 10 feet. Instead, Armour chose to score from longer distances, splashing home a pair of birdie putts from just outside 19 feet and also holing out from 67'5" at the par-5 seventh for eagle. This is just the sixth time Armour has been inside the top 10 after R1, and the first time since the 2008 Canadian Open. He went on to finish T53 that week.
May 18 - 8:18 PM
Armour co-leads Wyndham after career-low 61
Aug 18 - 6:04 PM
Armour arrives at Greenbrier needing a spark
Jul 4 - 7:49 AM
Armour slows pace in R2 of the Byron Nelson
May 19 - 3:12 PM
Armour starts strong at the AT&T Byron Nelson
May 18 - 8:18 PM
More Ryan Armour Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
15
0
0
0
0
539
137
3
119
12
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
RBC Canadian Open
58
0
0
0
20
40
10
2
0
John Deere Classic
n/a
0
0
0
5
25
6
0
0
The Greenbrier Classic
n/a
0
0
0
6
24
6
0
0
Travelers Championship
n/a
0
0
0
4
24
7
1
0
FedEx St. Jude Classic
47
0
0
0
10
52
10
0
0
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
n/a
0
0
0
3
24
7
2
0
AT&T Byron Nelson
27
0
0
1
11
51
8
1
0
Wells Fargo Championship
59
0
0
0
10
50
11
1
0
Valero Texas Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
21
7
1
0
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
6
23
7
0
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
111
0
0
0
7
36
11
0
0
Farmers Insurance Open
39
0
0
0
16
44
11
1
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
66
0
0
1
12
52
5
2
0
The RSM Classic
36
0
0
1
13
51
7
0
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
22
6
1
0
Headlines
Expert Picks: Wyndham
Aug 15
Webb Simpson has fond memories of the Wyndham and should garner a lot of attention across all fantasy formats this week in Greenboro, North Carolina.
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: Wyndham
Aug 15
»
Wyndham Championship Preview
Aug 15
»
Thomas wins the 99th PGA
Aug 14
»
Paul Lawrie Match Play Preview
Aug 14
»
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
»
99th PGA Championship Preview
Aug 8
»
Matsuyama romps to WGC win
Aug 7
»
PGA Championship Preview
Aug 7
