Ryan Armour

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (41) / 2/27/1976
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 170

Ryan Armour put on a ball-striking clinic en route to a bogey-free, 9-under-par 31-30=61, signing for a career-low score en route to the clubhouse co-lead alongside Webb Simpson with a two-day tally of 13-under 127.
The 41-year-old Web.com Tour grad entered the week ranked 187th in the FedExCup race. He's in need of a monster finish to crack the Playoffs and ensure he retains his TOUR card. So far, so good, as he's circled 14 birdies over two rounds while swallowing just one bogey. It was all about the ball-striking today as he gained 4.491 strokes approaching-the-green, landing 15 of his approach shots inside 25 feet, with the longest landing just 32'9" from the pin. Playing in his 103rd career PGA TOUR event, Armour is still searching for his first win. Armour is also searching for his first top 25 of the season. His previous low round on TOUR was a 7-under 63 in R2 of the 2008 Greater Milwaukee Open. Aug 18 - 6:04 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017150 0 0 05391373119120
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
RBC Canadian Open5800020401020
John Deere Classicn/a000525600
The Greenbrier Classicn/a000624600
Travelers Championshipn/a000424710
FedEx St. Jude Classic4700010521000
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwiden/a000324720
AT&T Byron Nelson270011151810
Wells Fargo Championship5900010501110
Valero Texas Openn/a000721710
The Honda Classicn/a000623700
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1110007361100
Farmers Insurance Open3900016441110
CareerBuilder Challenge660011252520
The RSM Classic360011351700
Safeway Openn/a000722610
 

 