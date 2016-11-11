Player Page

Ross Fisher

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (36) / 11/22/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 168

Ross Fisher feasted on Club de Golf Chapultepec in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, walking away with a 4-under-par 33-34=67 to grab an early piece of the clubhouse lead with play still in progress.
The Englishman kicked off his week with birdies at 2, 5, and 7 to grab an early lead before wasting one at the par-4 ninth. He bounced back with a birdie at the par-4 11th and saved the best for last when he walked off with a 22-foot birdie bomb at the par-4 18th. It was his second putt converted from outside 20 feet, gaining 2.916 strokes putting at the time of his card signing. The closing birdie gave him a share of the early lead with Jimmy Walker but many golfers are still out on the course. Regardless of where he ends up by day's end, Fisher is off to a great start as he plays his 17th WGC event. If he does co-lead after day one it would be the second time he's done so on the PGA TOUR (2013 Wyndham Championship). Mar 2 - 5:18 PM
