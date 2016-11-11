Ross Fisher Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (36) / 11/22/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 168

Ross Fisher feasted on Club de Golf Chapultepec in round one of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, walking away with a 4-under-par 33-34=67 to grab an early piece of the clubhouse lead with play still in progress. The Englishman kicked off his week with birdies at 2, 5, and 7 to grab an early lead before wasting one at the par-4 ninth. He bounced back with a birdie at the par-4 11th and saved the best for last when he walked off with a 22-foot birdie bomb at the par-4 18th. It was his second putt converted from outside 20 feet, gaining 2.916 strokes putting at the time of his card signing. The closing birdie gave him a share of the early lead with Jimmy Walker but many golfers are still out on the course. Regardless of where he ends up by day's end, Fisher is off to a great start as he plays his 17th WGC event. If he does co-lead after day one it would be the second time he's done so on the PGA TOUR (2013 Wyndham Championship).

World No. 72 Ross Fisher is in Mexico City for the inaugural World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship and arrives off a T19 in Abu Dhabi and back-to-back missed cuts, including at the Maybank Championship in his most recent start three weeks ago. The 36-year-old is making his 17th start in a WGC event with three top 10s and a best of T3 at the 2016 HSBC Champions. Back in October, he backed up the T3 in Shanghai with T6 on rounds of 69-68-69-68. The Englishman is a 5-time winner on the European Tour in 286 career events, most recently at the 2014 Tshwane Open (South Africa). He finished 20th in the Race to Dubai standings last season going 22-for-26 with five top 10s, including a T2 (Dunhill Links) and P2 at the Porsche European Open in late-September -- reduced to 54 holes. Source: PGATOUR.com

Ross Fisher made a late error on his way to posting a level-par second round of 35-37=72 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge; he's T8 at halfway on 4-under 140, four behind the leader Alex Noren. The Englishman was among a pack of five others tied for second on 6-under with one hole to play, but he found trouble and could only limp to a double bogey-6. It was a poor end to an up and down day which had begun with a birdie-4 at the par-five 2nd, only to shortly follow it with back-to-back bogeys at 5 and 6. No matter, he made perfect amends with consecutive birdies at 8, 9 and 10. But he slipped up again at the 12th before making a final birdie of the day at 17. Three of his four previous visits to the Gary Player Country Club have reaped top five finishes and a fourth remains a possibility if he puts the 36th hole out of his head.