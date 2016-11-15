Player Page

Ernie Els

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (47) / 10/17/1969
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 210

Latest News

Recent News

Prior to the start of the event, Ernie Els has withdrawn from this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, clearing a spot in the field for Tom Hoge.
With 429 career starts to his name, it's surprising to see Els has teed it up just twice at the AT&T Pro-Am. The first came in 1996, the year in which weather wrecked havoc, leading to the cancellation of the event after two rounds. He returned in 2015 to miss the cut after rounds of 70-71-73=214. In his place, Tom Hoge will make his third appearance at the event. Hoge missed the cut in his 2015 debut and returned with a T41 last year. Feb 7 - 10:20 AM
Source: PGATOUR.com
More Ernie Els Player News

Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201740 0 0 01344232962
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The RSM Classicn/a002918421
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a001523700
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open6500018401310
CIMB Classic720001053531
 

 