Ryan Armour Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (41) / 2/27/1976 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 170

Ryan Armour put on a ball-striking clinic en route to a bogey-free, 9-under-par 31-30=61, signing for a career-low score en route to the clubhouse co-lead alongside Webb Simpson with a two-day tally of 13-under 127. The 41-year-old Web.com Tour grad entered the week ranked 187th in the FedExCup race. He's in need of a monster finish to crack the Playoffs and ensure he retains his TOUR card. So far, so good, as he's circled 14 birdies over two rounds while swallowing just one bogey. It was all about the ball-striking today as he gained 4.491 strokes approaching-the-green, landing 15 of his approach shots inside 25 feet, with the longest landing just 32'9" from the pin. Playing in his 103rd career PGA TOUR event, Armour is still searching for his first win. Armour is also searching for his first top 25 of the season. His previous low round on TOUR was a 7-under 63 in R2 of the 2008 Greater Milwaukee Open.

Ryan Armour sits at 185th in the FedExCup standings ahead of his appearance at this week's Greenbrier Classic. The Web.com Tour grad ranks 127th in scoring average but much lower in the FEC ranks due to lack of opportunity. The 41-year-old has earned seven paychecks in 14 starts but his best finish is a T27 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He's finished inside the top 35 just once this season. While he may be a coin flip to make the cut, his lack of upside limits his fantasy value. His lone visit to The Old White TPC yielded a T22 back in 2015. Source: PGATOUR.com

Ryan Armour settled for a 1-under-par 32-37=69 during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, climbing to 4-under 136 at the midpoint. Armour dialed in his irons and wedges on Thursday to set up a plethora of birdie looks. It was more of the same today, as he gave himself 11 birdie looks from inside 22 feet, for the second straight day. He only converted on three of those chances but he added a bonus birdie at the par-3 fifth hole, splashing one home from 28'8". Armour currently ranks 6th in the field for strokes gained approach-the-green but just 106th in strokes gained putting. If his flat stick can heat up over the weekend, he could keep his name in the mix. Making his 94th career start this week, he is still in search of his first podium finish (solo 4th at 2007 Mayakoba).