Ernie Els Age / DOB: (47) / 10/17/1969 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 210

Prior to the start of the event, Ernie Els has withdrawn from this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, clearing a spot in the field for Tom Hoge. With 429 career starts to his name, it's surprising to see Els has teed it up just twice at the AT&T Pro-Am. The first came in 1996, the year in which weather wrecked havoc, leading to the cancellation of the event after two rounds. He returned in 2015 to miss the cut after rounds of 70-71-73=214. In his place, Tom Hoge will make his third appearance at the event. Hoge missed the cut in his 2015 debut and returned with a T41 last year. Source: PGATOUR.com

Ernie Els is taking his first stab at The RSM Classic as he prepares for the Plantation Course and Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club. The Hall of Famer has made 428 starts on the PGA TOUR so it's odd to see him take on an unfamiliar venue. After missing the FedExCup Playoffs in each of the past two seasons, perhaps he's looking to bank some early FEC Points this time around. So far, he's 2-for-3 to open the new campaign, but he's racked up just 6.5 FEC Points with a T72 at the CIMB and T65 at the Shriners. The 47-year-old hasn't found a podium finish on the TOUR since his monstrous Open Championship victory in July of 2012. Source: PGATOUR.com

Ernie Els returns to Germany this week, an old stomping ground, as he plays in the Porsche European Open at Golf Resort Bad Griesbach. Since finishing T14 at The Heritage in last April the South African veteran is 6-for-13 but has only one finish better than T47 in that period, when T5 in the Quicken Loans National in late June. He's made just six regular European Tour starts this season with just the one top 25 finish – T18 in the Dubai Desert Classic. You must also go back 22 regular European Tour events to find the last time he ended the week inside the top ten, but the good news is that it happened in Germany, at the 2013 BMW International Open. His record in the country is strong, with 15 starts reaping one win and a further eight top ten finishes. He's missed one cut there and was disqualified once, otherwise he has always finished T28 or better. Source: EuropeanTour.com